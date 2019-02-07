Masco : Q4 2018 Investor Package

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited
Three Months Ended
December 31,
(in millions, except per common share data)
|
Net sales
|
$
2,041
|
$
1,853
|
$
8,359
|
$
7,642
Cost of sales
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
1,388
|
1,249
|
5,670
|
5,030
|
Gross profit
|
653
|
604
|
2,689
|
2,612
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
344
|
348
|
1,478
|
1,418
Operating profit 309
Other income (expense), net:
Interest expense (39)
Other, net (2)
256
1,211 1,194
(39)(69)
(156)(278)
(13) (32)
Income before income taxes 268
Income tax expense 60
|
Net income
|
208
|
92
|
784
|
580
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
14
|
12
|
50
|
47
Net income attributable to Masco Corporation
$
$
194$ 734
80$ 533
Income per common share attributable to Masco Corporation (diluted):
|
Net income
|
$
0.64
|
$
0.25
|
$
2.37
|
$
1.66
|
Average diluted common shares outstanding
|
299
|
314
|
307
|
318
Historical information is available on our website.
(dollars in millions)
Three Months Ended
December 31,2018
2017
2018
2017
|
Gross Profit, Selling, General and Administrative Expenses, and Operating Profit Reconciliations
|
Net sales
|
$
2,041
|
$
1,853
|
$
8,359
|
$
7,642
$
Gross profit, as reported Rationalization charges
653$ 6
604$ 1
2,689$ 14
2,612 4
|
Kichler inventory step up adjustment
|
-
|
-
|
40
|
-
$
Gross profit, as adjusted
659
$
605
$
2,743
$
2,616
Gross margin, as reported Gross margin, as adjusted
32.0% 32.3%
32.6% 32.6%
32.2% 34.2% 32.8%34.2%
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses, as reported
|
$
344
|
$
348
|
$
1,478
|
$
1,418
Selling, general and administrative expenses as percent of net sales, as reported
16.9%
18.8%
17.7%18.6%
Operating profit, as reported Rationalization charges
$
309$ 6
256$ 1
1,211$ 14
1,194 4
|
Kichler inventory step up adjustment
|
-
|
-
|
40
|
-
Operating profit, as adjusted
$
$
315
$
257
$
1,265
1,198
Operating margin, as reported Operating margin, as adjusted
15.1% 15.4%
13.8% 13.9%
14.5% 15.6% 15.1%15.7%
Year Ended December 31, 2018
|
Free Cash Flow Reconciliation and Free Cash Flow Conversion Rate
Net cash from operating activities Capital expenditures
$
1,032 (219)
Free Cash Flow
803
Net income
$
784
Free cash flow conversion rate
102%
(in millions, except per common share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,2018
Income Per Common Share Reconciliation
2017
2018
2017
Income before income taxes, as reported Rationalization charges
Kichler inventory step up adjustment (Gains) from private equity funds, net (Earnings) from equity investments, net
$
268$ 6 -(1) (1)
148$ 1 -(1) -
1,042$ 884
14 4
40
-
(1) (3)
(3)(1)Impairment of private equity funds - - - 2
Loss on extinguishment of debt ---107
Loss on sales of businesses, net - 64 - 13
|
Income before income taxes, as adjusted
|
272
|
212
|
1,092
|
1,006
Tax at 25% rate (34% for 2017)
(68)
(72)
(273)
(342)
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
14
|
12
|
50
|
47
$ $
Net income, as adjusted
Net income per common share, as adjusted
190 0.64
$ $
128 0.41
$ $
769 2.50
$ $
617 1.94
Average diluted common shares outstanding
Outlook for the Year Ended December 31, 2019
Income Per Common Share Reconciliation
Net income per common share Rationalization charges
299
314
307
Year Ended December 31, 2019
|
Allocation to participating securities per share (1)
|
0.03
|
0.03
Net income per common share, as adjusted
$
318
$
|
Low End
|
High End
|
2.56$
|
2.76
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
2.80
2.60
$
(1) Represents the impact of distributed dividends and undistributed earnings to unvested restricted stock awards in accordance with the two-class method of calculating earnings per share.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data - Unaudited December 31, 2018 and 2017
(dollars in millions)
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Assets Current Assets:
Cash and cash investments Short-term bank deposits Receivables
Inventories
Prepaid expenses and other
559 $ 1,194
1,153 1,066
946784
|
Total Current Assets
|
2,766
|
3,263
1,2231,129
Property and equipment, net Goodwill
Other intangible assets, net Other assets
898 841
406187
100 114
|
Total Assets
|
$
5,393
|
$
5,534
Liabilities Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable Notes payable
$
926$ 824
8 116
|
Accrued liabilities
|
750
|
727
Total Current Liabilities 1,684
1,667
Long-term debt 2,971 2,969
|
Other liabilities
|
669
|
715
5,351
Total Liabilities 5,324
Equity 69 183
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
$
5,393
|
$
5,534
As ofDecember 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Receivable days Inventory days Payable days Working capital
Working capital as a % of sales (LTM)
|
53
|
51
|
64
|
59
|
71
|
72
|
1,173
|
$
|
1,026
|
14.0%
|
13.4%
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows and Other Financial Data - Unaudited For the Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
(dollars in millions)
2018
2017
|
Cash Flows From (For) Operating Activities:
Cash provided by operating activities
$
981 $
902
|
Working capital changes
|
51
|
(151)
Net cash from operating activities 751
1,032
Cash Flows From (For) Financing Activities:
Retirement of notes
Purchase of Company common stock Cash dividends paid
Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest Issuance of notes, net of issuance costs Decrease in debt, net
Debt extinguishment costs
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
|
(114)
|
(535)
|
(654)
|
(331)
|
(134)
|
(129)
|
(89)
|
(35)
|
-
|
593
|
(1)
|
(3)
|
-
|
(104)
|
14
|
-
|
Employee withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation
|
(42)
|
(33)
Net cash for financing activities (577)
(1,020)
Cash Flows From (For) Investing Activities:
Capital expenditures
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
Proceeds from disposition of businesses, net of cash disposed Other, net
(549) (89)
|
Net cash for investing activities
|
(651)
|
(25)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash investments
455
Cash and Cash Investments: (Decrease) increase for the period
(635) 204
$
$
559
As of
1,194
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Cash and cash investments
$
559 $ 1,194
|
Short-term bank deposits
|
-
|
108
$
Total Liquidity
$ 1,302
559