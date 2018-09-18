Masonite International Corporation : to Present at the Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference

Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR) today announced that Joanne Freiberger, Vice President and Treasurer, will present at the Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 in Scottsdale, AZ.

Materials used at the conference will be available at www.masonite.com, in the Events and Presentations section of the investor website.

About Masonite

Masonite International Corporation is a leading global designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors for the residential new construction; the residential repair, renovation and remodeling; and the non-residential building construction markets. Since 1925, Masonite has provided its customers with innovative products and superior service at compelling values. Additional information about Masonite can be found at www.masonite.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918006092/en/