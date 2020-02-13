Masco : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

This option is exercisable in three approximately equal annual installments of 17,183 shares commencing February 11, 2021.
Grant of option under the Masco Corporation 2014 Long Term Stock Incentive Plan in transactions exempt under Rule 16b-3.
Sznewajs John G
17450 COLLEGE PARKWAY
VP and CFO
LIVONIA, MI 48152
Yvette M. VanRiper by Power of Attorney
2/13/2020
