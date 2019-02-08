Masco : Q4 2018 Transcript

Our statements will also include non-GAAP financial measures
Our references to operating profit and EPS will be as-adjusted, unless otherwise noted
We reconcile these adjusted measurements to GAAP in our earnings release and presentation slides, which are available on our website under Investor Relations......................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
Turning to slide 4, in Q4, our top line increased 11% excluding the impact of currency, driven by strong growth in our North American plumbing operations, the benefit of our Kichler acquisition, and strong growth in paint
oExcluding the impact of currency, acquisitions and divestitures, sales grew 5%
Operating Profit and Margins
Operating profit grew $58mm or 23% due to increased volume, continued cost control, and improved price realization
oAs a result, operating margins for the quarter expanded 150BPS to 15.4%
EPS and Share Repurchases
Our EPS increased 56% due to improved operating earnings, a lower tax rate, and lower share count
We repurchased 9.6mm shares for $300mm in the quarter, a significant increase in our repurchase activity compared to prior quarters
We were pleased with our fourth quarter performance
Turning to our segments, Plumbing continued its strong performance in 2018
Delta gained share with its Brizo brand in showrooms, its opening price point Peerless brand at retail, and we saw strength across all channels of distribution including:
oWholesale
oRetail
oAnd e-commerce
Notably, Delta achieved a record year and successfully implemented a company-wide ERP system
Hansgrohe's success was driven by growth in China and Germany, offsetting softer conditions in certainother countries
Watkins, our leading spa business, had an outstanding year with strong performance in its core dealer network and retail channel, and healthy sales of its aquatic fitness systems
Decorative Architectural Products
In our Decorative Architectural Products segment, the acquisition of Kichler Lighting early in the year significantly increased sales
We've integrated Kichler into our Masco enterprise and we'll continue to drive value in 2019 by leveraging Kichler's product portfolio with existing and new customers, realizing further operational improvements
and optimizing its brand and go-to-market capabilities
Our pro paint initiative grew high-single digits for the full year, and we continued to invest in this large opportunity along with our partner, The Home Depot
oPro paint now represents about 25% of our coatings revenue, and we expect to continue to drive high-single digit growth in the pro paint market in 2019
In the DIY market, we are well-positioned with the leading brand, the highest quality products, and a great team of people, and expect to continue to outgrow the DIY market in 2019
Cabinetry
Turning to Cabinetry, we returned to top line growth in 2018 with strong 7% growth excluding the divestiture of Moores
Our repair and remodel cabinet business grew double digits in 2018, aided significantly by our new program win with Menards
This growth, together with our business shift over the past several years, has resulted in 70% of our sales in this segment now driven by the repair and remodel market, up from approximately 60% two years ago
Windows Business
In our Windows business, sales grew 1% for the full year excluding currency and our divestiture of Arrow Fasteners
We achieved mid-single digit growth in our U.S. business, while our UK business was challenged with lower demand
oWe took action in the UK to restructure and right-size our operations during the year to match the current level of demand
CASH FLOW AND BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY..........................................................................................................................
From an overall Masco perspective, our strong growth generated over $800mm of FCF, for a more than 100% FCF conversion rate
Strong cash flow is a hallmark of Masco enabling us to drive shareholder value through reinvesting in the business, selectively pursuing acquisitions with the right fit and return
oAnd returning cash to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends
Capital Deployment and Shareholders Return
We deployed nearly $1.5B of capital during the year, consistent with our balanced capital allocation strategy
We returned $654mm to shareholders through share repurchases, we deployed $549mm for the acquisition of Kichler Lighting, and we increased our dividend for the fifth consecutive year all while reducing debt by $106mm
oWith this debt reduction and continued earnings growth, we finished 2018 with a very strong balance sheet
Our net debt-to-EBITDA at year end was approximately 1.7 times
Masco Corporation published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 15:34:05 UTC