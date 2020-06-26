Log in
News Summary

Mason Graphite : Announces Appointment of a Chief Operating Officer

06/26/2020 | 10:14am EDT

View the English PDF | Voir le PDF en version française

June 25, 2020

Montréal, Québec, Canada

Mason Graphite Inc. ('Mason Graphite' or the 'Corporation') (TSX.V: LLG; OTCQX: MGPHF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jean L'Heureux, P. Eng., M. Eng., as Chief Operating Officer of the Corporation, effective immediately.

Since graduating in 1993, Mr. L'Heureux spent most of his career in the natural graphite industry, first with Imerys and since 2013, with the Corporation, where he has been in charge of all of the technical matters of the first and second transformation projects (exploration, process development, technical studies and operations). He is a graduate of Laval University (Québec City) in metallurgical engineering. He also completed a Master's in Management of Engineering from University of Sherbrooke.

Mr. Paul R. Carmel, Chairman of the Board and interim CEO of Mason Graphite, commented: 'On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am very pleased to announce Jean's appointment as COO. Mason Graphite is very fortunate to have an executive with Jean's level of experience in the graphite industry to lead the Corporation into its next phase of growth.

About Mason Graphite

Mason Graphite is a Canadian corporation dedicated to the production and transformation of natural graphite. Its long-term strategy includes the development of value-added products, notably for green technologies like transport electrification. The Corporation also owns 100% of the rights to the Lac Guéret graphite deposit, one of the richest in the world. The Corporation is managed by an experienced team cumulating many decades of experience in graphite, covering production, sales, as well as research and development.

For more information: www.masongraphite.com

Mason Graphite Inc.

Ana Rodrigues at info@masongraphite.com or 1 514 289 3580

Head Office: 3030, boulevard Le Carrefour, bureau 600, Laval, Québec, H7T 2P5

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Mason Graphite Inc. published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 14:13:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 0,84 M 0,61 M 0,61 M
Net cash 2019 10,6 M 7,77 M 7,77 M
P/E ratio 2019 42,0x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 30,7 M 22,5 M 22,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,6%
Chart MASON GRAPHITE INC.
Duration : Period :
Mason Graphite Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,23 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul R. Carmel Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Pascale Choquet CFO, Director-Finance & Administration
François Laurin Independent Director
Guy Chamard Independent Director
Gilles Gingras Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MASON GRAPHITE INC.12.50%22
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-6.91%45 005
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-9.79%29 624
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-15.55%16 088
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-23.05%10 540
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-16.76%7 563
