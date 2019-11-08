Log in
MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE GROUP S.P.A.

(MZB)
Massimo Zanetti Beverage S p A : MZBG - Corporate events calendar for fiscal year 2020

11/08/2019 | 03:40am EST

PRESS RELEASE

MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE GROUP S.P.A.: THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES THE FINANCIAL

CALENDAR FOR THE YEAR 2020

Villorba, November 7, 2019 - The Board of Directors of Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. ("MZBG" or the "Company"), one of the leading brands worldwide in the production, processing and marketing of roasted coffee listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (MZB.MI), approved today the 2020 Financial Calendar:

  • 5th March 2020: Board of Directors approves Statutory and Financial Statements at December 31st, 2019
  • 22nd April 2020: Annual Shareholders' Meeting
  • 14th May 2020: Board of Directors approves Interim Report at March 31st, 2020
  • 6th August 2020: Board of Directors approves Half Year Financial Statements at June 30th, 2020
  • 9th November 2020: Board of Directors approves Interim Report at September 30th, 2020

Please note that the Company avails of the exemption pursuant to Art. 2.2.3, paragraph 3 of the Rules of the Markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A.. Accordingly, in lieu of the Report for the fourth quarter of 2019, within 90 days of the end of the year, the Annual Financial Report will be published in accordance with Article 154-ter, paragraph 1 of Legislative Decree no. 58 of February 24, 1998.

After each of these Board of Director meetings, a press release will be distributed and an investor conference call to present results for the relevant period to the financial community will be held at 5:30 pm CET. Any amendment to the aforesaid dates will be duly communicated.

In compliance with the Instructions accompanying the Rules of the Markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (art. IA.2.1.3), Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. notifies that, subject to approval by the Shareholders' Meeting, any dividends for fiscal year 2019 will be paid in May 2020.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Marina Cargnello: marina.cargnello@mzb-group.com;mob: +39 334 65 35 536

MEDIA RELATIONS

Barabino & Partners

Federico Vercellino: f.vercellino@barabino.it; mob: +39 331 57 45 171

Maria Vittoria Vidulich: m.vidulich@barabino.it; tel: +39 02 72 02 35 353

MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE GROUP S.P.A.

Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. is a world leader in the production, processing and marketing of roasted coffee, distributed in about 110 countries. The Group manages the different activities, from procurement to consumption, operating 18 facilities across Europe, Asia and the Americas, and through a global network of about 400 coffee shops in 50 countries. Moreover, Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group completes the range of its products through the sale of professional coffee machines "La San Marco" and complementary products, such as tea, cocoa, chocolate and top-quality spices.

2

Disclaimer

Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 08:39:03 UTC
