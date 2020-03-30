Massimo Zanetti Beverage S p A : MZBG - Publication of the 2019 Annual Financial Statement

PRESS RELEASE
MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE GROUP: PUBLICATION OF THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT DECEMBER 31, 2019
Villorba, March 30, 2020. Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. inform that, as of today, the Annual Financial Statements at December 31, 2019, comprising of the Draft Statutory Balance Sheet at December 31, 2019, the Consolidated Balance Sheet at December 31, 2019, the Director's Report on Operations and the attestations pursuant to Section 154-bis, paragraph 5, of D.Lgs. 58/1998, together with the Statutory Auditors' Report, the Independent Auditors' Reports, the Report on Corporate Governance and Shareholdings, the Report on Remuneration and the Consolidated non-financial statement pursuant to D.Lgs. 254/2016 are available to the public at the legal offices of the Company in Villorba (TV), Via Gian Giacomo Felissent n. 53, on the Company's website (www.mzb-group.com, section "IR/Shareholders Information") as well as at the authorized storage system "eMarket STORAGE". Further documents concerning the Shareholders' Meeting will be made available to the public in the manner and within the terms required by applicable laws.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Marina Cargnello: marina.cargnello@mzb-group.com;mob: +39 334 65 35 536
MEDIA RELATIONS
Barabino & Partners
Federico Vercellino: f.vercellino@barabino.it; mob: +39 331 57 45 171
Maria Vittoria Vidulich: m.vidulich@barabino.it; tel: +39 02 72 02 35 35
MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE GROUP S.P.A.
Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. is a world leader in the production, processing and marketing of roasted coffee, distributed in about 110 countries. The Group manages the different activities, from procurement to consumption, operating 18 facilities across Europe, Asia and the Americas, and through a global network of about 400 coffee shops in 50 countries. Moreover, Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group completes the range of its products through the sale of professional coffee machines "La San Marco" and complementary products, such as tea, cocoa, chocolate and top-quality spices.