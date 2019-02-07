Log in
Masco : Q4 2018 Earnings Presentation

02/07/2019 | 07:10am EST

Masco Corporation

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Presentation

February 7, 2019

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation contains statements that reflect our views about our future performance and constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "outlook," "believe," "anticipate," "appear," "may," "will," "should," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "assume," "seek," "forecast," and similar references to future periods. Our views about future performance involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. We caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements.

Our future performance may be affected by the levels of residential repair and remodel activity and new home construction, our ability to maintain our strong brands and reputation and to develop new products, our ability to maintain our competitive position in our industries, our reliance on key customers, the cost and availability of raw materials and increasing tariffs, our dependence on third-party suppliers, risks associated with international operations and global strategies, our ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of our strategic initiatives, our ability to successfully execute our acquisition strategy and integrate businesses that we have and may acquire, our ability to attract, develop and retain talented personnel, risks associated with our reliance on information systems and technology, and our ability to achieve the anticipated benefits from our investments in new technology. These and other factors are discussed in detail in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

  • • Drove top- and bottom-line growth

  • • Gained share with our industry-leading brands

  • • Invested in new products and programs

  • • Completed acquisition of Kichler Lighting

  • • Generated free cash flow of $803 million (102% FCF conversion)

  • • Returned $788 million to shareholders

  • • Strengthened balance sheet

Disclaimer

Masco Corporation published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 12:09:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 331 M
EBIT 2018 1 231 M
Net income 2018 706 M
Debt 2018 2 396 M
Yield 2018 1,29%
P/E ratio 2018 14,47
P/E ratio 2019 12,23
EV / Sales 2018 1,51x
EV / Sales 2019 1,40x
Capitalization 10 158 M
