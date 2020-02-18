Log in
MASCO CORPORATION

MASCO CORPORATION

(MAS)
04:32pMASCO CORPORATION : Announces Completion of the Sale of Masco Cabinetry
02/13MASCO : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
02/11MASCO : Q4 2019 Transcript
Masco Corporation : Announces Completion of the Sale of Masco Cabinetry

02/18/2020 | 04:32pm EST

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS), one of the world’s leading manufacturers of branded home improvement and building products, announced today the completion of the sale of Masco Cabinetry to ACProducts, Inc. for $850 million in cash at closing and preferred stock issued by a holding company of the buyer with a liquidation preference of $150 million.

About Masco

Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Kichler® decorative and outdoor lighting; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit www.masco.com.


