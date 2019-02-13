Masco : Use of Trend-Forward Materials and Finishes Create Unique Lighting Effects in Introduction from elan

February 13, 2019

INDEPENDENCE, OHIO (February 19, 2019) - Textured, geometric designs with minimalist style make a striking statement and allow consumers to showcase both art and light in the home. The new introductions from élan®, a Kichler Lighting brand, highlight these designs with LED lighting fixtures and use of mixed, trend-forward materials and finishes.

'Our newest introduction of fixtures combines a contemporary feel with natural elements, all currently trending up in the home décor industry,' said Chrissy Sobonya, élan product manager, Kichler Lighting. 'New Champagne Gold finishes and incorporating a mix of materials such as shagreen creates a texture that elevates design and inspiration for homeowners.'

The new 2019 LED élan collections include:

Inspired by birds in flight, the Avedu™ collection takes imagination-and design-in new directions. Each light appears to float in place, for an ethereal effect that captures attention. Marble inlays with Chrome accents elevate the look into a luxurious statement piece. Avedu is adjustable to the consumers' preferred height and is available as either a one- or three-light linear pendant or sconce.

Acrobatic performers have a grace and precision that captures the imagination. An art form in itself, Bonham draws inspiration from these gravity-defying magicians. Each ring adjusts up or down, helping to create a unique sculpture all your own. Available in Polished Chrome and Champagne Gold finishes, this modern glam line includes a three- and six-light ring pendant.

Jewelry makes the outfit. The Delsey™ collection makes the space, with a goldsmith-inspired profile that's as dramatic as one's favorite pair of earrings. Slim lines hold the sleek LED light, creating each on-trend oval shape. The Champagne Gold or Polished Nickel finish is the final touch, adding elegance and glamour. The Delsey collection features a single pendant and three- or five-light linear pendants.

In the 1950s, lighting truly became part of a home's décor. Space age and dynamic shapes took center stage. With Kizette™'s delicate profile, the past comes to light. Clean, sleek lines create a sculpture while the integrated LED lighting modernizes the look. This contemporary interpretation is featured in Brushed Nickel or Champagne Gold finishes and is available as a six-light, one-tier and nine-light, two-tier chandelier.

Shagreen is experiencing a renaissance in home décor, and the leather-like material's textured surface delivers unique opportunities in the hands of designers. Marrying mid-century modern, sputnik shapes with faux shagreen-wrapped and Polished Nickel glass shades, the Vey collection adds polish, texture and depth to living spaces. Vey features a nine-light, three-tier and fifteen-light, five-tier chandelier.

Illuminate the most important tasks of the day with style. The Ryame™ collection of mirrors feature a sleek LED framework surrounding a reflective surface-creating a floating shadowbox that's both art and light.

All élan products come with a three-year limited warranty on all LED products. Products under the élan brand include ceiling lights, chandeliers, LEDs, mini-pendants, pendants, sconces and vanity lights. For an introduction to the new élan collections, visit the Kichler Lighting booth #N1763 at The International Builders' Show. For more information, and to locate your nearest distributor, please visit elan-lighting.com.

About Kichler Lighting

Kichler Lighting LLC strives to transform the home and workspace by developing fixtures that perform efficiently, install intuitively and deliver an overall effect that combines style with purpose. With an extensive portfolio of more than 3,000 on-trend products - including lighting, landscape and ceiling fans - and a commitment to providing services and project solutions, Kichler® is the brand homeowners and professionals know and trust since 1938. Kichler Lighting products are available at independent showrooms, Lowe's, electrical and landscape distributors and online. For more information, visit www.kichler.com.