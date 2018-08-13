Masimo : New Study Investigates the Utility of Home Monitoring Using Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry to Screen Children with Down Syndrome for Risk of Obstructive Sleep Apnea Prior to Diagnostic Multichannel Sleep Studies

Masimo (NASDAQ:
MASI) announced today the findings of a recently published study in
which researchers investigated whether home pulse oximetry monitoring
might be a useful initial screening method of determining which children
with Down syndrome (DS) – who are at high risk of obstructive sleep
apnea (OSA) – be recommended to undergo multichannel sleep studies to
diagnose the condition. The home monitoring was conducted using Masimo
SET® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry.1
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180813005147/en/
Masimo Radical-7® Pulse CO-Oximeter® (Photo: Business Wire)
Noting that OSA “can only be reliably diagnosed using multichannel sleep
studies, which are expensive, demanding for families and only available
in specialist centres,” Dr. Hill and colleagues at the University of
Southampton and Southampton Children’s Hospital sought to determine
whether home pulse oximetry monitoring could identify children at high
risk of OSA, and in particular which parameters could most sensitively
detect this risk, as an initial screening step. To that end, they
studied 161 children with DS, aged 0.5 to 6 years, of whom 25 were
separately diagnosed with OSA. The patients were monitored overnight
using Masimo Radical-7® Pulse CO-Oximeters®, with
pulse oximetry sensors placed on the great toe. Recorded measurements
included: total artifact-free time analyzed, mean oxygen saturation (SpO2),
minimum SpO2, 3% oxyhemoglobin desaturation index (ODI),
delta 12s index (the absolute difference between successive 12 second
interval recordings, a measure of baseline SpO2 variability)
and the number of minutes per hour that SpO2 was below 90%.
Receiver operating curves (ROC) and area under the curve (AUC)
statistics were calculated to determine which measurements, alone and in
combination, best predicted OSA status. During data analysis,
researchers were blinded to which children had separately received a
diagnosis of OSA. The researchers found that “the greatest AUC was
achieved by the delta 12s index. At a threshold of >0.555, this
identified 23/25 (sensitivity 92%) OSA cases and 89/136 true negatives
(specificity 65%). The same sensitivity was achieved for 3% ODI with
marginally lower specificity of 63% (86/136 true negatives).” The
combined model (delta 12s index, 3% ODI, mean and minimum SpO2)
detected all true positives (100% sensitivity) but with lower
specificity (53%). This result would lead 60% of the sample population
(12 true positives and 18 false negatives) to confirmatory multichannel
studies.
The researchers concluded that “universal screening for OSA in children
with DS using simple pulse oximetry parameters could halve the number of
children requiring specialist multichannel studies. Pulse oximetry is
widely available, well tolerated, readily acquired in the home and its
adoption could reduce the burden on health services and families alike.”
The researchers noted that “our findings specifically apply to
parameters generated by Masimo oximeters and cannot be generalised to
other devices. Masimo technology extracts motion artefact, this is
important in children with DS who are restless sleepers.” They also
noted that “the use of a retrospective clinical dataset, with anonymous
data shared for this analysis, limits our information on the wider
sampling frame, demographic and clinical characteristics of these
children.”
Masimo pulse oximetry is not cleared in the United States to screen
children with Down syndrome for risk of obstructive sleep apnea.
Reference
-
Hill C, Elphick H, Farquhar M, Gringras P, Pickering R, Kingshott R,
Martin J, Reynolds J, Joyce A, Gavlak J, and Evans H. Home oximetry to
screen for obstructive sleep apnoea in Down syndrome. Arch Dis
Child. doi:10.1136/archdischild-2017-314409.
