Masonite International Corporation : to Present at the Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference

Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR) today announced that
Joanne Freiberger, Vice President and Treasurer, will present at the
Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, October 2, 2018
in Scottsdale, AZ.
Materials used at the conference will be available at www.masonite.com,
in the Events and Presentations section of the investor website.
About Masonite
Masonite International Corporation is a leading global designer and
manufacturer of interior and exterior doors for the residential new
construction; the residential repair, renovation and remodeling; and the
non-residential building construction markets. Since 1925, Masonite has
provided its customers with innovative products and superior service at
compelling values. Additional information about Masonite can be found at www.masonite.com.
