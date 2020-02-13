Masco : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Sznewajs John G MASCO CORP /DE/ [ MAS ] _____ Director _____ 10% Owner (Last) (First) (Middle) 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY) __X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) 17450 COLLEGE PARKWAY 2/11/2020 VP and CFO (Street) 4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) LIVONIA, MI 48152 _X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1.Title of Security 2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed 3. Trans. Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 6. 7. Nature (Instr. 3) Execution (Instr. 8) Disposed of (D) Following Reported Transaction(s) Ownership of Indirect Date, if any (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) (Instr. 3 and 4) Form: Beneficial Direct (D) Ownership or Indirect (Instr. 4) (A) or (I) (Instr. Code V Amount (D) Price 4) Common Stock 2/11/2020 A 8810.0000 A $0.0000 224798.0000 D Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of 2. 3. Trans. 3A. Deemed 4. Trans. 5. Number of 6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of 8. Price of 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Derivate Security Conversion Date Execution Code Derivative Securities Expiration Date Securities Underlying Derivative derivative Ownership of Indirect (Instr. 3) or Exercise Date, if any (Instr. 8) Acquired (A) or Derivative Security Security Securities Form of Beneficial Price of Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3 and 4) (Instr. 5) Beneficially Derivative Ownership Derivative (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) Owned Security: (Instr. 4) Security Following Direct (D) Amount or Date Expiration Reported or Indirect Code V (A) (D) Exercisable Date Title Number of Transaction(s) (I) (Instr. Shares (Instr. 4) 4) Employee Stock $47.5300 2/11/2020 A 51550.0000 (1) 2/11/2030 Common 51550.0000 (2) 51550.0000 D Option Stock

This option is exercisable in three approximately equal annual installments of 17,183 shares commencing February 11, 2021. Grant of option under the Masco Corporation 2014 Long Term Stock Incentive Plan in transactions exempt under Rule 16b-3.

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Sznewajs John G 17450 COLLEGE PARKWAY VP and CFO LIVONIA, MI 48152 Signatures Yvette M. VanRiper by Power of Attorney 2/13/2020 **Signature of Reporting Person Date

