Masimo : NuVision Management Healthcare Consulting Company, One of the Largest U.S. Providers of Long-term Care for Medically Complex Children, Converts to Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ:
MASI) announced today that NuVision Management Healthcare Consulting
Company, a pediatric and adult healthcare consulting company, is
adopting a comprehensive variety of Masimo technologies at its three
pediatric care facilities in New Jersey and Florida, including Voorhees
Pediatric (121 beds), Weisman Children’s Rehabilitation Hospital (18
beds), and Plantation Kidz Korner (95 beds), as well as at a fourth,
adult-care location, Clark Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (144 beds).
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005144/en/
Masimo Root® Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform (Photo: Business Wire)
Pat Budo, Director of the Pediatric Complex Care Association (PCCA),
said, “NuVision is the latest member of the Pediatric Complex Care
Association to install Masimo technology. They join a large number of
current PCCA members in utilizing this technology to support children
with medical complexity. Both NuVision and Masimo share our vision of
promoting excellence across the continuum of care for these
extraordinary children.”
At every medically complex patient’s bedside at the four locations,
NuVision is installing Masimo Root® Patient Monitoring and
Connectivity Hubs equipped with Radical-7® Pulse CO-Oximeters®,
allowing patients to be monitored using Masimo SET®
Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, in addition to
a variety of other rainbow SET™ parameters. NomoLine®
capnography, available as a MOC-9® expansion module for Root,
will be used to support the management of children on ventilators. Data
from the ventilators will also be available on Root, via Masimo Iris®
third-party connectivity, an integration NuVision is planning to
implement this summer.
Masimo Patient SafetyNet™, a supplemental remote monitoring and
clinician notification system, will allow clinicians to view monitoring
data for all beds from central view stations. When changes occur in
measured values that may indicate deterioration in a patient’s
condition, Patient SafetyNet automatically sends wireless alerts
directly to clinicians, wherever they may be, allowing them to respond
quickly and efficiently to potential changes in patient status.
Facilitated by Patient SafetyNet, all of the data captured by Root and
devices connected to it will be transferred automatically to patient
electronic medical records (EMRs) – including monitoring data, vital
signs, and clinician-initiated early warning scores using the PEWS
(pediatric early warning score) protocol, which NuVision plans to start
using later this year as another way to help clinicians identify changes
in patient condition.
“These systems and technologies have been a great addition to our
organizations,” said Trish Cunningham, RRT, Clinical Director of
Respiratory Care at Voorhees Pediatric Facility and Weisman Children’s
Rehabilitation Hospital. “We are already noticing improvements in
patient care and are excited about the upcoming integrations and
capabilities.”
Masimo Root is a powerful, expandable bedside platform that integrates
an array of technologies, devices (such as Radical-7 and the wearable
Radius-7®), and systems to provide multimodal monitoring and
connectivity solutions – in a single, clinician-centric hub. Root’s
plug-and-play expansion capabilities allow clinicians to simplify
patient monitoring by bringing together advanced rainbow SET Pulse
CO-Oximetry, brain function monitoring, regional oximetry, capnography,
third-party devices, and vital signs measurements on an
easy-to-interpret, customizable display, empowering clinicians with
important information for making patient assessments.
Mike Rosiak, Chief Operating Officer of Weisman Children’s
Rehabilitation Hospital and Voorhees Pediatric Facility said, “Masimo’s
Root and Patient SafetyNet medical systems will help us to provide the
best care for our medically fragile children and enable them to reach
their full potential.”
Jon Coleman, President of Worldwide Sales, Professional Services, and
Medical Affairs, Masimo, said, “We are proud to partner with NuVision
and bring the benefits of our innovative, versatile, and proven medical
technologies and connectivity solutions to these particularly vulnerable
patients. We look forward to helping clinicians improve patient outcomes
and the lives of families with medically fragile children.”
About Masimo
Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company that
develops and produces a wide array of industry-leading monitoring
technologies, including innovative measurements, sensors, patient
monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions. Our mission is to
improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. Masimo SET®
Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, introduced in
1995, has been shown in over 100 independent and objective studies to
outperform other pulse oximetry technologies.1 Masimo SET®
has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of
prematurity in neonates,2 improve CCHD screening in newborns,3
and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet™
in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response activations, ICU
transfers, and costs.4-6 Masimo SET® is estimated
to be used on more than 100 million patients in leading hospitals and
other healthcare settings around the world,7 and is the
primary pulse oximetry at 9 of the top 10 hospitals listed in the
2018-19 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.8
Masimo continues to refine SET® and in 2018, announced that
SpO2 accuracy on RD SET™ sensors during conditions of motion
has been significantly improved, providing clinicians with even greater
confidence that the SpO2 values they rely on accurately
reflect a patient’s physiological status. In 2005, Masimo introduced
rainbow® Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive
and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could
only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb®),
oxygen content (SpOC™), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO®),
methemoglobin (SpMet®), Pleth Variability Index (PVi®),
RPVi™ (rainbow® PVi), and Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi™). In
2013, Masimo introduced the Root® Patient Monitoring and
Connectivity Platform, built from the ground up to be as flexible and
expandable as possible to facilitate the addition of other Masimo and
third-party monitoring technologies; key Masimo additions include Next
Generation SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring, O3®
Regional Oximetry, and ISA™ Capnography with NomoLine®
sampling lines. Masimo’s family of continuous and spot-check monitoring
Pulse CO-Oximeters® includes devices designed for use in a
variety of clinical and non-clinical scenarios, including tetherless,
wearable technology, such as Radius-7® and Radius PPG™,
portable devices like Rad-67™, fingertip pulse oximeters like MightySat®
Rx, and devices available for use both in the hospital and at home, such
as Rad-97™. Masimo hospital automation and connectivity solutions are
centered around the Iris® platform, and include Iris
Gateway™, Patient SafetyNet, Replica™, Halo ION™, UniView™, and
Doctella™. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be
found at www.masimo.com.
Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at www.masimo.com/evidence/featured-studies/feature/.
ORi and RPVi have not received FDA 510(k) clearance and are not
available for sale in the United States. The use of the trademark
Patient SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem
Consortium.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined in
Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934, in connection with the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking
statements include, among others, statements regarding the potential
effectiveness of Masimo SET®, rainbow SET™, Root®
with Radical-7®, NomoLine®, and Patient
SafetyNet™. These forward-looking statements are based on current
expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks
and uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of
which are beyond our control and could cause our actual results to
differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our
forward-looking statements as a result of various risk factors,
including, but not limited to: risks related to our assumptions
regarding the repeatability of clinical results; risks related to our
belief that Masimo's unique noninvasive measurement technologies,
including Masimo SET®, rainbow SET, Root with Radical-7,
NomoLine, and Patient SafetyNet, contribute to positive clinical
outcomes and patient safety; risks related to our belief that Masimo
noninvasive medical breakthroughs provide cost-effective solutions and
unique advantages; as well as other factors discussed in the "Risk
Factors" section of our most recent reports filed with the Securities
and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which may be obtained for free at the
SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our
forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our
expectations will prove correct. All forward-looking statements included
in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the
foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue
reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of
today's date. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or
clarify these statements or the "Risk Factors" contained in our most
recent reports filed with the SEC, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under
the applicable securities laws.
