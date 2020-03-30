Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A.    MZB   IT0005042467

MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE GROUP S.P.A.

(MZB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Massimo Zanetti Beverage S p A : MZBG - Non- Presentation of a Minority list for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 02:43am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

NON-PRESENTATION OF A MINORITY LIST FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF THE BOARD OF STATUTORY

AUDITORS AT THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING ON 22 APRIL 2020

Villorba, March 28, 2020. Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. announces that by the date of expiry of the term for the filing of lists related to the appointment of Members of the Board of Statutory Auditors (March 28, 2020), which will be submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting on April 22, 2020, has been filed only one list by the Shareholder M. Zanetti Industries S.A.

Accordingly, pursuant to art. 144-sexies, paragraph 5, of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999, the term for the submission of additional lists of candidates for the appointment of Members of the Board of Statutory Auditors shall be extended to March 31 2020 and the threshold of participation in the share capital under the By-laws is reduced by half and is therefore equal to 1.25% of the share capital.

In this regard, it is specified that these lists, together with documentation required by the bylaws and by law in force, must be filed at the registered office of the Company, Viale Gian Giacomo Felissent n. 53, Villorba (TV), Office of Legal and Corporate Affairs or by certified electronic mail mzbgroup@legalmail.it. All information relating to deposited lists will be made available to the public on the Company's website (http://www.mzb-group.com, Section ""IR/Shareholders Information") and on the authorized storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" at the website www.emarketstorage.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Marina Cargnello: marina.cargnello@mzb-group.com;mob: +39 334 65 35 536

MEDIA RELATIONS - Barabino & Partners

Federico Vercellino: f.vercellino@barabino.it; mob: +39 331 57 45 171

Maria Vittoria Vidulich: m.vidulich@barabino.it; tel: +39 02 72 02 35 35

MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE GROUP S.P.A.

Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. is a world leader in the production, processing and marketing of roasted coffee, distributed in about 110 countries. The Group manages the different activities, from procurement to consumption, operating 18 facilities across Europe, Asia and the Americas, and through a global network of about 400 coffee shops in 50 countries. Moreover, Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group completes the range of its products through the sale of professional coffee machines "La San Marco" and complementary products, such as tea, cocoa, chocolate and top-quality spices.

Disclaimer

Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 06:42:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE G
02:43aMASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE S P A : MZBG - Non- Presentation of a Minority list for..
PU
03/27MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE S P A : Segafredo zanetti is the number 1 of the top co..
PU
03/17MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE S P A : Boncafe at gulfood 2020 in the spirit of sustai..
PU
03/13MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE S P A : Publication of Notice of Calling of Annual Shar..
PU
01/24SUSTAINABILITY : Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group's Finnish company Meira uses bio..
PU
01/22MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE S P A : Boncafé now in yogyakarta, indonesia
PU
2019MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE S P A : Segafredo raises sustainability awareness
PU
2019MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE S P A : MZBG - Corporate events calendar for fiscal yea..
PU
2019MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE S P A : MZBG - The Board of Directors approves the nine..
PU
2019MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE S P A : Segafredo Zanetti selected as most popular coff..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 893 M
EBIT 2019 33,1 M
Net income 2019 13,8 M
Debt 2019 204 M
Yield 2019 5,34%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 8,09x
EV / Sales2019 0,36x
EV / Sales2020 0,43x
Capitalization 122 M
Chart MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE GROUP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE G
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,55  €
Last Close Price 3,56  €
Spread / Highest target 82,6%
Spread / Average Target 55,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Massimo Zanetti Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Primo Heritier Chief Operating Officer
Leonardo Rossi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Matteo Zanetti Non-Executive Director
Laura Zanetti Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE GROUP S.P.A.-39.25%135
NESTLÉ S.A.-5.80%293 456
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC-13.05%68 624
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.4.18%43 814
DANONE-24.60%40 055
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-3.25%31 410
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group