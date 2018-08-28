Masco : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

McDowell Scott E.

2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

8/20/2018

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

MASCO CORP /DE/ [MAS]

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

17450 COLLEGE PARKWAY _____ Director _____ 10% Owner ___ X ___ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) VP, Masco Operating Sys. / (Street) 5. If Amendment, Date 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) LIVONIA, MI 48152 _ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially OwnedTable II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)Explanation of Responses:

Remarks: smcdowellpoa2018.txt

No securities are beneficially owned.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other McDowell Scott E. 17450 COLLEGE PARKWAY LIVONIA, MI 48152 VP, Masco Operating Sys.

Signatures

Yvette M. VanRiper by Power of Attorney

** Signature of Reporting Person

8/28/2018

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

POWER OF ATTORNEY

I appoint each of Kenneth G. Cole, John G. Sznewajs, and Yvette M. VanRiper, signing singly, my attorney-in-fact to:

(1) prepare, execute in my name and on my behalf, and submit to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a Form ID, including amendments thereto, and any other documents necessary or appropriate to obtain codes and passwords enabling me to make electronic filings with the SEC of reports required by Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or any rule or regulation of the SEC;

(2) execute for and on my behalf in my capacity as an officer and/or director of Masco Corporation, Forms 3, 4, and 5 as required by Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the rules thereunder, and any other forms that I may be required to file in connection with my ownership, acquisition, or disposition of securities of Masco Corporation;

(3) do and perform any and all acts for and on my behalf which may be necessary or desirable to complete and execute any such Form 3, 4, or 5, or other form or report, and timely file such form or report with the SEC and any stock exchange or similar authority;

(4) execute and file for and on my behalf in my capacity as an officer and/or director of Masco Corporation, Form 144 with the SEC and any stock exchange, relating to my proposed sale of securities of Masco Corporation as required pursuant to Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933; and

(5) do anything in connection with the foregoing which such attorney-in-fact may deem legally required by me or in my best interest.

I grant to each such attorney-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary or proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as I could do if personally present, with full power of substitution, hereby ratifying and confirming all that such attorney-in-fact shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this Power of Attorney and the rights and powers herein granted.

I acknowledge that the foregoing attorneys-in-fact, in serving in such capacity at my request, are not assuming, nor is Masco Corporation assuming, any of my responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and with Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933.

This Power of Attorney supersedes any Power of Attorney executed by me, which is hereby revoked. This Power of Attorney shall remain in effect until I am no longer required to file Forms 3, 4, 5, and 144 with respect to my holdings of and transactions in securities issued by Masco Corporation, unless earlier revoked in writing by me.

This Power of Attorney is executed on August 22, 2018.

/s/ Scott E. McDowell