Masco Corporation : Declares Quarterly Dividend

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) announced that its Board of Directors
declared a quarterly dividend of $.12 per common share, payable on May
13, 2019, to shareholders of record on April 12, 2019.
Headquartered in Livonia, Mich., Masco Corporation is a global leader in
the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and
building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr®
paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe® faucets, bath and
shower fixtures; KraftMaid® and Merillat®
cabinets; Milgard® windows and doors; Kichler®
decorative and outdoor lighting; and HotSpring® spas. We
leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels
and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For
more information about Masco Corporation, visit www.masco.com.
