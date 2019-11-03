Mason : RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND MEMBER OF REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MASON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

茂 宸 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 273)

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR,

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND

MEMBER OF REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Mason Group Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that Mr. Chang Tat Joel ("Mr. Chang") has tendered his resignation as an executive Director and the Chief Operating Officer of the Company. He will also cease to act as a member of remuneration committee of the Company. His resignation will take effect from 12 January 2020.

By Order of the Board

Mason Group Holdings Limited

Ko Po Ming

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 1 November 2019