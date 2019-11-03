Log in
MASON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED    0273   HK0000227089

MASON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0273)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 11/01
0.078 HKD   -1.27%
08/28MASON : Announces Interim Results 2019
AQ
07/09Trade call between U.S., Chinese officials was constructive - White House
RE
05/23MASON : Gp to sell shares of infant products business
AQ
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mason : RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND MEMBER OF REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

0
11/03/2019 | 06:28pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MASON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

茂 宸 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 273)

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR,

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND

MEMBER OF REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Mason Group Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that Mr. Chang Tat Joel ("Mr. Chang") has tendered his resignation as an executive Director and the Chief Operating Officer of the Company. He will also cease to act as a member of remuneration committee of the Company. His resignation will take effect from 12 January 2020.

By Order of the Board

Mason Group Holdings Limited

Ko Po Ming

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 1 November 2019

- 1 -

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Ko Po Ming (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. Chang Tat Joel

Ms. Lui Choi Yiu, Angela

Ms. Fu Yau Ching, Shirley

Mr. Cao Lu

Non-executive Director:

Ms. Hui Mei Mei, Carol

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Tian Ren Can

Ms. Kan Lai Kuen, Alice

Mr. Chen Wai Chung, Edmund

Mr. Wang Cong

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Mason Financial Holdings Limited published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2019 23:27:06 UTC
