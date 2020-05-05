Masonite International Corporation : Reports 2020 First Quarter Financial Results and Temporarily Withdraws Annual Outlook 0 05/05/2020 | 04:26pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Masonite International Corporation ("Masonite" or "the Company") (NYSE: DOOR) today announced results for the three months ended March 29, 2020. Executive Summary - 1Q20 versus 1Q19 Net sales increased 4% to $551 million versus $530 million.

Net income attributable to Masonite increased to $30 million from $4 million. The increase was primarily due to higher net sales and the absence of prior year charges related to divestitures.

Diluted earnings per share increased to $1.19 from $0.15 and adjusted diluted earnings per share* increased to $1.24 from $0.81.

Adjusted EBITDA* increased to $82 million from $65 million.

Repurchased 567,271 shares of Masonite stock in the first quarter for approximately $35 million; temporarily suspended share repurchase program due to the impact of COVID-19. “Masonite kicked off 2020 building strong momentum. Our North American Residential pricing strategy was successfully implemented, and our global operations were performing well, resulting in strong first quarter results despite modest headwinds from COVID-19 beginning in March," said Howard Heckes, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As this situation evolved into a global pandemic, we took swift and decisive action to protect the health and welfare of our employees while maintaining business continuity to support essential services. We are focused on maintaining financial stability, afforded by the strength of our balance sheet and liquidity. These are truly unprecedented times and we believe these actions will help us navigate near-term uncertainty and position us for further success once our end markets stabilize and recover.” * See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Related Information" for definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures. First Quarter 2020 Discussion

Net sales increased 4% to $551 million in the first quarter of 2020, from $530 million in the comparable period of 2019. The increase in net sales was the result of a 4% increase in average unit price (AUP) and a 2% increase in base volume, partially offset by a 2% decrease from the combined impact of divestitures and unfavorable foreign exchange. North American Residential net sales were $384 million, a 9% increase compared to the first quarter of 2019, driven by a 5% increase in base volumes and a greater than 3% increase in AUP.

Europe net sales were $71 million, a 16% decrease compared to the first quarter of 2019, due to a 9% decrease in sales volume from the net impact of divestitures and an acquisition, an 8% decrease in base volume and a 2% decrease due to foreign exchange. The declines were partially offset by a 3% increase in AUP.

Architectural net sales were $91 million, a 7% increase compared to the first quarter of 2019, driven by a 7% increase in AUP and a 1% increase in the sale of components and other products, partially offset by a decline in base volume of less than 2%. Total company gross profit increased 20% to $134 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $112 million in the first quarter of 2019. Gross profit margin increased 330 basis points to 24.4%, driven by higher AUP and increased savings from material sourcing projects and prior year restructuring actions, partially offset by higher manufacturing wages and benefits and costs related to factory start-ups and relocations. Selling, general and administration expenses (SG&A) of $80 million increased $2 million, or 3%, compared to the first quarter of 2019. The increase in SG&A was due to professional fees driven by over $3 million of legal costs related to a previously disclosed lawsuit. SG&A as a percentage of net sales was 14.6%, a 10 basis point decrease compared to the first quarter of 2019. Masonite had $30 million of net income in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $26 million from the prior year, primarily due to higher AUP and base volumes, as discussed above, and the absence of prior year charges related to divestitures. Previously announced restructuring costs totaled $2 million pre-tax in the first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA* increased to $82 million in the first quarter of 2020 from $65 million in the first quarter of 2019. Diluted earnings per share were $1.19 in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $0.15 in the comparable 2019 period. Diluted adjusted earnings per share* were $1.24 in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $0.81 in the comparable 2019 period. Diluted adjusted earnings per share* excludes the impact of $1 million in charges related to previously announced restructuring plans incurred in the first quarter of 2020, and the impact of $17 million in charges related to restructuring and the divestiture of non-core businesses in the first quarter of 2019. Masonite repurchased 567,271 shares of stock in the first quarter for $35 million, at an average price of $61.29, prior to temporarily suspending its repurchase program on March 18, 2020. * See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Related Information" for definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures. Masonite Withdraws 2020 Outlook

The Company is withdrawing its 2020 Outlook provided on February 18, 2020 due to continued uncertainty around the impact of COVID-19 on global economies and the end markets it serves. Heckes concluded, “Given the dynamic environment, we are not in a position to update our financial outlook at this time. We believe our cost structure, liquidity and strong balance sheet position us well for uncertain times. I am proud of the resilience and grit exhibited by the Masonite team as we navigate this global health crisis. Together we will strive to develop solutions that can build upon the momentum we demonstrated in these last two quarters and help us emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic as an even stronger partner for our customers and communities.” Masonite Earnings Conference Call

The Company will hold a live conference call and webcast on May 6, 2020. The live audio webcast will begin at 9:00 a.m. EDT and can be accessed, together with the presentation, on the Masonite website www.masonite.com. The webcast can be directly accessed at: Q1'20 Earnings Webcast. Telephone access to the live call will be available at 877-407-8289 (in the U.S.) or by dialing 201-689-8341 (outside the U.S.). A telephone replay will be available approximately one hour following completion of the call through May 20, 2020. To access the replay, please dial 877-660-6853 (in the U.S.) or 201-612-7415 (outside U.S.). Enter Conference ID #13702305. About Masonite

Masonite International Corporation is a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets. Since 1925, Masonite has provided its customers with innovative products and superior service at compelling values. Masonite currently serves more than 8,500 customers in 60 countries. Additional information about Masonite can be found at www.masonite.com. Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian and/or U.S. securities laws, including our discussion of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, housing and other markets, and the effects of our restructuring and strategic initiatives. When used in this press release, such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “believes,” “outlook,” “predict,” “forecast,” “objective,” “remain,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “plan,” “project,” “targeting,” or the negative of these terms or other similar terminology. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Masonite, or industry results, to be materially different from any future plans, goals, targets, objectives, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. As a result, such forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, should not be unduly relied upon, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, downward trends in our end markets and in economic conditions; scale and scope of the current coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic on our operations, customer demand and supply chain; reduced levels of residential new construction; residential repair, renovation and remodeling; and non-residential building construction activity due to increases in mortgage rates, changes in mortgage interest deductions and related tax changes and reduced availability of financing; competition; the continued success of, and our ability to maintain relationships with, certain key customers in light of price increases and customer concentration and consolidation; tariffs and evolving trade policy and friction between the United States and other countries, including China; the impact of anti-dumping and countervailing trade cases; increases in prices of raw materials and fuel; increases in labor costs, the availability of labor, or labor relations (i.e., disruptions, strikes or work stoppages); our ability to manage our operations including anticipating demand for our products, managing disruptions in our operations, managing manufacturing realignments (including related restructuring charges), managing customer credit risk and successful integration of acquisitions; the continuous operation of our information technology and enterprise resource planning systems and management of potential cyber security threats and attacks; our ability to generate sufficient cash flows to fund our capital expenditure requirements, to meet our pension obligations, and to meet our debt service obligations, including our obligations under our senior notes and our ABL Facility; political, economic and other risks that arise from operating a multinational business; uncertainty relating to the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union; fluctuating exchange and interest rates; our ability to innovate and keep pace with technological developments; product liability claims and product recalls; retention of key management personnel; limitations on operating our business as a result of covenant restrictions under our existing and future indebtedness, including our senior notes and our ABL Facility; and environmental and other government regulations, including the FCPA, and any changes in such regulations. * See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Related Information" for definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Related Information

Our management reviews net sales and Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below) to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources. Net assets are not allocated to the reportable segments. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which does not have a standardized meaning under GAAP and is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to either net income or operating cash flows determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management's discretionary use, as it does not include certain cash requirements such as interest payments, tax payments and debt service requirements. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Masonite adjusted to exclude the following items: depreciation; amortization; share based compensation expense; loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment; registration and listing fees; restructuring costs; asset impairment; loss (gain) on disposal of subsidiaries; interest expense (income), net; loss on extinguishment of debt; other expense (income), net; income tax expense (benefit); loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax; and net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest. This definition of Adjusted EBITDA differs from the definitions of EBITDA contained in the indentures governing the 2026 and 2028 Notes and the credit agreement governing the ABL Facility. Adjusted EBITDA, as calculated under our ABL Facility or senior notes would also include, among other things, additional add-backs for amounts related to: cost savings projected by us in good faith to be realized as a result of actions taken or expected to be taken prior to or during the relevant period; fees and expenses in connection with certain plant closures and layoffs; and the amount of any restructuring charges, integration costs or other business optimization expenses or reserve deducted in the relevant period in computing consolidated net income, including any one-time costs incurred in connection with acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA is used to evaluate and compare the performance of the segments and it is one of the primary measures used to determine employee incentive compensation. Intersegment sales are recorded using market prices. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, from an operations standpoint, provides an appropriate way to measure and assess segment performance. Our management team has established the practice of reviewing the performance of each segment based on the measures of net sales and Adjusted EBITDA. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to users of the consolidated financial statements because it provides the same information that we use internally to evaluate and compare the performance of the segments and it is one of the primary measures used to determine employee incentive compensation. The tables below set forth a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Masonite to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net Sales. Management believes this measure provides supplemental information on how successfully we operate our business. Adjusted EPS is diluted earnings per common share attributable to Masonite (EPS) less restructuring costs, asset impairment charges, loss (gain) on disposal of subsidiaries, loss on extinguishment of debt and other items, if any, that do not relate to Masonite’s underlying business performance (each net of related tax expense (benefit)). Management uses this measure to evaluate the overall performance of the Company and believes this measure provides investors with helpful supplemental information regarding the underlying performance of the Company from period to period. This measure may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies. MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION SALES RECONCILIATION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA BY REPORTABLE SEGMENT (In millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) North

American

Residential Europe Architectural Corporate &

Other Total % Change First quarter 2019 net sales $ 353.7 $ 84.3 $ 85.6 $ 6.7 $ 530.3 Acquisitions, net of divestitures — (7.3) — — (7.3) (1.4) % Base volume 18.2 (7.0) (1.3) (0.5) 9.4 1.8 % Average unit price 12.3 2.3 6.3 — 20.9 3.9 % Other 0.4 (0.3) 0.7 (0.8) — — % Foreign exchange (0.7) (1.3) (0.1) — (2.1) (0.4) % First quarter 2020 net sales $ 383.9 $ 70.7 $ 91.2 $ 5.4 $ 551.2 Year over year growth, net sales 8.5 % (16.1) % 6.5 % (19.4) % 3.9 % First quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITDA $ 53.6 $ 10.0 $ 7.6 $ (5.8) $ 65.5 First quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA 71.7 9.7 10.6 (10.4) 81.5 Year over year growth, Adjusted EBITDA 33.8 % (3.0) % 39.5 % nm 24.4 % Note: Amounts may not foot due to rounding MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 29, 2020 March 31, 2019 Net sales $ 551,228 $ 530,311 Cost of goods sold 416,947 418,207 Gross profit 134,281 112,104 Gross profit as a % of net sales 24.4 % 21.1 % Selling, general and administration expenses 80,333 78,100 Selling, general and administration expenses as a % of net sales 14.6 % 14.7 % Restructuring costs 1,941 3,740 Asset impairment — 10,625 Loss on disposal of subsidiaries — 4,605 Operating income 52,007 15,034 Interest expense, net 11,282 11,127 Other expense (income), net 49 (1,130) Income before income tax expense 40,676 5,037 Income tax expense 9,639 58 Net income 31,037 4,979 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests 1,152 1,190 Net income attributable to Masonite $ 29,885 $ 3,789 Basic earnings per common share attributable to Masonite $ 1.20 $ 0.15 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Masonite $ 1.19 $ 0.15 Shares used in computing basic earnings per share 24,861,442 25,574,910 Shares used in computing diluted earnings per share 25,214,764 25,951,484 MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share amounts) (Unaudited) ASSETS March 29, 2020 December 29, 2019 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 114,375 $ 166,964 Restricted cash 10,644 10,644 Accounts receivable, net 303,111 276,208 Inventories, net 240,975 242,230 Prepaid expenses 33,137 33,190 Income taxes receivable 3,492 4,819 Total current assets 705,734 734,055 Property, plant and equipment, net 612,304 625,585 Operating lease right-of-use assets 123,925 121,367 Investment in equity investees 17,011 16,100 Goodwill 179,386 184,192 Intangible assets, net 171,684 184,532 Deferred income taxes 24,355 25,945 Other assets 43,650 44,808 Total assets $ 1,878,049 $ 1,936,584 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 97,501 $ 84,912 Accrued expenses 145,342 180,405 Income taxes payable 1,537 2,350 Total current liabilities 244,380 267,667 Long-term debt 791,190 790,984 Long-term operating lease liabilities 112,691 110,497 Deferred income taxes 88,504 83,465 Other liabilities 45,028 47,109 Total liabilities 1,281,793 1,299,722 Commitments and Contingencies Equity: Share capital: unlimited shares authorized, no par value, 24,446,987 and 24,869,921 shares issued and outstanding as of March 29, 2020, and December 29, 2019, respectively 551,983 558,514 Additional paid-in capital 212,826 216,584 Accumulated deficit (12,203) (20,047) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (168,193) (130,169) Total equity attributable to Masonite 584,413 624,882 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 11,843 11,980 Total equity 596,256 636,862 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,878,049 $ 1,936,584 MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (In thousands) March 29, 2020 March 31, 2019 Net income attributable to Masonite $ 29,885 $ 3,789 Add: Adjustments to net income attributable to Masonite: Restructuring costs 1,941 3,740 Asset impairment — 10,625 Loss on disposal of subsidiaries — 4,605 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment related to divestitures — 2,450 Income tax impact of adjustments (508) (4,117) Adjusted net income attributable to Masonite $ 31,318 $ 21,092 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Masonite ("EPS") $ 1.19 $ 0.15 Diluted adjusted earnings per common share attributable to Masonite ("Adjusted EPS") $ 1.24 $ 0.81 Shares used in computing EPS and Adjusted EPS 25,214,764 25,951,484 The weighted average number of shares outstanding utilized for the diluted EPS and diluted Adjusted EPS calculation contemplates the exercise of all currently outstanding SARs and the conversion of all RSUs. The dilutive effect of such equity awards is calculated based on the weighted average share price for each fiscal period using the treasury stock method. For all periods presented, common shares issuable for stock instruments which would have had an anti-dilutive impact under the treasury stock method have been excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share. Three Months Ended March 29, 2020 (In thousands) North

American

Residential Europe Architectural Corporate &

Other Total Net income (loss) attributable to Masonite $ 58,811 $ 3,483 $ 4,580 $ (36,989) $ 29,885 Plus: Depreciation 9,364 2,457 2,822 1,375 16,018 Amortization 595 3,562 1,922 380 6,459 Share based compensation expense — — — 3,470 3,470 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1,204 3 396 19 1,622 Restructuring costs 849 (37) 862 267 1,941 Interest expense, net — — — 11,282 11,282 Other expense (income), net — 211 — (162) 49 Income tax expense — — — 9,639 9,639 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 873 — — 279 1,152 Adjusted EBITDA $ 71,696 $ 9,679 $ 10,582 $ (10,440) $ 81,517 Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 (In thousands) North

American

Residential Europe Architectural Corporate &

Other Total Net income (loss) attributable to Masonite $ 30,261 $ (4,147) $ 2,079 $ (24,404) $ 3,789 Plus: Depreciation 9,079 2,382 2,741 4,083 18,285 Amortization 449 3,965 2,093 1,090 7,597 Share based compensation expense — — — 2,680 2,680 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 341 2,469 97 6 2,913 Restructuring costs 1,880 862 604 394 3,740 Asset impairment 10,625 — — — 10,625 Loss on disposal of subsidiaries — 4,605 — — 4,605 Interest expense, net — — — 11,127 11,127 Other expense (income), net — (139) — (991) (1,130) Income tax expense — — — 58 58 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 986 — — 204 1,190 Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,621 $ 9,997 $ 7,614 $ (5,753) $ 65,479 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200505005948/en/

© Business Wire 2020 0 Latest news on MASONITE INTERNATIONAL COR 04:30p MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin.. AQ 04:26p MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION : Reports 2020 First Quarter Financial Result.. BU 05/04 MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION : to Present at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding .. BU 04/20 MASONITE INTERNATIONAL : Moves 2020 Shareholder Meeting to New Location and Adds.. BU 04/14 MASONITE INTERNATIONAL : Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Inves.. BU 03/30 MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and.. AQ 03/27 MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION : Provides Business Update Regarding COVID-19 BU 02/20 MASONITE INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi.. AQ 02/19 MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION : to present at the J.P. Morgan Global High Y.. BU 02/18 MASONITE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot AQ