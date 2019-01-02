Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/02 03:41:03 pm
106.075 USD   -1.21%
2014Medtronic's Covidien deal raises bar for rivals to merge
RE
2013MASIMO CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
2012MASIMO CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
Masimo : to Present at 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

0
01/02/2019 | 03:04pm CET

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) today announced that its management is scheduled to present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time. A live audiocast of the presentation will be available on the Masimo website at www.masimo.com. A replay of the audiocast will be available following the live presentation.

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global leader in innovative noninvasive monitoring technologies. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care by taking noninvasive monitoring to new sites and applications. In 1995, the company debuted Masimo SET® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion pulse oximetry, which has been shown in multiple studies to significantly reduce false alarms and accurately monitor for true alarms. Masimo SET® is estimated to be used on more than 100 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world. In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow® Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb®), oxygen content (SpOC), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO®), methemoglobin (SpMet®), and more recently, Pleth Variability Index (PVI®) and Oxygen Reserve Index (ORI), in addition to SpO2, pulse rate and perfusion index (PI). In 2014, Masimo introduced Root®, an intuitive patient monitoring and connectivity platform with the Masimo Open Connect (MOC-9) interface. Masimo is also taking an active leadership role in mHealth with products such as the Radius-7 wearable patient monitor and the MightySat fingertip pulse oximeter. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com.

Masimo, SET, Signal Extraction Technology, Improving Patient Outcome and Reducing Cost of Care... by Taking Noninvasive Monitoring to New Sites and Applications, rainbow, SpHb, SpOC, SpCO, SpMet, PVI and ORI are trademarks or registered trademarks of Masimo Corporation


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 854 M
EBIT 2018 207 M
Net income 2018 189 M
Finance 2018 549 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 31,88
P/E ratio 2019 34,21
EV / Sales 2018 6,02x
EV / Sales 2019 5,49x
Capitalization 5 690 M
Chart MASIMO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Masimo Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASIMO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 134 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joe E. Kiani Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anand Sampath Chief Operating Officer
Micah Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yongsam Lee Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Jon Coleman President-Worldwide Sales & Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MASIMO CORPORATION0.00%5 690
ABBOTT LABORATORIES0.00%127 036
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.0.00%5 524
PENUMBRA INC0.00%4 216
JIANGSU YUYUE MDCL EQPMNT & SPPLY CO LTD--.--%2 874
GETINGE0.00%2 290
