Masco Corporation : to Host Investor Day on September 17, 2019

Masco Corporation will host an Investor Day at The Grand Hyatt New York in New York City on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Senior leaders of the Company will provide an update on the Company’s strategy and long-term goals.

A webcast of the event will be broadcast simultaneously on the Investor Relations section of Masco's website at www.masco.com. Shareholders, media representatives and others interested in Masco may join the webcast by registering through the Investor Relations section on Masco’s website.

A replay of the event will be available on the Investor Relations section of Masco’s website approximately four hours after the end of the event and continue through March 17, 2020.

Headquartered in Livonia, Mich., Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KraftMaid® and Merillat® cabinets; Milgard® windows and doors; Kichler® decorative and outdoor lighting; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit www.masco.com.

