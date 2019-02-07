Masco Corporation : Reports Fourth Quarter and 2018 Year-End Results
0
02/07/2019 | 07:04am EST
2018 Fourth Quarter Key Highlights
Sales for the fourth quarter increased 10 percent to $2.0 billion; in
local currency, sales increased 11 percent
Operating profit for the quarter grew 21 percent to $309 million;
adjusted operating profit grew 23 percent to $315 million
Earnings per share for the quarter increased 156 percent to $0.64 per
share; adjusted earnings per share grew 56 percent to $0.64 per share
Returned $336 million to shareholders through share repurchases and
dividends in the quarter
Anticipate 2019 earnings per share to be in the range of $2.56 - $2.76
per share, and on an adjusted basis to be in the range of $2.60 -
$2.80 per share
Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS), one of the world’s leading manufacturers
of branded home improvement and building products, reported strong net
sales and earnings per share growth for the fourth quarter and full year
of 2018.
2018 Fourth Quarter Commentary
On a reported basis, compared to fourth quarter 2017:
Net sales increased 10 percent to $2.0 billion; in local currency,
net sales increased 11 percent
In local currency, North American sales increased 14 percent and
International sales were flat
Gross margin decreased 60 basis points to 32.0 percent from 32.6
percent
Operating margin increased 130 basis points to 15.1 percent from
13.8 percent
Net income was $0.64 per share compared to $0.25 per share
Compared to fourth quarter 2017, results for key financial measures,
as adjusted for certain items (see Exhibit A) and with a normalized
tax rate in 2018 of 25 percent (reduced from previously estimated 26
percent due to recently updated IRS guidance, and 34 percent in 2017),
were as follows:
Gross margin decreased 30 basis points to 32.3 percent compared to
32.6 percent
Operating margin increased 150 basis points to 15.4 percent
compared to 13.9 percent
Net income was $0.64 per share compared to $0.41 per share
Liquidity at the end of the fourth quarter was $559 million
2018 Fourth Quarter Operating Segment Highlights
Plumbing Products’ net sales increased 4 percent (6 percent excluding
the impact of foreign currency translation), driven by 8 percent
growth in North America
Decorative Architectural Products’ net sales increased 30 percent;
excluding the acquisition of Kichler, net sales increased 8 percent
due to growth in paints and other coating products, partially due to
sales pulled-forward from the first quarter of 2019
Cabinetry Products’ net sales increased 1 percent; excluding the
divestiture of Moores, sales increased 4 percent with growth in both
the repair and remodel and new construction businesses
Windows and Other Specialty Products’ net sales decreased 1 percent
due to continued softness in the UK market, partially offset by growth
in North America
“We delivered strong sales and profit growth in the fourth quarter of
2018, despite an increasingly challenging environment,” said Keith
Allman, Masco’s President and CEO. “This growth was led by our Plumbing
and Decorative Architectural Products segments. Additionally, we
returned $336 million to shareholders through share buybacks and
dividends during the quarter.”
2018 Full Year Key Highlights
Sales for the year increased 9 percent to $8.4 billion; in local
currency, sales increased 9 percent
Operating profit grew 1 percent to $1,211 million; adjusted operating
profit grew 6 percent to $1,265 million
Generated $803 million of free cash flow, for a free cash flow
conversion rate of approximately 102 percent
Returned $788 million to shareholders through share repurchases and
dividends
Earnings per share for the year grew 43 percent to $2.37 per share;
adjusted earnings per share grew 29 percent to $2.50 per share
2018 Full Year Commentary
On a reported basis, compared to full year 2017:
Net sales increased 9 percent to $8.4 billion
In local currency, North American sales increased 11 percent and
International sales decreased 2 percent
Gross margin decreased 200 basis points to 32.2 percent from 34.2
percent
Operating margin decreased 110 basis points to 14.5 percent from
15.6 percent
Net income was $2.37 per share compared to $1.66 per share
Compared to full year 2017, results for key financial measures, as
adjusted for certain items (see Exhibit A) and with a normalized tax
rate in 2018 of 25 percent (reduced from previously estimated 26
percent due to recently updated IRS guidance, and 34 percent in 2017),
were as follows:
Gross margin decreased 140 basis points to 32.8 percent compared
to 34.2 percent
Operating margin decreased 60 basis points to 15.1 percent
compared to 15.7 percent
Net income was $2.50 per share compared to $1.94 per share
Free cash flow was $803 million
“We continued to execute on our long-term growth and capital
allocation strategies to deliver strong sales, operating profit, and
earnings per share growth in 2018, despite significant headwinds from
increased commodity and logistics costs,” said Allman. “We achieved top-
and bottom-line growth in our Plumbing Products segment led by strong 8
percent sales growth in North America. We grew sales and operating
profit in our Decorative Architectural Products segment with the
acquisition of Kichler Lighting, and continued growth in our paints and
other coating products and builders’ hardware businesses. Our Cabinetry
Products segment returned to growth in 2018 driven by its significant
new retail program win, and we grew our Windows and Other Specialty
Products segment excluding divestitures. We also continued our balanced
capital allocation strategy by completing the $549 million acquisition
of Kichler Lighting, repurchasing 18.6 million shares for $654 million,
increasing our dividend for the fifth year in a row, and reducing debt
by $106 million.”
“While we expect growth in some of our markets to moderate in 2019, we
believe we are well positioned to drive profitable growth and create
shareholder value by continuing to execute on our strategies in 2019,”
continued Allman. “The fundamentals of the repair and remodel industry,
which represents approximately 85% of our business, remain strong, and
we anticipate our adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of
$2.60 to $2.80 for 2019.”
About Masco
Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader
in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement
and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes
Behr® paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe®
faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KraftMaid® and Merillat®
cabinets; Milgard® windows and doors; Kichler®
decorative and outdoor lighting; and HotSpring® spas. We
leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels
and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For
more information about Masco Corporation, visit www.masco.com.
The 2018 fourth quarter and full year supplemental material, including a
presentation in PDF format, is available on the Company’s website at www.masco.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that reflect our views about our
future performance and constitute “forward-looking statements” under the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking
statements can be identified by words such as “believe,” “anticipate,”
“appear,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,”
“expect,” “assume,” “seek,” “forecast,” and similar references to future
periods. Our views about future performance involve risks and
uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual
results may differ materially from the results discussed in our
forward-looking statements. We caution you against relying on any of
these forward-looking statements.
Our future performance may be affected by the levels of residential
repair and remodel activity and new home construction, our ability to
maintain our strong brands and reputation and to develop new products,
our ability to maintain our competitive position in our industries, our
reliance on key customers, the cost and availability of raw materials
and increasing tariffs, our dependence on third-party suppliers, risks
associated with international operations and global strategies, our
ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of our strategic
initiatives, our ability to successfully execute our acquisition
strategy and integrate businesses that we have and may acquire, our
ability to attract, develop and retain talented personnel, risks
associated with our reliance on information systems and technology, and
our ability to achieve the anticipated benefits from our investments in
new technology. These and other factors are discussed in detail in Item
1A, “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as
well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings we
make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking
statement made by us speaks only as of the date on which it was made.
Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may
emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all
of them. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update
publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
MASCO CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited
For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
(in millions, except per common share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net sales
$
2,041
$
1,853
$
8,359
$
7,642
Cost of sales
1,388
1,249
5,670
5,030
Gross profit
653
604
2,689
2,612
Selling, general and administrative expenses
344
348
1,478
1,418
Operating profit
309
256
1,211
1,194
Other income (expense), net:
Interest expense
(39
)
(39
)
(156
)
(278
)
Other, net
(2
)
(69
)
(13
)
(32
)
(41
)
(108
)
(169
)
(310
)
Income before income taxes
268
148
1,042
884
Income tax expense
60
56
258
304
Net income
208
92
784
580
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
14
12
50
47
Net income attributable to Masco Corporation
$
194
$
80
$
734
$
533
Income per common share attributable to Masco Corporation (diluted):
Net income
$
0.64
$
0.25
$
2.37
$
1.66
Average diluted common shares outstanding
299
314
307
318
MASCO CORPORATION
Exhibit A: Reconciliations - Unaudited
For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
(dollars in millions)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Gross Profit, Selling, General and
Administrative Expenses, and Operating Profit Reconciliations
Net sales
$
2,041
$
1,853
$
8,359
$
7,642
Gross profit, as reported
$
653
$
604
$
2,689
$
2,612
Rationalization charges
6
1
14
4
Kichler inventory step up adjustment
—
—
40
—
Gross profit, as adjusted
$
659
$
605
$
2,743
$
2,616
Gross margin, as reported
32.0
%
32.6
%
32.2
%
34.2
%
Gross margin, as adjusted
32.3
%
32.6
%
32.8
%
34.2
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses, as reported
$
344
$
348
$
1,478
$
1,418
Selling, general and administrative expenses as percent of net
sales, as reported
16.9
%
18.8
%
17.7
%
18.6
%
Operating profit, as reported
$
309
$
256
$
1,211
$
1,194
Rationalization charges
6
1
14
4
Kichler inventory step up adjustment
—
—
40
—
Operating profit, as adjusted
$
315
$
257
$
1,265
$
1,198
Operating margin, as reported
15.1
%
13.8
%
14.5
%
15.6
%
Operating margin, as adjusted
15.4
%
13.9
%
15.1
%
15.7
%
Year Ended
December 31, 2018
Free Cash Flow Reconciliation and Free
Cash Flow Conversion Rate
Net cash from operating activities
$
1,032
Capital expenditures
(219
)
Displays
(10
)
Free Cash Flow
$
803
Net income
$
784
Free cash flow conversion rate
102
%
MASCO CORPORATION
Exhibit A: Reconciliations - Unaudited
For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
(in millions, except per common share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Income Per Common Share Reconciliation
Income before income taxes, as reported
$
268
$
148
$
1,042
$
884
Rationalization charges
6
1
14
4
Kichler inventory step up adjustment
—
—
40
—
(Gains) from private equity funds, net
(1
)
(1
)
(1
)
(3
)
(Earnings) from equity investments, net
(1
)
—
(3
)
(1
)
Impairment of private equity funds
—
—
—
2
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
107
Loss on sales of businesses, net
—
64
—
13
Income before income taxes, as adjusted
272
212
1,092
1,006
Tax at 25% rate (34% for 2017)
(68
)
(72
)
(273
)
(342
)
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
14
12
50
47
Net income, as adjusted
$
190
$
128
$
769
$
617
Net income per common share, as adjusted
$
0.64
$
0.41
$
2.50
$
1.94
Average diluted common shares outstanding
299
314
307
318
Outlook for the Year Ended December 31, 2019
Year Ended
December 31, 2019
Low End
High End
Income Per Common Share Reconciliation
Net income per common share
$
2.56
$
2.76
Rationalization charges
0.01
0.01
Allocation to participating securities per share (1)
0.03
0.03
Net income per common share, as adjusted
$
2.60
$
2.80
(1) Represents the impact of distributed dividends and undistributed
earnings to unvested restricted stock awards in accordance with the
two-class method of calculating earnings per share.
MASCO CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data -
Unaudited
December 31, 2018 and 2017
(dollars in millions)
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
Balance Sheet
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash investments
$
559
$
1,194
Short-term bank deposits
—
108
Receivables
1,153
1,066
Inventories
946
784
Prepaid expenses and other
108
111
Total Current Assets
2,766
3,263
Property and equipment, net
1,223
1,129
Goodwill
898
841
Other intangible assets, net
406
187
Other assets
100
114
Total Assets
$
5,393
$
5,534
Liabilities
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
926
$
824
Notes payable
8
116
Accrued liabilities
750
727
Total Current Liabilities
1,684
1,667
Long-term debt
2,971
2,969
Other liabilities
669
715
Total Liabilities
5,324
5,351
Equity
69
183
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
5,393
$
5,534
As of
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
Other Financial Data
Working Capital Days
Receivable days
53
51
Inventory days
64
59
Payable days
71
72
Working capital
$
1,173
$
1,026
Working capital as a % of sales (LTM)
14.0
%
13.4
%
MASCO CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows and Other
Financial Data - Unaudited
For the Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
(dollars in millions)
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Cash Flows From (For) Operating Activities:
Cash provided by operating activities
$
981
$
902
Working capital changes
51
(151
)
Net cash from operating activities
1,032
751
Cash Flows From (For) Financing Activities:
Retirement of notes
(114
)
(535
)
Purchase of Company common stock
(654
)
(331
)
Cash dividends paid
(134
)
(129
)
Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest
(89
)
(35
)
Issuance of notes, net of issuance costs
—
593
Decrease in debt, net
(1
)
(3
)
Debt extinguishment costs
—
(104
)
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
14
—
Employee withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation
(42
)
(33
)
Net cash for financing activities
(1,020
)
(577
)
Cash Flows From (For) Investing Activities:
Capital expenditures
(219
)
(173
)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
(549
)
(89
)
Proceeds from disposition of businesses, net of cash disposed
—
128
Other, net
117
109
Net cash for investing activities
(651
)
(25
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash investments
4
55
Cash and Cash Investments:
(Decrease) increase for the period
(635
)
204
At January 1
1,194
990
At December 31
$
559
$
1,194
As of
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
Liquidity
Cash and cash investments
$
559
$
1,194
Short-term bank deposits
—
108
Total Liquidity
$
559
$
1,302
MASCO CORPORATION
Segment Data - Unaudited
For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
(dollars in millions)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Change
2018
2017
Change
Plumbing Products
Net sales
$
1,003
$
961
4
%
$
3,998
$
3,732
7
%
Operating profit, as reported
$
181
$
165
$
715
$
702
Operating margin, as reported
18.0
%
17.2
%
17.9
%
18.8
%
Rationalization charges
3
1
7
1
Accelerated depreciation related to rationalization activity
1
—
2
1
Operating profit, as adjusted
185
166
724
704
Operating margin, as adjusted
18.4
%
17.3
%
18.1
%
18.9
%
Depreciation and amortization
19
17
75
62
EBITDA, as adjusted
$
204
$
183
$
799
$
766
Decorative Architectural Products
Net sales
$
632
$
487
30
%
$
2,656
$
2,206
20
%
Operating profit, as reported
$
118
$
83
$
456
$
438
Operating margin, as reported
18.7
%
17.0
%
17.2
%
19.9
%
Kichler inventory step up adjustment
—
—
40
—
Operating profit, as adjusted
118
83
496
438
Operating margin, as adjusted
18.7
%
17.0
%
18.7
%
19.9
%
Depreciation and amortization
10
4
35
16
EBITDA, as adjusted
$
128
$
87
$
531
$
454
Cabinetry Products
Net sales
$
226
$
223
1
%
$
950
$
934
2
%
Operating profit, as reported
$
24
$
25
$
86
$
92
Operating margin, as reported
10.6
%
11.2
%
9.1
%
9.9
%
Rationalization charges
—
—
—
2
Operating profit, as adjusted
24
25
86
94
Operating margin, as adjusted
10.6
%
11.2
%
9.1
%
10.1
%
Depreciation and amortization
3
3
13
14
EBITDA, as adjusted
$
27
$
28
$
99
$
108
MASCO CORPORATION
Segment Data - Unaudited
For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
(dollars in millions)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Change
2018
2017
Change
Windows and Other Specialty Products
Net sales
$
180
$
182
(1
)%
$
755
$
770
(2
)%
Operating profit, as reported
$
6
$
4
$
34
$
54
Operating margin, as reported
3.3
%
2.2
%
4.5
%
7.0
%
Rationalization charges
2
—
5
—
Operating profit, as adjusted
8
4
39
54
Operating margin, as adjusted
4.4
%
2.2
%
5.2
%
7.0
%
Depreciation and amortization
6
5
23
21
EBITDA, as adjusted
$
14
$
9
$
62
$
75
Total
Net sales
$
2,041
$
1,853
10
%
$
8,359
$
7,642
9
%
Operating profit, as reported - segment
$
329
$
277
$
1,291
$
1,286
General corporate expense, net (GCE)
(20
)
(21
)
(80
)
(92
)
Operating profit, as reported
309
256
1,211
1,194
Operating margin, as reported
15.1
%
13.8
%
14.5
%
15.6
%
Rationalization charges - segment
5
1
12
3
Accelerated depreciation related to rationalization activity -
segment
1
—
2
1
Kichler inventory step up adjustment
—
—
40
—
Operating profit, as adjusted
315
257
1,265
1,198
Operating margin, as adjusted
15.4
%
13.9
%
15.1
%
15.7
%
Depreciation and amortization - segment
38
29
146
113
Depreciation and amortization - non-operating
2
3
8
13
EBITDA, as adjusted
$
355
$
289
$
1,419
$
1,324
MASCO CORPORATION
North American and International Data - Unaudited
For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
(dollars in millions)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Change
2018
2017
Change
North American
Net sales
$
1,651
$
1,449
14
%
$
6,763
$
6,067
11
%
Operating profit, as reported
$
281
$
226
$
1,094
$
1,080
Operating margin, as reported
17.0
%
15.6
%
16.2
%
17.8
%
Rationalization charges
3
1
7
3
Accelerated depreciation related to rationalization activity
1
—
2
1
Kichler inventory step up adjustment
—
—
40
—
Operating profit, as adjusted
285
227
1,143
1,084
Operating margin, as adjusted
17.3
%
15.7
%
16.9
%
17.9
%
Depreciation and amortization
28
18
104
74
EBITDA, as adjusted
$
313
$
245
$
1,247
$
1,158
International
Net sales
$
390
$
404
(3
)%
$
1,596
$
1,575
1
%
Operating profit, as reported
$
48
$
51
$
197
$
206
Operating margin, as reported
12.3
%
12.6
%
12.3
%
13.1
%
Rationalization charges
2
—
5
—
Operating profit, as adjusted
50
51
202
206
Operating margin, as adjusted
12.8
%
12.6
%
12.7
%
13.1
%
Depreciation and amortization
10
11
42
39
EBITDA, as adjusted
$
60
$
62
$
244
$
245
Total
Net sales
$
2,041
$
1,853
10
%
$
8,359
$
7,642
9
%
Operating profit, as reported - segment
$
329
$
277
$
1,291
$
1,286
General corporate expense, net (GCE)
(20
)
(21
)
(80
)
(92
)
Operating profit, as reported
309
256
1,211
1,194
Operating margin, as reported
15.1
%
13.8
%
14.5
%
15.6
%
Rationalization charges - segment
5
1
12
3
Accelerated depreciation related to rationalization activity -
segment
1
—
2
1
Kichler inventory step up adjustment
—
—
40
—
Operating profit, as adjusted
315
257
1,265
1,198
Operating margin, as adjusted
15.4
%
13.9
%
15.1
%
15.7
%
Depreciation and amortization - segment
38
29
146
113
Depreciation and amortization - non-operating
2
3
8
13
EBITDA, as adjusted
$
355
$
289
$
1,419
$
1,324
