MASCO CORPORATION

MASCO CORPORATION

(MAS)
Masco Corporation : Announces Completion of the Sale of Milgard Windows and Doors

11/07/2019 | 08:01am EST

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS), one of the world’s leading manufacturers of branded home improvement and building products, announced today the completion of the sale of Milgard Windows and Doors to MI Windows and Doors LLC for approximately $725 million.

About Masco

Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KraftMaid® and Merillat® cabinets; Kichler® decorative and outdoor lighting; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit www.masco.com.


© Business Wire 2019
