Masco Corporation : Declares Quarterly Dividend

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $.12 per common share, payable on May 13, 2019, to shareholders of record on April 12, 2019.

Headquartered in Livonia, Mich., Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KraftMaid® and Merillat® cabinets; Milgard® windows and doors; Kichler® decorative and outdoor lighting; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit www.masco.com.

