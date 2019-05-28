Masimo : NuVision Management Healthcare Consulting Company, One of the Largest U.S. Providers of Long-term Care for Medically Complex Children, Converts to Masimo

NuVision to Deploy Masimo SET®, Root® with Radical-7®, NomoLine® Capnography, and Patient SafetyNet™ at Four Locations

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today that NuVision Management Healthcare Consulting Company, a pediatric and adult healthcare consulting company, is adopting a comprehensive variety of Masimo technologies at its three pediatric care facilities in New Jersey and Florida, including Voorhees Pediatric (121 beds), Weisman Children’s Rehabilitation Hospital (18 beds), and Plantation Kidz Korner (95 beds), as well as at a fourth, adult-care location, Clark Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (144 beds).

Pat Budo, Director of the Pediatric Complex Care Association (PCCA), said, “NuVision is the latest member of the Pediatric Complex Care Association to install Masimo technology. They join a large number of current PCCA members in utilizing this technology to support children with medical complexity. Both NuVision and Masimo share our vision of promoting excellence across the continuum of care for these extraordinary children.”

At every medically complex patient’s bedside at the four locations, NuVision is installing Masimo Root® Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Hubs equipped with Radical-7® Pulse CO-Oximeters®, allowing patients to be monitored using Masimo SET® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, in addition to a variety of other rainbow SET™ parameters. NomoLine® capnography, available as a MOC-9® expansion module for Root, will be used to support the management of children on ventilators. Data from the ventilators will also be available on Root, via Masimo Iris® third-party connectivity, an integration NuVision is planning to implement this summer.

Masimo Patient SafetyNet™, a supplemental remote monitoring and clinician notification system, will allow clinicians to view monitoring data for all beds from central view stations. When changes occur in measured values that may indicate deterioration in a patient’s condition, Patient SafetyNet automatically sends wireless alerts directly to clinicians, wherever they may be, allowing them to respond quickly and efficiently to potential changes in patient status. Facilitated by Patient SafetyNet, all of the data captured by Root and devices connected to it will be transferred automatically to patient electronic medical records (EMRs) – including monitoring data, vital signs, and clinician-initiated early warning scores using the PEWS (pediatric early warning score) protocol, which NuVision plans to start using later this year as another way to help clinicians identify changes in patient condition.

“These systems and technologies have been a great addition to our organizations,” said Trish Cunningham, RRT, Clinical Director of Respiratory Care at Voorhees Pediatric Facility and Weisman Children’s Rehabilitation Hospital. “We are already noticing improvements in patient care and are excited about the upcoming integrations and capabilities.”

Masimo Root is a powerful, expandable bedside platform that integrates an array of technologies, devices (such as Radical-7 and the wearable Radius-7®), and systems to provide multimodal monitoring and connectivity solutions – in a single, clinician-centric hub. Root’s plug-and-play expansion capabilities allow clinicians to simplify patient monitoring by bringing together advanced rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry, brain function monitoring, regional oximetry, capnography, third-party devices, and vital signs measurements on an easy-to-interpret, customizable display, empowering clinicians with important information for making patient assessments.

Mike Rosiak, Chief Operating Officer of Weisman Children’s Rehabilitation Hospital and Voorhees Pediatric Facility said, “Masimo’s Root and Patient SafetyNet medical systems will help us to provide the best care for our medically fragile children and enable them to reach their full potential.”

Jon Coleman, President of Worldwide Sales, Professional Services, and Medical Affairs, Masimo, said, “We are proud to partner with NuVision and bring the benefits of our innovative, versatile, and proven medical technologies and connectivity solutions to these particularly vulnerable patients. We look forward to helping clinicians improve patient outcomes and the lives of families with medically fragile children.”

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company that develops and produces a wide array of industry-leading monitoring technologies, including innovative measurements, sensors, patient monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. Masimo SET® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, introduced in 1995, has been shown in over 100 independent and objective studies to outperform other pulse oximetry technologies.1 Masimo SET® has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates,2 improve CCHD screening in newborns,3 and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet™ in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response activations, ICU transfers, and costs.4-6 Masimo SET® is estimated to be used on more than 100 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world,7 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 9 of the top 10 hospitals listed in the 2018-19 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.8 Masimo continues to refine SET® and in 2018, announced that SpO 2 accuracy on RD SET™ sensors during conditions of motion has been significantly improved, providing clinicians with even greater confidence that the SpO 2 values they rely on accurately reflect a patient’s physiological status. In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow® Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb®), oxygen content (SpOC™), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO®), methemoglobin (SpMet®), Pleth Variability Index (PVi®), RPVi™ (rainbow® PVi), and Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi™). In 2013, Masimo introduced the Root® Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform, built from the ground up to be as flexible and expandable as possible to facilitate the addition of other Masimo and third-party monitoring technologies; key Masimo additions include Next Generation SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring, O3® Regional Oximetry, and ISA™ Capnography with NomoLine® sampling lines. Masimo’s family of continuous and spot-check monitoring Pulse CO-Oximeters® includes devices designed for use in a variety of clinical and non-clinical scenarios, including tetherless, wearable technology, such as Radius-7® and Radius PPG™, portable devices like Rad-67™, fingertip pulse oximeters like MightySat® Rx, and devices available for use both in the hospital and at home, such as Rad-97™. Masimo hospital automation and connectivity solutions are centered around the Iris® platform, and include Iris Gateway™, Patient SafetyNet, Replica™, Halo ION™, UniView™, and Doctella™. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at www.masimo.com/evidence/featured-studies/feature/.

ORi and RPVi have not received FDA 510(k) clearance and are not available for sale in the United States. The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem Consortium.

