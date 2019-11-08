Massimo Zanetti Beverage S p A : MZBG - Corporate events calendar for fiscal year 2020

PRESS RELEASE
MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE GROUP S.P.A.: THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES THE FINANCIAL
CALENDAR FOR THE YEAR 2020
Villorba, November 7, 2019 - The Board of Directors of Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. ("MZBG" or the "Company"), one of the leading brands worldwide in the production, processing and marketing of roasted coffee listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (MZB.MI), approved today the 2020 Financial Calendar:
5th March 2020: Board of Directors approves Statutory and Financial Statements at December 31st, 2019
22nd April 2020: Annual Shareholders' Meeting
14th May 2020: Board of Directors approves Interim Report at March 31st, 2020
6th August 2020: Board of Directors approves Half Year Financial Statements at June 30th, 2020
9th November 2020: Board of Directors approves Interim Report at September 30th, 2020
Please note that the Company avails of the exemption pursuant to Art. 2.2.3, paragraph 3 of the Rules of the Markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A.. Accordingly, in lieu of the Report for the fourth quarter of 2019, within 90 days of the end of the year, the Annual Financial Report will be published in accordance with Article 154-ter, paragraph 1 of Legislative Decree no. 58 of February 24, 1998.
After each of these Board of Director meetings, a press release will be distributed and an investor conference call to present results for the relevant period to the financial community will be held at 5:30 pm CET. Any amendment to the aforesaid dates will be duly communicated.
In compliance with the Instructions accompanying the Rules of the Markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (art. IA.2.1.3), Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. notifies that, subject to approval by the Shareholders' Meeting, any dividends for fiscal year 2019 will be paid in May 2020.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Marina Cargnello: marina.cargnello@mzb-group.com;mob: +39 334 65 35 536
MEDIA RELATIONS
Barabino & Partners
Federico Vercellino: f.vercellino@barabino.it; mob: +39 331 57 45 171
Maria Vittoria Vidulich: m.vidulich@barabino.it; tel: +39 02 72 02 35 353
MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE GROUP S.P.A.
Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. is a world leader in the production, processing and marketing of roasted coffee, distributed in about 110 countries. The Group manages the different activities, from procurement to consumption, operating 18 facilities across Europe, Asia and the Americas, and through a global network of about 400 coffee shops in 50 countries. Moreover, Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group completes the range of its products through the sale of professional coffee machines "La San Marco" and complementary products, such as tea, cocoa, chocolate and top-quality spices.
Disclaimer
Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 08:39:03 UTC