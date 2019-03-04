Masimo : Announces CE Marking of Pediatric Indication for Next Generation SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring

Next Generation SedLine Now Available for Use on Patients 1-18 Years Old in CE Mark Countries

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today the CE marking of Next Generation SedLine® brain function monitoring for pediatric patients (1-18 years of age). With this clearance, the benefits of Next Generation SedLine are available for all patients one year old and above in CE mark countries. SedLine helps clinicians monitor the state of the brain under anesthesia with bilateral data acquisition and processing of four leads of electroencephalogram (EEG) signals.

Masimo Root® with Next Generation SedLine® (Photo: Business Wire)

SedLine uses a pediatric-specific signal processing engine to improve performance of Masimo’s processed EEG parameter, the Patient State Index (PSi), when monitoring pediatric patients one year old and above. The use and monitoring of anesthesia on pediatric patients can differ from its use on adults.1-2 Maintaining an appropriate level of anesthesia is key to preventing anesthesia-related events and enabling faster recovery.3 The PSi in SedLine, driven by its pediatric-specific engine, is uniquely suited to helping clinicians interpret the EEGs of this challenging population.

In addition to the newly announced pediatric-specific signal processing when used on pediatric patients, Next Generation SedLine offers significant improvements over original SedLine, including:

A PSi with less susceptibility to electromyography (EMG) interference.

A Multitaper Density Spectral Array (DSA), which may enhance visibility of EEG features.

Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo, said, “Next Generation SedLine is doing for brain function monitoring what Masimo SET® did for pulse oximetry. We believe Next Generation SedLine is the best and most advanced way to monitor depth of sedation, crucial to helping ensure patients with even the most challenging brains are appropriately anesthetized. We are gratified that its benefits are now available to those younger patients whose brains are particularly delicate and to whose wellbeing Masimo has always been so committed.”

Next Generation SedLine has received FDA clearance for adults but is not currently indicated for pediatric patients in the USA.

ORi has not received FDA 510(k) clearance and is not available for sale in the United States. The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem Consortium.

