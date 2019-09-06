Log in
MASCO

(MAS)
09/06 09:28:03 am
41.295 USD   +0.08%
09:01a MASCO CORPORATION : to Host Investor Day on September 17, 2019
BU
08/15 BEHR PAINT : 's 2020 Color of the Year Brings Us "Back To Nature"
PR
07/25 MASCO : Q2 2019 Transcript
PU
Masco Corporation : to Host Investor Day on September 17, 2019

09/06/2019 | 09:01am EDT

Masco Corporation will host an Investor Day at The Grand Hyatt New York in New York City on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Senior leaders of the Company will provide an update on the Company’s strategy and long-term goals.

A webcast of the event will be broadcast simultaneously on the Investor Relations section of Masco's website at www.masco.com. Shareholders, media representatives and others interested in Masco may join the webcast by registering through the Investor Relations section on Masco’s website.

A replay of the event will be available on the Investor Relations section of Masco’s website approximately four hours after the end of the event and continue through March 17, 2020.

Headquartered in Livonia, Mich., Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KraftMaid® and Merillat® cabinets; Milgard® windows and doors; Kichler® decorative and outdoor lighting; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit www.masco.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 423 M
EBIT 2019 1 265 M
Net income 2019 749 M
Debt 2019 2 363 M
Yield 2019 1,15%
P/E ratio 2019 15,9x
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,70x
EV / Sales2020 1,60x
Capitalization 11 943 M
Chart MASCO
Duration : Period :
Masco Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 46,87  $
Last Close Price 41,26  $
Spread / Highest target 35,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith J. Allman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Michael Losh Chairman
John G. Sznewajs Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Richard A. Manoogian Chairman-Emeritus
Lisa A. Payne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MASCO41.11%11 943
ASSA ABLOY33.23%24 169
SAINT-GOBAIN14.52%20 051
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC35.64%7 208
AGC INC-5.51%6 568
TOTO LTD4.75%6 111
