Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Masco Corporation    MAS

MASCO CORPORATION

(MAS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Masco : Behr Transforms the Traditional Paint Can with an Eco-Friendly Simple Pour Lid

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 10:01am EDT

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Behr Paint announced today that for the first time in a generation, a reimagined paint can will hit shelves to make the painting process simpler and cleaner than ever before—no paint key or tools required to open the container. In addition, Behr's new, 100% recyclable design features a first-of-its-kind Simple Pour plastic lid that eliminates mess and rust and keeps paint fresher longer.

Opening, pouring, and storing are easier than ever with the new 100% recyclable paint can design.

"The current gallon paint can was long overdue for innovation," said Jodi Allen, chief marketing officer at Behr. "We've spent years experimenting to perfect this new design, making sure this revolutionary new can is both environmentally responsible and effective in alleviating common pain points in the painting process. This new design will ensure do-it-yourselfers and pros alike can easily use and preserve Behr's high-quality products."

Simple Pour: How It Works
Traditional paint lids require a paint key or screwdriver to open, and a mallet or hammer to close—both of which can damage the metal can and spoil paint saved for reuse or touchups by exposing it to air.

Behr's newly reimagined paint cans will be sold with a complimentary, washable, 100% recyclable plastic pour spout that snaps onto a 70mm opening on the top of the lid, which can be re-sealed with a simple twist-off cap. For those who prefer to dip their brush directly in the can while painting, the new lid can be removed the traditional way as well.

"DIY and professional customers alike will appreciate this new design that ensures a perfectly clean pour and easy, secure storage every time," said Chris Waits, merchandising vice president at The Home Depot. "The new lid also saves time and effort for customers due to the easy-to-remove, plastic screw cap—helping shoppers get in and out of the store and back to 'doing.'"

The new paint can featuring Behr's Simple Pour lid is rolling out now in one-gallon cans of the brand's most advanced paint offering one-coat hide, BEHR MARQUEE® Interior and Exterior Paint & Primer, exclusively at The Home Depot stores nationwide.

To learn more about BEHR Simple Pour, stop by your local Home Depot or visit Behr.com/SimplePourLid.

About Behr Paint Company
Founded in 1947, Behr Paint Company is one of the largest manufacturers of paints, primers, decorative finishes, stains and surface preparation products for do-it-yourselfers and professionals in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Santa Ana, Calif.-based company and maker of the BEHR® and KILZ® brands is dedicated to meeting the coating and color needs of DIYers, professionals, architects and designers with an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation and value. For more information, visit Behr.com. Professional contractors can visit BEHRPRO.com to learn about BEHR products and BEHR PROTM services. Behr Paint Company is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS).

Behr Logo (PRNewsfoto/Behr)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/behr-transforms-the-traditional-paint-can-with-an-eco-friendly-simple-pour-lid-300940527.html

SOURCE Behr Paint


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MASCO CORPORATION
10:01aMASCO : Behr Transforms the Traditional Paint Can with an Eco-Friendly Simple Po..
PR
09:04aMASCO : Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference November 7..
PU
09:03aMASCO CORPORATION : Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conferenc..
BU
10/10MASCO : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/03MASCO CORP /DE/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statemen..
AQ
10/01MASCO CORPORATION : Announces Signing of Definitive Agreement to Sell Milgard Wi..
BU
09/24MASCO : Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2019 Third Q..
PU
09/17MASCO : Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Share Repurchase Authorization
PU
09/17MASCO : Declares Quarterly Dividend, Announces $2 Billion Share Repurchase Autho..
PU
09/17MASCO CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces $2.0 Billion Share..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group