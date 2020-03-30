Massimo Zanetti Beverage S p A : MZBG - Non- Presentation of a Minority list for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors

PRESS RELEASE

NON-PRESENTATION OF A MINORITY LIST FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF THE BOARD OF STATUTORY

AUDITORS AT THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING ON 22 APRIL 2020

Villorba, March 28, 2020. Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. announces that by the date of expiry of the term for the filing of lists related to the appointment of Members of the Board of Statutory Auditors (March 28, 2020), which will be submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting on April 22, 2020, has been filed only one list by the Shareholder M. Zanetti Industries S.A.

Accordingly, pursuant to art. 144-sexies, paragraph 5, of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999, the term for the submission of additional lists of candidates for the appointment of Members of the Board of Statutory Auditors shall be extended to March 31 2020 and the threshold of participation in the share capital under the By-laws is reduced by half and is therefore equal to 1.25% of the share capital.

In this regard, it is specified that these lists, together with documentation required by the bylaws and by law in force, must be filed at the registered office of the Company, Viale Gian Giacomo Felissent n. 53, Villorba (TV), Office of Legal and Corporate Affairs or by certified electronic mail mzbgroup@legalmail.it. All information relating to deposited lists will be made available to the public on the Company's website (http://www.mzb-group.com, Section ""IR/Shareholders Information") and on the authorized storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" at the website www.emarketstorage.com.

