Masimo : to Present at 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Masimo
(NASDAQ: MASI) today announced that its management is scheduled to
present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at the
Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco on Wednesday, January 9, 2019
at 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time. A live audiocast of the presentation will be
available on the Masimo website at www.masimo.com.
A replay of the audiocast will be available following the live
presentation.
About Masimo
Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global leader in innovative noninvasive
monitoring technologies. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes and
reduce the cost of care by taking noninvasive monitoring to new sites
and applications. In 1995, the company debuted Masimo SET®
Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry,
which has been shown in multiple studies to significantly reduce false
alarms and accurately monitor for true alarms. Masimo SET® is
estimated to be used on more than 100 million patients in leading
hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world. In 2005,
Masimo introduced rainbow® Pulse CO-Oximetry technology,
allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents
that previously could only be measured invasively, including total
hemoglobin (SpHb®), oxygen content (SpOC™),
carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO®), methemoglobin (SpMet®),
and more recently, Pleth Variability Index (PVI®) and Oxygen
Reserve Index (ORI™), in addition to SpO2, pulse rate and
perfusion index (PI). In 2014, Masimo introduced Root®, an
intuitive patient monitoring and connectivity platform with the Masimo
Open Connect™ (MOC-9™) interface. Masimo is also
taking an active leadership role in mHealth with products such as the
Radius-7™ wearable patient monitor and the MightySat™
fingertip pulse oximeter. Additional information about Masimo and its
products may be found at www.masimo.com.
