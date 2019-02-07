Masco : Q4 2018 Investor Package

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited

Three Months Ended

December 31,

(in millions, except per common share data)

Net sales $ 2,041 $ 1,853 $ 8,359 $ 7,642 Cost of sales

2018 2017 2018 2017 1,388 1,249 5,670 5,030

Gross profit 653 604 2,689 2,612

Selling, general and administrative expenses 344 348 1,478 1,418 Operating profit 309

Other income (expense), net:

Interest expense (39)

Other, net (2)

256

1,211 1,194

(39)(69)

(156)(278)

(13) (32)

(41) (108) (169) (310)

Income before income taxes 268

Income tax expense 60

148 1,042 884 56 258 304

Net income 208 92 784 580

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 14 12 50 47 Net income attributable to Masco Corporation

$

$

194$ 734

80$ 533

Income per common share attributable to Masco Corporation (diluted):

Net income $ 0.64 $ 0.25 $ 2.37 $ 1.66

(dollars in millions)

Three Months Ended

December 31,2018

2017

2018

2017

Gross Profit, Selling, General and Administrative Expenses, and Operating Profit Reconciliations

Net sales $ 2,041 $ 1,853 $ 8,359 $ 7,642 $

Gross profit, as reported Rationalization charges

653$ 6

604$ 1

2,689$ 14

2,612 4

Kichler inventory step up adjustment - - 40 - $

Gross profit, as adjusted

659

$

605

$

2,743

$

2,616

Gross margin, as reported Gross margin, as adjusted

32.0% 32.3%

32.6% 32.6%

32.2% 34.2% 32.8%34.2%

Selling, general and administrative expenses, as reported $ 344 $ 348 $ 1,478 $ 1,418 Selling, general and administrative expenses as percent of net sales, as reported

16.9%

18.8%

17.7%18.6%

Operating profit, as reported Rationalization charges

$

309$ 6

256$ 1

1,211$ 14

1,194 4

Kichler inventory step up adjustment - - 40 - Operating profit, as adjusted

$

$

315

$

257

$

1,265

1,198

Operating margin, as reported Operating margin, as adjusted

15.1% 15.4%

13.8% 13.9%

14.5% 15.6% 15.1%15.7%

Year Ended December 31, 2018

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation and Free Cash Flow Conversion Rate Net cash from operating activities Capital expenditures

$

1,032 (219)

Displays (10) $

Free Cash Flow

803

Net income

$

784

Free cash flow conversion rate

102%

(in millions, except per common share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31,2018

Income Per Common Share Reconciliation

2017

2018

2017

Income before income taxes, as reported Rationalization charges

Kichler inventory step up adjustment (Gains) from private equity funds, net (Earnings) from equity investments, net

$

268$ 6 -(1) (1)

148$ 1 -(1) -

1,042$ 884

14 4

40

-

(1) (3)

(3)(1)Impairment of private equity funds - - - 2

Loss on extinguishment of debt ---107

Loss on sales of businesses, net - 64 - 13

Income before income taxes, as adjusted 272 212 1,092 1,006 Tax at 25% rate (34% for 2017)

(68)

(72)

(273)

(342)

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 14 12 50 47 $ $

Net income, as adjusted

Net income per common share, as adjusted

190 0.64

$ $

128 0.41

$ $

769 2.50

$ $

617 1.94

Average diluted common shares outstanding

Outlook for the Year Ended December 31, 2019

Income Per Common Share Reconciliation

Net income per common share Rationalization charges

299

314

307

Year Ended December 31, 2019

Allocation to participating securities per share (1) 0.03 0.03 Net income per common share, as adjusted

$

318

$

Low End High End 2.56$ 2.76 0.01 0.01 2.80 2.60

$

(1) Represents the impact of distributed dividends and undistributed earnings to unvested restricted stock awards in accordance with the two-class method of calculating earnings per share.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data - Unaudited December 31, 2018 and 2017

(dollars in millions)

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

Balance Sheet

Assets Current Assets:

Cash and cash investments Short-term bank deposits Receivables

Inventories

Prepaid expenses and other

$

559 $ 1,194

1,153 1,066

108 111

946784

Total Current Assets 2,766 3,263 1,2231,129

Property and equipment, net Goodwill

Other intangible assets, net Other assets

898 841

406187

100 114

Total Assets $ 5,393 $ 5,534

Liabilities Current Liabilities:

Accounts payable Notes payable

$

926$ 824

8 116

Accrued liabilities 750 727 Total Current Liabilities 1,684

1,667

Long-term debt 2,971 2,969

Other liabilities 669 715 5,351

Total Liabilities 5,324

Equity 69 183

Total Liabilities and Equity $ 5,393 $ 5,534

As ofDecember 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

Other Financial Data Working Capital Days

Receivable days Inventory days Payable days Working capital

Working capital as a % of sales (LTM)

$

53 51 64 59 71 72 1,173 $ 1,026 14.0% 13.4%

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows and Other Financial Data - Unaudited For the Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017

(dollars in millions)

2018

2017

Cash Flows From (For) Operating Activities: Cash provided by operating activities

$

981 $

902

Working capital changes 51 (151) Net cash from operating activities 751

1,032

Cash Flows From (For) Financing Activities:

Retirement of notes

Purchase of Company common stock Cash dividends paid

Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest Issuance of notes, net of issuance costs Decrease in debt, net

Debt extinguishment costs

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options

(114) (535) (654) (331) (134) (129) (89) (35) - 593 (1) (3) - (104) 14 -

Employee withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation (42) (33) Net cash for financing activities (577)

(1,020)

Cash Flows From (For) Investing Activities:

Capital expenditures

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

Proceeds from disposition of businesses, net of cash disposed Other, net

(219)(173)

(549) (89)

117 109

Net cash for investing activities (651) (25) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash investments

455

Cash and Cash Investments: (Decrease) increase for the period

(635) 204

At January 1 1,194 990 At December 31

$

$

559

As of

1,194

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

Liquidity Cash and cash investments

$

559 $ 1,194

Short-term bank deposits - 108 $

Total Liquidity

$ 1,302

559