MASCO : Q4 2018 Transcript
PU
02/07MASCO : Automatic shelf registration statement of securities of well-known seasoned issuers
PU
02/07MASCO : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Masco : Q4 2018 Transcript

02/08/2019

Formatted Report

Total Pages: 23

CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS

David Chaika

John G. Sznewajs

Vice President, Treasurer & Investor Relations

Chief Financial Officer & Vice President

Keith J. Allman

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

OTHER PARTICIPANTS

Kenneth R. Zener

Nishu Sood

KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Michael Jason Rehaut

Stephen Kim

JPMorgan Securities LLC

Evercore Group LLC

Michael Wood

Michael Dahl

Nomura Instinet

RBC Capital Markets LLC

Scott Schrier

Matthew Bouley

Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Barclays Capital, Inc.

Justin Andrew Speer

Susan Maklari

Zelman & Associates

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION SECTION

David Chaika

Vice President, Treasurer & Investor Relations

FINANCIAL MEASURES ................................................................................................................................................................................................

  • Our statements will also include non-GAAP financial measures

  • Our references to operating profit and EPS will be as-adjusted, unless otherwise noted

  • We reconcile these adjusted measurements to GAAP in our earnings release and presentation slides, which are available on our website under Investor Relations ......................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

Keith J. Allman

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Q4 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ................................................................................................................................................................................

Sales

  • Turning to slide 4, in Q4, our top line increased 11% excluding the impact of currency, driven by strong growth in our North American plumbing operations, the benefit of our Kichler acquisition, and strong growth in paint

    • o Excluding the impact of currency, acquisitions and divestitures, sales grew 5%

Operating Profit and Margins

  • Operating profit grew $58mm or 23% due to increased volume, continued cost control, and improved price realization

    • o As a result, operating margins for the quarter expanded 150BPS to 15.4%

EPS and Share Repurchases

  • Our EPS increased 56% due to improved operating earnings, a lower tax rate, and lower share count

  • We repurchased 9.6mm shares for $300mm in the quarter, a significant increase in our repurchase activity compared to prior quarters

  • We were pleased with our fourth quarter performance

FY2018 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ...................................................................................................................................................................

Turning to slide 5, for the full year of 2018, we overcame significant inflation and delivered strong sales,

operating profit, and EPS growth for the full year

This growth was driven by solid consumer demand, healthy end markets, and our continued focus on

executing our growth and capital allocation strategies to deliver shareholder value

Sales

Sales for 2018 increased 9%

Excluding the impact of currency, acquisitions, and divestitures, sales grew 5%

This growth was driven by record sales years for five of our business units:

  • o Behr Paint

  • o Delta Faucet

  • o Hansgrohe

  • o Watkins Wellness

  • o And Liberty Hardware

Operating Profit and EPS

  • Operating profit grew 6% despite significant inflationary headwinds, demonstrating our ability to manage our costs and successfully implement price to offset raw material and other inflation

  • EPS increased 29% in 2018 due to a lower tax rate of 25%, increased operating earnings, lower share count, and lower interest expense

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS ............................................................................................................................................................................................

Plumbing

  • Turning to our segments, Plumbing continued its strong performance in 2018

  • Delta gained share with its Brizo brand in showrooms, its opening price point Peerless brand at retail, and we saw strength across all channels of distribution including:

    • o Wholesale

    • o Retail

    • o And e-commerce

  • Notably, Delta achieved a record year and successfully implemented a company-wide ERP system

  • Hansgrohe's success was driven by growth in China and Germany, offsetting softer conditions in certain other countries

  • Watkins, our leading spa business, had an outstanding year with strong performance in its core dealer network and retail channel, and healthy sales of its aquatic fitness systems

Decorative Architectural Products

  • In our Decorative Architectural Products segment, the acquisition of Kichler Lighting early in the year significantly increased sales

  • We've integrated Kichler into our Masco enterprise and we'll continue to drive value in 2019 by leveraging Kichler's product portfolio with existing and new customers, realizing further operational improvements

    and optimizing its brand and go-to-market capabilities

  • Our pro paint initiative grew high-single digits for the full year, and we continued to invest in this large opportunity along with our partner, The Home Depot

    • o Pro paint now represents about 25% of our coatings revenue, and we expect to continue to drive high-single digit growth in the pro paint market in 2019

  • In the DIY market, we are well-positioned with the leading brand, the highest quality products, and a great team of people, and expect to continue to outgrow the DIY market in 2019

Cabinetry

  • Turning to Cabinetry, we returned to top line growth in 2018 with strong 7% growth excluding the divestiture of Moores

  • Our repair and remodel cabinet business grew double digits in 2018, aided significantly by our new program win with Menards

  • This growth, together with our business shift over the past several years, has resulted in 70% of our sales in this segment now driven by the repair and remodel market, up from approximately 60% two years ago

Windows Business

  • In our Windows business, sales grew 1% for the full year excluding currency and our divestiture of Arrow Fasteners

  • We achieved mid-single digit growth in our U.S. business, while our UK business was challenged with lower demand

    • o We took action in the UK to restructure and right-size our operations during the year to match the current level of demand

CASH FLOW AND BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY ..........................................................................................................................

  • From an overall Masco perspective, our strong growth generated over $800mm of FCF, for a more than 100% FCF conversion rate

  • Strong cash flow is a hallmark of Masco enabling us to drive shareholder value through reinvesting in the business, selectively pursuing acquisitions with the right fit and return

    • o And returning cash to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends

Capital Deployment and Shareholders Return

  • We deployed nearly $1.5B of capital during the year, consistent with our balanced capital allocation strategy

  • We returned $654mm to shareholders through share repurchases, we deployed $549mm for the acquisition of Kichler Lighting, and we increased our dividend for the fifth consecutive year all while reducing debt by $106mm

    • o With this debt reduction and continued earnings growth, we finished 2018 with a very strong balance sheet

  • Our net debt-to-EBITDA at year end was approximately 1.7 times

RECOGNITION .........................................................................................................................................................................................................................

  • Before turning to 2019, I'd like to thank our more than 26,000 employees, both here in North America

    • o As well as across the globe, for all of their efforts to help make 2018 another successful year for Masco

2019 PROSPECTS ....................................................................................................................................................................................................................

Repair and Remodel Market

  • Now, turning to 2019, I'd like to share with you our view of the markets for the year

  • Consistent with many industry forecasters, we expect the repair and remodel market to grow in the mid-single digit range in 2019, though slower than the rate of growth in 2018

New Construction and International Markets

For new construction, we are assuming a low-single digit growth rate due mainly to labor constraints and

affordability concerns, understanding that recent declines in mortgage rates could help alleviate some of

the affordability pressure

And for our International markets, principally Europe, we're expecting a low-single digit growth

environment

Tariffs

With regards to tariffs, our assumption is that the List 3 Tariffs will increase to 25% on March 1

We previously shared with you that the impact of these tariffs on Masco is less than the raw material and

other inflation we effectively dealt with in 2018

As a reminder, the 25% tariffs represent approximately $150mm of annual inflation or approximately 2.7%

of cost of goods sold

Disclaimer

Masco Corporation published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 15:34:05 UTC
