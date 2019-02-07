Masco : Q4 2018 Press Release

MASCO CORPORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER

AND 2018 YEAR-END RESULTS

2018 Fourth Quarter Key Highlights

• Sales for the fourth quarter increased 10 percent to $2.0 billion; in local currency, sales increased 11 percent

• Operating profit for the quarter grew 21 percent to $309 million; adjusted operating profit grew 23 percent to $315 million

• Earnings per share for the quarter increased 156 percent to $0.64 per share; adjusted earnings per share grew 56 percent to $0.64 per share

• Returned $336 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in the quarter

• Anticipate 2019 earnings per share to be in the range of $2.56 - $2.76 per share, and on an adjusted basis to be in the range of $2.60 - $2.80 per share

LIVONIA, Mich. (February 7, 2019) - Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS), one of the world's leading manufacturers of branded home improvement and building products, reported strong net sales and earnings per share growth for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018.

2018 Fourth Quarter Commentary

• On a reported basis, compared to fourth quarter 2017: • Net sales increased 10 percent to $2.0 billion; in local currency, net sales increased 11 percent • In local currency, North American sales increased 14 percent and International sales were flat • Gross margin decreased 60 basis points to 32.0 percent from 32.6 percent • Operating margin increased 130 basis points to 15.1 percent from 13.8 percent • Net income was $0.64 per share compared to $0.25 per share

• Compared to fourth quarter 2017, results for key financial measures, as adjusted for certain items (see Exhibit A) and with a normalized tax rate in 2018 of 25 percent (reduced from previously estimated 26 percent due to recently updated IRS guidance, and 34 percent in 2017), were as follows: • Gross margin decreased 30 basis points to 32.3 percent compared to 32.6 percent • Operating margin increased 150 basis points to 15.4 percent compared to 13.9 percent • Net income was $0.64 per share compared to $0.41 per share

• Liquidity at the end of the fourth quarter was $559 million

2018 Fourth Quarter Operating Segment Highlights

• Plumbing Products' net sales increased 4 percent (6 percent excluding the impact of foreign currency translation), driven by 8 percent growth in North America

• Decorative Architectural Products' net sales increased 30 percent; excluding the acquisition of Kichler, net sales increased 8 percent due to growth in paints and other coating products, partially due to sales pulled-forward from the first quarter of 2019

• Cabinetry Products' net sales increased 1 percent; excluding the divestiture of Moores, sales increased 4 percent with growth in both the repair and remodel and new construction businesses

• Windows and Other Specialty Products' net sales decreased 1 percent due to continued softness in the UK market, partially offset by growth in North America

"We delivered strong sales and profit growth in the fourth quarter of 2018, despite an increasingly challenging environment," said Keith Allman, Masco's President and CEO. "This growth was led by our Plumbing and Decorative Architectural Products segments. Additionally, we returned $336 million to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends during the quarter."

2018 Full Year Key Highlights

• Sales for the year increased 9 percent to $8.4 billion; in local currency, sales increased 9 percent

• Operating profit grew 1 percent to $1,211 million; adjusted operating profit grew 6 percent to $1,265 million

• Generated $803 million of free cash flow, for a free cash flow conversion rate of approximately 102 percent

• Returned $788 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends

• Earnings per share for the year grew 43 percent to $2.37 per share; adjusted earnings per share grew 29 percent to $2.50 per share

2018 Full Year Commentary

• On a reported basis, compared to full year 2017: • Net sales increased 9 percent to $8.4 billion • In local currency, North American sales increased 11 percent and International sales decreased 2 percent • Gross margin decreased 200 basis points to 32.2 percent from 34.2 percent • Operating margin decreased 110 basis points to 14.5 percent from 15.6 percent • Net income was $2.37 per share compared to $1.66 per share

• Compared to full year 2017, results for key financial measures, as adjusted for certain items (see Exhibit A) and with a normalized tax rate in 2018 of 25 percent (reduced from previously estimated 26 percent due to recently updated IRS guidance, and 34 percent in 2017), were as follows: • Gross margin decreased 140 basis points to 32.8 percent compared to 34.2 percent • Operating margin decreased 60 basis points to 15.1 percent compared to 15.7 percent • Net income was $2.50 per share compared to $1.94 per share

• Free cash flow was $803 million

"We continued to execute on our long-term growth and capital allocation strategies to deliver strong sales, operating profit, and earnings per share growth in 2018, despite significant headwinds from increased commodity and logistics costs," said Allman. "We achieved top- and bottom-line growth in our Plumbing Products segment led by strong 8 percent sales growth in North America. We grew sales and operating profit in our Decorative Architectural Products segment with the acquisition of Kichler Lighting, and continued growth in our paints and other coating products and builders' hardware businesses. Our Cabinetry Products segment returned to growth in 2018 driven by its significant new retail program win, and we grew our Windows and Other Specialty Products segment excluding divestitures. We also continued our balanced capital allocation strategy by completing the $549 million acquisition of Kichler Lighting, repurchasing 18.6 million shares for $654 million, increasing our dividend for the fifth year in a row, and reducing debt by $106 million."

"While we expect growth in some of our markets to moderate in 2019, we believe we are well positioned to drive profitable growth and create shareholder value by continuing to execute on our strategies in 2019," continued Allman. "The fundamentals of the repair and remodel industry, which represents approximately 85% of our business, remain strong, and we anticipate our adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $2.60 to $2.80 for 2019."

About Masco

Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KraftMaid® and Merillat® cabinets; Milgard® windows and doors; Kichler® decorative and outdoor lighting; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visitwww.masco.com.

The 2018 fourth quarter and full year supplemental material, including a presentation in PDF format, is available on the Company's website atwww.masco.com.

Conference Call Details

A conference call regarding items contained in this release is scheduled for Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Participants in the call are asked to register five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time by dialing (855) 226-2726 (855-22MASCO) and from outside the U.S. at (706) 679-3614. Please use the conference identification number 9775649. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and in its entirety through the Company's website. Shareholders, media representatives and others interested in Masco may participate in the webcast by registering through the Investor Relations section on the Company's website.

A replay of the call will be available on Masco's website or by phone by dialing (855) 859-2056 and from outside the U.S. at (404) 537-3406. Please use the conference identification number 9775649. The telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and continue through March 9, 2019.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that reflect our views about our future performance and constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "anticipate," "appear," "may," "will," "should," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "assume," "seek," "forecast," and similar references to future periods. Our views about future performance involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. We caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements.

Our future performance may be affected by the levels of residential repair and remodel activity and new home construction, our ability to maintain our strong brands and reputation and to develop new products, our ability to maintain our competitive position in our industries, our reliance on key customers, the cost and availability of raw materials and increasing tariffs, our dependence on third-party suppliers, risks associated with international operations and global strategies, our ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of our strategic initiatives, our ability to successfully execute our acquisition strategy and integrate businesses that we have and may acquire, our ability to attract, develop and retain talented personnel, risks associated with our reliance on information systems and technology, and our ability to achieve the anticipated benefits from our investments in new technology. These and other factors are discussed in detail in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact

David Chaika

Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations 313.792.5500david_chaika@mascohq.com # # #