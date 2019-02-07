Masco Corporation : Reports Fourth Quarter and 2018 Year-End Results 0 02/07/2019 | 07:04am EST Send by mail :

2018 Fourth Quarter Key Highlights Sales for the fourth quarter increased 10 percent to $2.0 billion; in local currency, sales increased 11 percent

Operating profit for the quarter grew 21 percent to $309 million; adjusted operating profit grew 23 percent to $315 million

Earnings per share for the quarter increased 156 percent to $0.64 per share; adjusted earnings per share grew 56 percent to $0.64 per share

Returned $336 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in the quarter

Anticipate 2019 earnings per share to be in the range of $2.56 - $2.76 per share, and on an adjusted basis to be in the range of $2.60 - $2.80 per share Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS), one of the world’s leading manufacturers of branded home improvement and building products, reported strong net sales and earnings per share growth for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018. 2018 Fourth Quarter Commentary On a reported basis, compared to fourth quarter 2017: Net sales increased 10 percent to $2.0 billion; in local currency, net sales increased 11 percent In local currency, North American sales increased 14 percent and International sales were flat Gross margin decreased 60 basis points to 32.0 percent from 32.6 percent Operating margin increased 130 basis points to 15.1 percent from 13.8 percent Net income was $0.64 per share compared to $0.25 per share

Compared to fourth quarter 2017, results for key financial measures, as adjusted for certain items (see Exhibit A) and with a normalized tax rate in 2018 of 25 percent (reduced from previously estimated 26 percent due to recently updated IRS guidance, and 34 percent in 2017), were as follows: Gross margin decreased 30 basis points to 32.3 percent compared to 32.6 percent Operating margin increased 150 basis points to 15.4 percent compared to 13.9 percent Net income was $0.64 per share compared to $0.41 per share

Liquidity at the end of the fourth quarter was $559 million 2018 Fourth Quarter Operating Segment Highlights Plumbing Products’ net sales increased 4 percent (6 percent excluding the impact of foreign currency translation), driven by 8 percent growth in North America

Decorative Architectural Products’ net sales increased 30 percent; excluding the acquisition of Kichler, net sales increased 8 percent due to growth in paints and other coating products, partially due to sales pulled-forward from the first quarter of 2019

Cabinetry Products’ net sales increased 1 percent; excluding the divestiture of Moores, sales increased 4 percent with growth in both the repair and remodel and new construction businesses

Windows and Other Specialty Products’ net sales decreased 1 percent due to continued softness in the UK market, partially offset by growth in North America “We delivered strong sales and profit growth in the fourth quarter of 2018, despite an increasingly challenging environment,” said Keith Allman, Masco’s President and CEO. “This growth was led by our Plumbing and Decorative Architectural Products segments. Additionally, we returned $336 million to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends during the quarter.” 2018 Full Year Key Highlights Sales for the year increased 9 percent to $8.4 billion; in local currency, sales increased 9 percent

Operating profit grew 1 percent to $1,211 million; adjusted operating profit grew 6 percent to $1,265 million

Generated $803 million of free cash flow, for a free cash flow conversion rate of approximately 102 percent

Returned $788 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends

Earnings per share for the year grew 43 percent to $2.37 per share; adjusted earnings per share grew 29 percent to $2.50 per share 2018 Full Year Commentary On a reported basis, compared to full year 2017: Net sales increased 9 percent to $8.4 billion In local currency, North American sales increased 11 percent and International sales decreased 2 percent Gross margin decreased 200 basis points to 32.2 percent from 34.2 percent Operating margin decreased 110 basis points to 14.5 percent from 15.6 percent Net income was $2.37 per share compared to $1.66 per share

Compared to full year 2017, results for key financial measures, as adjusted for certain items (see Exhibit A) and with a normalized tax rate in 2018 of 25 percent (reduced from previously estimated 26 percent due to recently updated IRS guidance, and 34 percent in 2017), were as follows: Gross margin decreased 140 basis points to 32.8 percent compared to 34.2 percent Operating margin decreased 60 basis points to 15.1 percent compared to 15.7 percent Net income was $2.50 per share compared to $1.94 per share

Free cash flow was $803 million “We continued to execute on our long-term growth and capital allocation strategies to deliver strong sales, operating profit, and earnings per share growth in 2018, despite significant headwinds from increased commodity and logistics costs,” said Allman. “We achieved top- and bottom-line growth in our Plumbing Products segment led by strong 8 percent sales growth in North America. We grew sales and operating profit in our Decorative Architectural Products segment with the acquisition of Kichler Lighting, and continued growth in our paints and other coating products and builders’ hardware businesses. Our Cabinetry Products segment returned to growth in 2018 driven by its significant new retail program win, and we grew our Windows and Other Specialty Products segment excluding divestitures. We also continued our balanced capital allocation strategy by completing the $549 million acquisition of Kichler Lighting, repurchasing 18.6 million shares for $654 million, increasing our dividend for the fifth year in a row, and reducing debt by $106 million.” “While we expect growth in some of our markets to moderate in 2019, we believe we are well positioned to drive profitable growth and create shareholder value by continuing to execute on our strategies in 2019,” continued Allman. “The fundamentals of the repair and remodel industry, which represents approximately 85% of our business, remain strong, and we anticipate our adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $2.60 to $2.80 for 2019.” About Masco Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KraftMaid® and Merillat® cabinets; Milgard® windows and doors; Kichler® decorative and outdoor lighting; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit www.masco.com. The 2018 fourth quarter and full year supplemental material, including a presentation in PDF format, is available on the Company’s website at www.masco.com. Conference Call Details A conference call regarding items contained in this release is scheduled for Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Participants in the call are asked to register five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time by dialing (855) 226-2726 (855-22MASCO) and from outside the U.S. at (706) 679-3614. Please use the conference identification number 9775649. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and in its entirety through the Company’s website. Shareholders, media representatives and others interested in Masco may participate in the webcast by registering through the Investor Relations section on the Company’s website. A replay of the call will be available on Masco’s website or by phone by dialing (855) 859-2056 and from outside the U.S. at (404) 537-3406. Please use the conference identification number 9775649. The telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and continue through March 9, 2019. Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains statements that reflect our views about our future performance and constitute “forward-looking statements” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “appear,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “assume,” “seek,” “forecast,” and similar references to future periods. Our views about future performance involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. We caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Our future performance may be affected by the levels of residential repair and remodel activity and new home construction, our ability to maintain our strong brands and reputation and to develop new products, our ability to maintain our competitive position in our industries, our reliance on key customers, the cost and availability of raw materials and increasing tariffs, our dependence on third-party suppliers, risks associated with international operations and global strategies, our ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of our strategic initiatives, our ability to successfully execute our acquisition strategy and integrate businesses that we have and may acquire, our ability to attract, develop and retain talented personnel, risks associated with our reliance on information systems and technology, and our ability to achieve the anticipated benefits from our investments in new technology. These and other factors are discussed in detail in Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. MASCO CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 (in millions, except per common share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net sales $ 2,041 $ 1,853 $ 8,359 $ 7,642 Cost of sales 1,388 1,249 5,670 5,030 Gross profit 653 604 2,689 2,612 Selling, general and administrative expenses 344 348 1,478 1,418 Operating profit 309 256 1,211 1,194 Other income (expense), net: Interest expense (39 ) (39 ) (156 ) (278 ) Other, net (2 ) (69 ) (13 ) (32 ) (41 ) (108 ) (169 ) (310 ) Income before income taxes 268 148 1,042 884 Income tax expense 60 56 258 304 Net income 208 92 784 580 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 14 12 50 47 Net income attributable to Masco Corporation $ 194 $ 80 $ 734 $ 533 Income per common share attributable to Masco Corporation (diluted): Net income $ 0.64 $ 0.25 $ 2.37 $ 1.66 Average diluted common shares outstanding 299 314 307 318 Historical information is available on our website. MASCO CORPORATION Exhibit A: Reconciliations - Unaudited For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 (dollars in millions) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Gross Profit, Selling, General and Administrative Expenses, and Operating Profit Reconciliations Net sales $ 2,041 $ 1,853 $ 8,359 $ 7,642 Gross profit, as reported $ 653 $ 604 $ 2,689 $ 2,612 Rationalization charges 6 1 14 4 Kichler inventory step up adjustment — — 40 — Gross profit, as adjusted $ 659 $ 605 $ 2,743 $ 2,616 Gross margin, as reported 32.0 % 32.6 % 32.2 % 34.2 % Gross margin, as adjusted 32.3 % 32.6 % 32.8 % 34.2 % Selling, general and administrative expenses, as reported $ 344 $ 348 $ 1,478 $ 1,418 Selling, general and administrative expenses as percent of net sales, as reported 16.9 % 18.8 % 17.7 % 18.6 % Operating profit, as reported $ 309 $ 256 $ 1,211 $ 1,194 Rationalization charges 6 1 14 4 Kichler inventory step up adjustment — — 40 — Operating profit, as adjusted $ 315 $ 257 $ 1,265 $ 1,198 Operating margin, as reported 15.1 % 13.8 % 14.5 % 15.6 % Operating margin, as adjusted 15.4 % 13.9 % 15.1 % 15.7 % Year Ended December 31, 2018 Free Cash Flow Reconciliation and Free Cash Flow Conversion Rate Net cash from operating activities $ 1,032 Capital expenditures (219 ) Displays (10 ) Free Cash Flow $ 803 Net income $ 784 Free cash flow conversion rate 102 % Historical information is available on our website. MASCO CORPORATION Exhibit A: Reconciliations - Unaudited For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 (in millions, except per common share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Income Per Common Share Reconciliation Income before income taxes, as reported $ 268 $ 148 $ 1,042 $ 884 Rationalization charges 6 1 14 4 Kichler inventory step up adjustment — — 40 — (Gains) from private equity funds, net (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (3 ) (Earnings) from equity investments, net (1 ) — (3 ) (1 ) Impairment of private equity funds — — — 2 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 107 Loss on sales of businesses, net — 64 — 13 Income before income taxes, as adjusted 272 212 1,092 1,006 Tax at 25% rate (34% for 2017) (68 ) (72 ) (273 ) (342 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 14 12 50 47 Net income, as adjusted $ 190 $ 128 $ 769 $ 617 Net income per common share, as adjusted $ 0.64 $ 0.41 $ 2.50 $ 1.94 Average diluted common shares outstanding 299 314 307 318 Outlook for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 Year Ended December 31, 2019 Low End High End Income Per Common Share Reconciliation Net income per common share $ 2.56 $ 2.76 Rationalization charges 0.01 0.01 Allocation to participating securities per share (1) 0.03 0.03 Net income per common share, as adjusted $ 2.60 $ 2.80 (1) Represents the impact of distributed dividends and undistributed earnings to unvested restricted stock awards in accordance with the two-class method of calculating earnings per share. Historical information is available on our website. MASCO CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data - Unaudited December 31, 2018 and 2017 (dollars in millions) December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 Balance Sheet Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash investments $ 559 $ 1,194 Short-term bank deposits — 108 Receivables 1,153 1,066 Inventories 946 784 Prepaid expenses and other 108 111 Total Current Assets 2,766 3,263 Property and equipment, net 1,223 1,129 Goodwill 898 841 Other intangible assets, net 406 187 Other assets 100 114 Total Assets $ 5,393 $ 5,534 Liabilities Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 926 $ 824 Notes payable 8 116 Accrued liabilities 750 727 Total Current Liabilities 1,684 1,667 Long-term debt 2,971 2,969 Other liabilities 669 715 Total Liabilities 5,324 5,351 Equity 69 183 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 5,393 $ 5,534 As of December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 Other Financial Data Working Capital Days Receivable days 53 51 Inventory days 64 59 Payable days 71 72 Working capital $ 1,173 $ 1,026 Working capital as a % of sales (LTM) 14.0 % 13.4 % Historical information is available on our website. MASCO CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows and Other Financial Data - Unaudited For the Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 (dollars in millions) Year Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 Cash Flows From (For) Operating Activities: Cash provided by operating activities $ 981 $ 902 Working capital changes 51 (151 ) Net cash from operating activities 1,032 751 Cash Flows From (For) Financing Activities: Retirement of notes (114 ) (535 ) Purchase of Company common stock (654 ) (331 ) Cash dividends paid (134 ) (129 ) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest (89 ) (35 ) Issuance of notes, net of issuance costs — 593 Decrease in debt, net (1 ) (3 ) Debt extinguishment costs — (104 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 14 — Employee withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation (42 ) (33 ) Net cash for financing activities (1,020 ) (577 ) Cash Flows From (For) Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (219 ) (173 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (549 ) (89 ) Proceeds from disposition of businesses, net of cash disposed — 128 Other, net 117 109 Net cash for investing activities (651 ) (25 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash investments 4 55 Cash and Cash Investments: (Decrease) increase for the period (635 ) 204 At January 1 1,194 990 At December 31 $ 559 $ 1,194 As of December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 Liquidity Cash and cash investments $ 559 $ 1,194 Short-term bank deposits — 108 Total Liquidity $ 559 $ 1,302 Historical information is available on our website. MASCO CORPORATION Segment Data - Unaudited For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 (dollars in millions) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 Change 2018 2017 Change Plumbing Products Net sales $ 1,003 $ 961 4 % $ 3,998 $ 3,732 7 % Operating profit, as reported $ 181 $ 165 $ 715 $ 702 Operating margin, as reported 18.0 % 17.2 % 17.9 % 18.8 % Rationalization charges 3 1 7 1 Accelerated depreciation related to rationalization activity 1 — 2 1 Operating profit, as adjusted 185 166 724 704 Operating margin, as adjusted 18.4 % 17.3 % 18.1 % 18.9 % Depreciation and amortization 19 17 75 62 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 204 $ 183 $ 799 $ 766 Decorative Architectural Products Net sales $ 632 $ 487 30 % $ 2,656 $ 2,206 20 % Operating profit, as reported $ 118 $ 83 $ 456 $ 438 Operating margin, as reported 18.7 % 17.0 % 17.2 % 19.9 % Kichler inventory step up adjustment — — 40 — Operating profit, as adjusted 118 83 496 438 Operating margin, as adjusted 18.7 % 17.0 % 18.7 % 19.9 % Depreciation and amortization 10 4 35 16 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 128 $ 87 $ 531 $ 454 Cabinetry Products Net sales $ 226 $ 223 1 % $ 950 $ 934 2 % Operating profit, as reported $ 24 $ 25 $ 86 $ 92 Operating margin, as reported 10.6 % 11.2 % 9.1 % 9.9 % Rationalization charges — — — 2 Operating profit, as adjusted 24 25 86 94 Operating margin, as adjusted 10.6 % 11.2 % 9.1 % 10.1 % Depreciation and amortization 3 3 13 14 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 27 $ 28 $ 99 $ 108 Historical information is available on our website. MASCO CORPORATION Segment Data - Unaudited For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 (dollars in millions) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 Change 2018 2017 Change Windows and Other Specialty Products Net sales $ 180 $ 182 (1 )% $ 755 $ 770 (2 )% Operating profit, as reported $ 6 $ 4 $ 34 $ 54 Operating margin, as reported 3.3 % 2.2 % 4.5 % 7.0 % Rationalization charges 2 — 5 — Operating profit, as adjusted 8 4 39 54 Operating margin, as adjusted 4.4 % 2.2 % 5.2 % 7.0 % Depreciation and amortization 6 5 23 21 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 14 $ 9 $ 62 $ 75 Total Net sales $ 2,041 $ 1,853 10 % $ 8,359 $ 7,642 9 % Operating profit, as reported - segment $ 329 $ 277 $ 1,291 $ 1,286 General corporate expense, net (GCE) (20 ) (21 ) (80 ) (92 ) Operating profit, as reported 309 256 1,211 1,194 Operating margin, as reported 15.1 % 13.8 % 14.5 % 15.6 % Rationalization charges - segment 5 1 12 3 Accelerated depreciation related to rationalization activity - segment 1 — 2 1 Kichler inventory step up adjustment — — 40 — Operating profit, as adjusted 315 257 1,265 1,198 Operating margin, as adjusted 15.4 % 13.9 % 15.1 % 15.7 % Depreciation and amortization - segment 38 29 146 113 Depreciation and amortization - non-operating 2 3 8 13 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 355 $ 289 $ 1,419 $ 1,324 Historical information is available on our website. MASCO CORPORATION North American and International Data - Unaudited For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 (dollars in millions) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 Change 2018 2017 Change North American Net sales $ 1,651 $ 1,449 14 % $ 6,763 $ 6,067 11 % Operating profit, as reported $ 281 $ 226 $ 1,094 $ 1,080 Operating margin, as reported 17.0 % 15.6 % 16.2 % 17.8 % Rationalization charges 3 1 7 3 Accelerated depreciation related to rationalization activity 1 — 2 1 Kichler inventory step up adjustment — — 40 — Operating profit, as adjusted 285 227 1,143 1,084 Operating margin, as adjusted 17.3 % 15.7 % 16.9 % 17.9 % Depreciation and amortization 28 18 104 74 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 313 $ 245 $ 1,247 $ 1,158 International Net sales $ 390 $ 404 (3 )% $ 1,596 $ 1,575 1 % Operating profit, as reported $ 48 $ 51 $ 197 $ 206 Operating margin, as reported 12.3 % 12.6 % 12.3 % 13.1 % Rationalization charges 2 — 5 — Operating profit, as adjusted 50 51 202 206 Operating margin, as adjusted 12.8 % 12.6 % 12.7 % 13.1 % Depreciation and amortization 10 11 42 39 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 60 $ 62 $ 244 $ 245 Total Net sales $ 2,041 $ 1,853 10 % $ 8,359 $ 7,642 9 % Operating profit, as reported - segment $ 329 $ 277 $ 1,291 $ 1,286 General corporate expense, net (GCE) (20 ) (21 ) (80 ) (92 ) Operating profit, as reported 309 256 1,211 1,194 Operating margin, as reported 15.1 % 13.8 % 14.5 % 15.6 % Rationalization charges - segment 5 1 12 3 Accelerated depreciation related to rationalization activity - segment 1 — 2 1 Kichler inventory step up adjustment — — 40 — Operating profit, as adjusted 315 257 1,265 1,198 Operating margin, as adjusted 15.4 % 13.9 % 15.1 % 15.7 % Depreciation and amortization - segment 38 29 146 113 Depreciation and amortization - non-operating 2 3 8 13 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 355 $ 289 $ 1,419 $ 1,324 Historical information is available on our website. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005140/en/

