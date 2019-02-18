Masonite International Corporation : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
02/18/2019 | 04:48pm EST
Provides 2019 outlook with continued growth and discusses 2019
restructuring actions
Masonite International Corporation ("Masonite" or "the Company") (NYSE:
DOOR) today announced results for the three months and full year ended
December 30, 2018.
Business Highlights
Fourth Quarter 2018 versus Fourth Quarter 2017
Net sales increased 4% to $528 million versus $509 million.
Net income attributable to Masonite decreased to $12 million from $72
million; prior period net income included non-cash tax benefits
totaling $51 million.
Adjusted EBITDA* decreased 10% to $57 million from $64 million.
Full Year 2018 versus Full Year 2017
Net sales increased 7% to $2.17 billion from $2.03 billion.
Net income attributable to Masonite decreased to $93 million from $152
million; prior period net income included non-cash tax benefits of $53
million.
Adjusted EBITDA* increased 5% to $268 million from $255 million.
Repurchased $167 million of common shares.
"We successfully grew net sales and adjusted EBITDA* in 2018 despite
increasing market uncertainty and a challenging inflationary
environment," said Fred Lynch, President and CEO. "While fourth quarter
performance presented a headwind to continued margin expansion, we
believe our continued focus on the MVantage operating system, previously
announced pricing and restructuring actions, together with additional
planned restructuring actions, will position us to resume margin
expansion in 2019 and beyond."
Fourth Quarter 2018 Discussion
Net sales increased 4% to $528 million in the fourth quarter of 2018,
from $509 million in the comparable period of 2017. The growth in net
sales was a result of an 8% increase in sales volume from acquisitions
and a 3% increase in average unit price (AUP), partially offset by a 6%
decrease in base volumes and a 1% negative impact from foreign exchange.
North American Residential net sales were $349 million, a 3% decrease
over the fourth quarter of 2017, driven by a 8% decrease in base
volume due to soft wholesale volumes, particularly in December, and
previously announced lost retail business. Foreign exchange
contributed an additional 1% decline in the fourth quarter. These
declines were partially offset by a 4% increase in AUP and a 2%
increase in sales volume from the recent BWI acquisition.
Europe net sales were $90 million, a 23% increase over the fourth
quarter of 2017, due to a 28% increase in sales volume from
acquisitions and 1% higher AUP. These gains were partially offset by a
3% decline from foreign currency and 3% lower component sales. Base
volumes were flat compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.
Architectural net sales were $83 million, a 19% increase from the
fourth quarter of 2017, driven by a 17% increase in sales volume from
acquisitions, 4% higher AUP and 2% higher sales of components. These
gains were partially offset by a 3% decrease in base volume.
Total company gross profit decreased 5% to $95 million in the fourth
quarter of 2018, from $100 million in the comparable period of 2017.
Gross profit margin decreased 170 basis points to 18.0%, due primarily
to higher raw material costs and the impact of lower volume, partially
offset by higher AUP.
Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) of $62 million were
up $2 million, or 3%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. The
increase was driven by additional costs from acquisitions with offsets
in certain non-cash items. SG&A as a percentage of net sales was 11.7%,
a 10 basis point decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.
Net income attributable to Masonite decreased $60 million to $12 million
in the fourth quarter of 2018. Prior period net income includes non-cash
tax benefits totaling $51 million, including $24 million from the
release of a valuation allowance previously recorded against deferred
tax assets in Canada, and $27 million related to U.S. tax reform and a
reduction of deferred tax liabilities in the U.S. due to the lowered
corporate tax rate.
Adjusted EBITDA* decreased 10% to $57 million in the fourth quarter of
2018 from $64 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Diluted earnings per share were $0.46 in the fourth quarter of 2018
compared to $2.48 in the comparable 2017 period. The decline was
primarily due to the prior year tax benefits which accounted for $1.77
per share in 2017. Diluted adjusted earnings per share* were $0.68 in
the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $0.70 in the comparable 2017
period.
Masonite repurchased 1,306,984 of its common shares in the fourth
quarter, at an average price of $55.40.
Full Year Discussion
Net sales increased 7% to $2,170 million in the year ended December 30,
2018, from $2,033 million in the comparable period of 2017. The growth
in net sales was the result of a 6% increase in sales volume from
acquisitions, 3% increase in AUP and 1% positive impact from foreign
exchange, partially offset by a 3% decrease in base volumes.
North American Residential net sales were $1,455 million, a 2%
increase over 2017, driven primarily by a 3% increase in AUP and
incremental sales volume of 1% from the BWI acquisition in the fourth
quarter. These gains were partially offset by a 2% decrease in base
volumes, which include the previously announced lost retail business.
Europe net sales were $369 million, a 26% increase from 2017, due to a
23% increase in sales volume from acquisitions, 5% increase in AUP and
4% positive impact from foreign exchange, partially offset by a 5%
decline in base volumes and 1% lower component sales.
Architectural net sales were $324 million, a 12% increase from 2017,
driven by a 15% increase in sales volume from acquisitions, 5% higher
AUP and 1% from higher sales of components. These gains were partially
offset by a 9% decrease in base volume.
Total company gross profit increased 7% to $435 million in 2018, from
$407 million in the comparable period of 2017. Gross profit margin
increased 10 basis points to 20.1% in 2018, due to higher AUP and mix
which was almost entirely offset by higher cost of raw materials through
the year and increased manufacturing wages and benefits in the second
half of 2018.
Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) of $266 million were
up $18 million, or 7%, compared to 2017. The increase was driven by
additional costs from acquisitions, including related professional fees,
and personnel costs, including incentive compensation. SG&A as a
percentage of net sales was 12.3%, a 10 basis point increase from 2017.
Net income attributable to Masonite decreased $59 million to $93 million
in 2017. Prior period net income includes the previously described
non-cash tax benefits of $53 million, the majority of which was
recognized in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Adjusted EBITDA* increased $13 million to $268 million in 2018, from
$255 million in 2017.
Diluted earnings per share were $3.33 in the 2018 fiscal year compared
to $5.09 in the comparable 2017 period. The decline was due to the prior
year tax benefits which accounted for $1.76 per share in 2017. Diluted
adjusted earnings per share increased $0.34 to $3.68 in the 2018 fiscal
year compared to $3.34 in the comparable 2017 period.
Masonite repurchased 2,771,684 of its common shares at an average price
of $60.22, or $167 million in 2018.
Restructuring
Following the previously announced actions in the fourth quarter of
2018, the Company implemented additional restructuring plans in 2019 to
continue optimizing its manufacturing footprint and reducing headcount.
In addition to the fourth quarter restructuring charge of $2 million,
the Company expects restructuring costs associated with additional
planned actions in 2019 to be approximately $10 million to $15 million.
2019 Outlook
The Company expects full-year 2019 net sales growth in the range of
three to five percent, primarily driven by increases in AUP, incremental
net sales from acquisitions and nominal market growth across all end
markets. Excluding anticipated impacts of foreign exchange, the Company
expects net sales growth of four to six percent.
The Company expects 2019 Adjusted EBITDA* to be in the range of $275
million to $305 million and diluted adjusted earnings per share* of
$3.60 to $4.40.
A quantitative reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA* and diluted adjusted
earnings per share* outlook to the corresponding GAAP information is not
provided because the GAAP measures that are excluded from Adjusted
EBITDA* outlook are difficult to predict and are primarily dependent on
future uncertainties. Items with future uncertainties include
restructuring costs, asset impairments, share based compensation expense
and gains/losses on sales of subsidiaries and PP&E.
Masonite Earnings Conference Call
The Company will hold a live conference call and webcast on Tuesday,
February 19, 2019, to discuss the 2018 fourth quarter and full year
results.
The live audio webcast will begin at 9:00 a.m. EST and can be accessed,
together with the presentation, on the Masonite website www.masonite.com.
The webcast can be directly accessed at: Q4'18
Earnings Webcast. It is recommended that listeners log-on at least
10 minutes prior to the start of the call.
Telephone access to the live call will be available at 877-407-8289 (in
the U.S.) or by dialing 201-689-8341 (outside U.S.).
A telephone replay will be available approximately one hour following
completion of the call through March 5, 2019. To access the replay,
please dial 877-660-6853 (in the U.S.) or 201-612-7415 (outside U.S.).
Enter Conference ID #13687239.
* See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Related Information" for
definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
SALES RECONCILIATION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA BY REPORTABLE SEGMENT
(In millions of U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)
North American Residential Segment
Europe Segment
Architectural Segment
Corporate & Other
Consolidated
% Change
Fourth quarter 2017 net sales
$
358.8
$
73.3
$
69.6
$
6.8
$
508.5
Acquisitions
7.7
20.5
11.8
—
40.0
7.9
%
Base volume
(27.6
)
(0.1
)
(2.2
)
(0.5
)
(30.4
)
(6.0
)%
Average unit price
12.6
0.6
2.5
—
15.7
3.1
%
Other
0.5
(2.3
)
1.6
0.2
—
—
%
Foreign exchange
(3.0
)
(2.1
)
(0.3
)
—
(5.4
)
(1.1
)%
Fourth quarter 2018 net sales
$
349.0
$
89.9
$
83.0
$
6.5
$
528.4
3.9
%
Year over year growth, net sales
(2.7
)%
22.6
%
19.3
%
(4.4
)%
Fourth quarter 2017 Adjusted EBITDA
$
50.5
$
8.8
$
8.6
$
(3.8
)
$
64.2
Fourth quarter 2018 Adjusted EBITDA
$
39.7
$
10.7
$
6.9
$
0.2
$
57.5
Year over year growth, Adjusted EBITDA
(21.4
)%
21.6
%
(19.8
)%
nm
(10.4
)%
North American Residential Segment
Europe Segment
Architectural Segment
Corporate & Other
Consolidated
% Change
Year to date 2017 net sales
$
1,428.9
$
291.9
$
288.5
$
23.6
$
2,032.9
Acquisitions
7.7
68.5
42.8
—
119.0
5.9
%
Base volume
(24.2
)
(15.0
)
(26.2
)
(1.1
)
(66.5
)
(3.3
)%
Average unit price
38.9
14.0
15.3
—
68.2
3.4
%
Other
3.8
(2.2
)
3.0
0.1
4.6
0.2
%
Foreign exchange
(0.3
)
11.8
0.1
0.3
11.9
0.6
%
Year to date 2018 net sales
$
1,454.8
$
369.0
$
323.5
$
22.9
$
2,170.1
6.7
%
Year over year growth, net sales
1.8
%
26.4
%
12.1
%
(3.0
)%
Year to date 2017 Adjusted EBITDA
$
200.2
$
33.8
$
30.1
$
(9.5
)
$
254.5
Year to date 2018 Adjusted EBITDA
$
202.5
$
45.0
$
37.7
$
(17.3
)
$
267.9
Year over year growth, Adjusted EBITDA
1.1
%
33.1
%
25.2
%
nm
5.3
%
MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share
amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
December 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
Net sales
$
528,350
$
508,500
$
2,170,103
$
2,032,925
Cost of goods sold
432,989
408,386
1,734,797
1,625,942
Gross profit
95,361
100,114
435,306
406,983
Gross profit as a % of net sales
18.0
%
19.7
%
20.1
%
20.0
%
Selling, general and administration expenses
61,601
59,874
266,193
247,917
Selling, general and administration expenses as a % of net sales
11.7
%
11.8
%
12.3
%
12.2
%
Restructuring costs
1,624
(136
)
1,624
850
Asset impairment
5,243
—
5,243
—
Loss on disposal of subsidiaries
—
—
—
212
Operating income
26,893
40,376
162,246
158,004
Interest expense, net
11,027
8,804
39,008
30,153
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
5,414
—
Other income, net of expense
(724
)
(835
)
(2,533
)
(1,570
)
Income before income tax expense (benefit)
16,590
32,407
120,357
129,421
Income tax expense (benefit)
3,067
(40,802
)
23,813
(27,560
)
Net income
13,523
73,209
96,544
156,981
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest
1,176
1,397
3,834
5,242
Net income attributable to Masonite
$
12,347
$
71,812
$
92,710
$
151,739
Basic earnings per common share attributable to Masonite
$
0.47
$
2.52
$
3.38
$
5.18
Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Masonite
$
0.46
$
2.48
$
3.33
$
5.09
Shares used in computing basic earnings per share
26,372,719
28,463,413
27,412,268
29,298,236
Shares used in computing diluted earnings per share
26,731,917
28,969,630
27,865,228
29,814,659
MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share amounts)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
December 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
115,656
$
176,669
Restricted cash
10,485
11,895
Accounts receivable, net
283,580
269,235
Inventories, net
250,407
234,042
Prepaid expenses
32,970
27,665
Income taxes receivable
3,495
2,364
Total current assets
696,593
721,870
Property, plant and equipment, net
609,753
575,492
Investment in equity investees
13,474
11,310
Goodwill
180,297
138,449
Intangible assets, net
212,045
182,484
Deferred income taxes
28,509
29,899
Other assets
37,794
20,754
Total assets
$
1,778,465
$
1,680,258
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
96,362
$
94,497
Accrued expenses
147,345
126,759
Income taxes payable
1,599
869
Total current liabilities
245,306
222,125
Long-term debt
796,398
625,657
Deferred income taxes
82,122
60,820
Other liabilities
32,334
35,754
Total liabilities
1,156,160
944,356
Commitments and Contingencies
Equity:
Share capital: unlimited shares authorized, no par value, 25,835,664
and 28,369,877 shares issued and outstanding as of December 30,
2018, and December 31, 2017, respectively
575,207
624,403
Additional paid-in capital
218,988
226,528
Accumulated deficit
(30,836
)
(18,150
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(152,919
)
(110,152
)
Total equity attributable to Masonite
610,440
722,629
Equity attributable to non-controlling interests
11,865
13,273
Total equity
622,305
735,902
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,778,465
$
1,680,258
MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share
amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(In thousands)
December 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
December 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
Net income attributable to Masonite
$
12,347
$
71,812
$
92,710
$
151,739
Add: Restructuring costs
1,624
(136
)
1,624
850
Add: Asset impairment
5,243
—
5,243
—
Add: Loss on disposal of subsidiaries
—
—
—
212
Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
5,414
—
Add: Income tax benefit as a result of U.S. Tax Reform
—
(27,138
)
—
(27,138
)
Add: Income tax benefit as a result of the release of valuation
allowances
—
(24,069
)
—
(25,396
)
Income tax impact of adjustments
(1,071
)
(63
)
(2,506
)
(619
)
Adjusted net income attributable to Masonite
$
18,143
$
20,406
$
102,485
$
99,648
Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Masonite ("EPS")
$
0.46
$
2.48
$
3.33
$
5.09
Diluted adjusted earnings per common share attributable to Masonite
("Adjusted EPS")
$
0.68
$
0.70
$
3.68
$
3.34
Shares used in computing diluted EPS and diluted Adjusted EPS
26,731,917
28,969,630
27,865,228
29,814,659
The weighted average number of shares outstanding utilized for the
diluted EPS and diluted Adjusted EPS calculation contemplates the
exercise of all currently outstanding SARs and the conversion of all
RSUs. The dilutive effect of such equity awards is calculated based on
the weighted average share price for each fiscal period using the
treasury stock method.
Three Months Ended December 30, 2018
(In thousands)
North American Residential
Europe
Architectural
Corporate & Other
Total
Adjusted EBITDA
$
39,690
$
10,735
$
6,856
$
194
$
57,475
Less (plus):
Depreciation
7,954
2,432
3,149
2,214
15,749
Amortization
421
3,816
2,382
1,013
7,632
Share based compensation expense
—
—
—
(562
)
(562
)
Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment
751
62
82
1
896
Restructuring costs
275
1,349
—
—
1,624
Asset impairment
—
5,243
—
—
5,243
Interest expense (income), net
—
—
—
11,027
11,027
Other income, net of expense
(57
)
(245
)
—
(422
)
(724
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
—
—
—
3,067
3,067
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
537
—
—
639
1,176
Net income (loss) attributable to Masonite
$
29,809
$
(1,922
)
$
1,243
$
(16,783
)
$
12,347
Three Months Ended December 31, 2017
(In thousands)
North American Residential
Europe
Architectural
Corporate & Other
Total
Adjusted EBITDA
$
50,510
$
8,798
$
8,649
$
(3,757
)
$
64,200
Less (plus):
Depreciation
7,147
2,376
2,167
2,363
14,053
Amortization
865
2,111
2,351
1,266
6,593
Share based compensation expense
—
—
—
2,950
2,950
Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment
96
(220
)
488
—
364
Restructuring costs
—
—
242
(378
)
(136
)
Interest expense (income), net
—
—
—
8,804
8,804
Other expense (income), net
—
50
—
(885
)
(835
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
—
—
—
(40,802
)
(40,802
)
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
833
—
—
564
1,397
Net income (loss) attributable to Masonite
$
41,569
$
4,481
$
3,401
$
22,361
$
71,812
Year Ended December 30, 2018
(In thousands)
North American Residential
Europe
Architectural
Corporate & Other
Total
Adjusted EBITDA
$
202,465
$
44,985
$
37,742
$
(17,256
)
$
267,936
Less (plus):
Depreciation
29,959
9,922
10,431
8,777
59,089
Amortization
1,466
14,716
9,236
3,165
28,583
Share based compensation expense
—
—
—
7,681
7,681
Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment
1,799
92
180
1,399
3,470
Restructuring costs
275
1,349
—
—
1,624
Asset impairment
—
5,243
—
—
5,243
Interest expense (income), net
—
—
—
39,008
39,008
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
5,414
5,414
Other expense (income), net
(57
)
61
—
(2,537
)
(2,533
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
—
—
—
23,813
23,813
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
3,042
—
—
792
3,834
Net income (loss) attributable to Masonite
$
165,981
$
13,602
$
17,895
$
(104,768
)
$
92,710
Year Ended December 31, 2017
(In thousands)
North American Residential
Europe
Architectural
Corporate & Other
Total
Adjusted EBITDA
$
200,179
$
33,820
$
30,050
$
(9,543
)
$
254,506
Less (plus):
Depreciation
29,798
9,588
9,032
9,110
57,528
Amortization
3,369
7,867
8,742
4,397
24,375
Share based compensation expense
—
—
—
11,644
11,644
Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment
770
293
328
502
1,893
Restructuring costs
—
(27
)
2,394
(1,517
)
850
Loss (gain) on disposal of subsidiaries
—
212
—
—
212
Interest expense (income), net
—
—
—
30,153
30,153
Other expense (income), net
—
232
—
(1,802
)
(1,570
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
—
—
—
(27,560
)
(27,560
)
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest