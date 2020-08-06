Massimo Zanetti Beverage S p A : MZBG - The Board of Directors approves the first half 2020 Results 0 08/06/2020 | 11:39am EDT Send by mail :

PRESS RELEASE MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE GROUP SPA: THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES THE FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS MASSIMO ZANETTI, THE GROUP'S CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, SAID: "The results for the first half of 2020 have been particularly affected by the global measures aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19. In particular, most markets with significant exposure to the Food Service channel suffered an abrupt slowdown beginning in March, partially offset by the uptrend in the Mass Market channel in all geographical areas. The results recorded by the Food Service channel in June indicate a significant recovery, and this positive performance was also confirmed in July, with encouraging signs in various markets. In addition, I am proud to note that our sustainable, certified and organic products continue to deliver solid results and that the e-commerce channel is growing rapidly. At present, the impact on the performance of the year is still unclear, given the constantly-evolving context, and probably another couple of months will be necessary to get a clearer picture. Meanwhile, we are implementing all the initiatives necessary to preserve the Group's solidity and carrying out cost containment actions in all geographical areas. I am convinced that it is in this environment of extreme discontinuity that the strengths of our company, which is at once global and local, and which has always harnessed and focused on the new tendencies and original habits in the various markets, will enable us to move quickly to identify new trends, such as sustainable products, and to create significant opportunities for improvement." VOLUMES INCREASED +1.0% (-5.2% ON A COMPARABLE BASIS*) COMPARED TO THE FIRST HALF 2019

INCREASED +1.0% (-5.2% ON A COMPARABLE BASIS*) COMPARED TO THE FIRST HALF 2019 REVENUES : EURO 404.0 MILIONI MILLION COMPARED TO EURO 439.5 MILLION OF FIRST HALF 2019; -8.1% AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES, -8.5% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES, -10.8% ON A COMPARABLE BASIS

: EURO 404.0 MILIONI MILLION COMPARED TO EURO 439.5 MILLION OF FIRST HALF 2019; -8.1% AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES, -8.5% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES, -10.8% ON A COMPARABLE BASIS GROSS PROFIT : EURO 169.5 MILLION COMPARED TO EURO 196.5 MILLION OF THE FIRST HALF 2019 WITH THE MARGIN ON REVENUES OF 41.9% COMPARED TO 44.7% OF THE FIRST HALF 2019 comparable basis: at constant forex and LFL (like-for-like, at the same perimeter, excluding acquisitions of Café Pacaembu completed in October 2019 and Bean Alliance Group, completed at the end of January 2019) EBITDA ADJUSTED: EURO 14.7 MILLION, COMPARED TO EURO 35.7 MILLION OF THE FIRST HALF 2019

EURO 14.7 MILLION, COMPARED TO EURO 35.7 MILLION OF THE FIRST HALF 2019 NET DEBT : EURO 287.3 MILLION COMPARED TO EURO 266.5 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2019. NET DEBT, EXCLUDING LEASING, IS EQUAL TO EURO 240.6 MILLION AT JUNE 30, 2020, COMPARED TO EURO 217.4 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31 2019. Villorba, August 6, 2020. The Board of Directors of Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A., one of the leading brands worldwide in the production, processing and marketing of roasted coffee, listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (MZB.MI), approved today the First Half Report as at June 30, 2020. VOLUMES The first half of the year has been characterized by the progressive reduction in volumes in the Food Service channel, impacted by the measures adopted by governments worldwide to combat the spread of the virus Covid-19, with the full closure of all non-core activities, in most of the country around the world for several weeks. In particular, April was more affected by these lockdown measures, and, as the restrictions were gradually eased, May and especially June saw a recovery that was increasingly robust. In the six months of 2020, the roasted coffee sales volumes of Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group ("Group" or "MZB Group") were equal to 62.7 thousand tons, +1.0% compared with the first half 2019, -5.2% on a comparable basis. At the geographical level, the Americas recorded 9.2% growth on the first half of 2019, driven by the positive performance of all channels; on a comparable basis, volumes declined slightly, by 1.4%. Northern Europe recorded an increase in volumes of 1.1% on the first half of 2019 due to the positive performance of the Mass Market channel, which offset the decline recorded in the Food Service channel. Southern Europe, with a decline in volumes of 17.9% compared to the first half of 2019, was particularly impacted by the weak performance of the Food Service and Private Label channels. The Asia-Pacific and Cafés area was down by 14.2% (-19.0% on a comparable basis) compared to the first half of 2019, due to the Food Service and Private Label channels, partially offset by the growth of the Mass Market channel. CONSOLIDATED REVENUES The Group's consolidated revenues amounted to Euro 404.0 million showing a decrease of Euro 35.4 million (-8.1%) compared to the first half of 2019. This decline is mainly due to the decrease of roasted coffee sales price (-9.4%) partially offset by the increase of the roasted coffee sales volumes (+0.9%) compared to the first half of 2019 and by the favorable impact of foreign exchange rates (+0.4%) compared to the first half of 2019. 2 The decrease of roasted coffee sales price has been, in turn, impacted by (i) the measures adopted by governments worldwide to limit the Covid-19 pandemic which heavily penalised the mix in products and sales channels, and by (ii) the decrease of the cost of raw material (green coffee). Revenues on a comparable basis (at constant forex and with the same perimeter) decreased 10.8% compared to the first half of 2019. REVENUES BY CHANNEL The revenues from the Food Service channel were down 37.6% at constant FX (-38.9% on a comparable basis) compared with the first half of 2019 as a result of the complete closure of all non-essential activities in all countries to limit the spread of Covid-19. Mass Market increased 10.6% at constant FX (+8.2% on a comparable basis) compared with the first half of 2019 and showed to positive performance of all countries. The Private Label revenues decreased 5.7% at constant FX (-8.6% on a comparable basis). Six months ended June 30, (in Thousand of Euro) 2020 2019 Foodservice 65,198 16.1% 105,346 24.0% Mass Market 172,024 42.6% 155,098 35.3% Private Label 141,231 35.0% 147,521 33.5% Other 25,576 6.3% 31,485 7.2% Total 404,029 100.0% 439,450 100.0% Change Current FX Constant FX -38.1% -37.6% 10.9% 10.6% -4.3% -5.7% -18.8% -19.4% -8.1% -8.5% REVENUES BY REGION Revenue in the Americas, at Euro 202.7 million in the first half of 2020, was up 3.3% at constant exchange rates (- 1.2% on a comparable basis) compared with the first half of 2019, attributable to a positive performance of the Mass Market channel. Revenue generated in Northern Europe, decreased 7.8% at constant exchange rates compared to the first half of 2019, showing a decrease of sales of the Food Service channel, starting in March, partially offset by a solid growth of the Mass Market channel. Revenue in Southern Europe decreased 25.9% at constant exchange rates compared to the first half of 2019 due to the negative performance of the Food Service channel. 3 Revenues from Asia Pacific, which also include those from the international network of cafés, amount to Euro 38.3 million, a decrease of 19.9% on a comparable basis, due to the decline of the Food Service channel, partially offset by the growth of Mass Market channel. Six months ended June 30, (in Thousand of Euro) 2020 2019 Americas 202,672 50.2% 193,787 44,1% Northern Europe 80,513 19.9% 87,715 20,0% Southern Europe 82,520 20.4% 111,369 25,3% Asia-Pacific and Cafés 38,324 9.5% 46,579 10,6% Total 404,029 100.0% 439,450 100,0% Change Current FX Constant FX 4.6% 3.3% -8.2% -7.8% -25.9% -25.9% -17.7% -17.8% -8.1% -8.5% GROSS PROFIT Gross Profit at Euro 169.5 million in the first six months of 2020 shows a decrease of Euro 27.0 million compared with the first half of 2019 (-13.7%). This is mainly explained by the decline of Gross Profit resulting from the sales of roasted coffee only partially offset by the impact of the exchange rates (+0.3%). The trend in Gross Profit from the sale of roasted coffee is mainly due to the effect of the aforementioned pandemic on the mix sold in 2020, in addition to the trends in sales and purchase prices respectively of roasted and green coffee (-14.0%), partially compensated by the positive impact of the increase of volumes (+1.0%). In percent of revenues the Gross Profit is 41.9% compared with 44.7% of the first half of 2019. EBITDA ADJUSTED EBITDA adjusted amounts to Euro 14.7 million in the first half 2020, compared with Euro 35.7 million of the first half 2019. In addition to the factors commented on at the level of gross profit, this change was influenced by the positive impact of exchange rate fluctuations of Euro 0.1 million and by the decrease in operating costs of Euro 6.4 million. On a comparable basis, this decline was primarily driven by the cost containment measures taken to mitigate the impact of Covid-19. Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-recurring costs incurred, amounting to Euro 2.8 million (Euro 1.8 million in the first half of 2019). These costs are primarily related to efficiency projects in America as well as the accrual to the bad debt provision made exceptionally to take into account the likely impacts of potential credit loss due to the Covid- 19 pandemic. OPERATING INCOME (EBIT) Operating income (EBIT) is equal to Euro -12.4 million, a decrease of Euro 24.1 million compared to the first half of 2019. In addition to that disclosed about EBITDA, the decrease is attributable to the increase in amortization and depreciation, for Euro 2.1 million. 4 NET RESULT Net result is equal to Euro -17.0 million in the first half 2020, a decrease of Euro 20.4 million compared to the first half of 2019. This performance, in addition to what was previously described for the operating profit, is also due to the combined effect of: the decrease in the shares of losses of companies accounted for using the equity method, amounting to Euro 0.7 million;

the decrease in income taxes amounting to Euro 3.0 million, mainly due to lower profit before taxes compared with the first half of 2019. NET DEBT Net debt before IFRS 16 effect is equal to Euro 240.6 million as of June 30, 2020, compared with Euro 217.4 million as of December 31, 2019. The adoption of IFRS 16 accounting standard increased the net debt of Euro 46.7 million as of June 30, 2020 and Euro 49.1 million as of December 31, 2019. Net debt (including IFRS 16 effect) is equal to Euro 287.3 million at June 30, 2020 an increase of Euro 20.8 million compared to December 31, 2019. This increase is mainly due to the following: Free Cash Flow negative for Euro 9.4 million

Dividend paid for Euro 6.5 million

Interest paid in the first six months of 2020 amounting to Euro 3.4 million FORECAST FOR OPERATIONS AND SIGNIFICANT SUBSEQUENT EVENTS - UPDATE IN RELATION TO COVID-19 IMPACTS The results for the first half of the year were affected by the Covid-19 health emergency and by the containment measures adopted to combat the spread of the virus. In particular, April was more affected by these lockdown measures, and, as the restrictions were gradually eased, May and June saw a recovery that was increasingly more robust than initially forecast. The preliminary results for July also indicate that this trend continues. Given the continuously evolving context causing uncertainty, at the moment Management confirms the decision taken during the Board of Directors of April 23 to suspend the financial guidance to the market, disclosed on June 5, 2020 before the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. 5 CONFERENCE CALL TO PRESENT FINANCIAL RESULTS First half 2020 results will be presented during the conference call to be held today at 5:45 CET. To access the call, please use one of the following dial-in numbers: +1 718 7058 796 (US and Canada), +39 02 802 09 11 (Italy), +44 121 281 8004 (UK) ; +33 170 918 704 (France) and +39 02 802 09 27 (Press). Digital Playback service will be available for 8 days, dialling the following numbers: +1 718 705 8797 (US and Canada), +39 02 72495 (Italy), +44 1 212 818 005 (UK) with the following passcode: 700966# and 966#. The presentation will be available before the conference call on the company website www.mzb-group.comand on the storage system (www.emarketstorage.com). The recording file will be available on the company website. DECLARATION BY THE MANAGER IN CHARGE OF THE COMPANY'S FINANCIAL REPORTS The Manager in charge of the Company's financial reports, Leonardo Rossi, pursuant to paragraph 2 of Article 154- bis of Italy's Consolidated Law on Finance (TUF), declares that, based on his knowledge, the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the documented results, books and accounting records. FOR MORE INFORMATION INVESTOR RELATIONS - Marina Cargnello: marina.cargnello@mzb-group.com;mob: +39 334 65 35 536 MEDIA RELATIONS - Barabino & Partners Federico Vercellino: f.vercellino@barabino.it; mob: +39 331 57 45 171 Maria Vittoria Vidulich: m.vidulich@barabino.it; tel: +39 02 72 02 35 35 MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE GROUP S.P.A. Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. is a world leader in the production, processing and marketing of roasted coffee, distributed in about 110 countries. The Group manages the different activities, from procurement to consumption, operating 20 facilities across Europe, Asia and the Americas, and through a global network of about 400 coffee shops in 50 countries. Moreover, Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group completes the range of its products through the sale of professional coffee machines "La San Marco" and complementary products, such as tea, cocoa, chocolate and top-quality spices. DISCLAIMER This document includes forward-looking statements, relative to future events and income and financial operating results of the Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group. These forecasts, by their nature, include an element of risk and uncertainty, since they depend on the outcome of future events and developments. The actual results may differ even quite significantly from those stated due to a multiplicity of factors. 6 ANNEX RECLASSIFIED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT Six months ended June 30, Change (in thousands of Euro) 2020 2019(*) 2020-2019 Revenue 404,029 100.0% 439,450 100.0% (35,421) -8.1% Raw, ancillary, and consumable materials and goods (234,540) -58.1% (242,997) -55.3% 8,457 -3.5% Gross Profit 169,489 41.9% 196,453 44.7% (26,964) -13.7% Purchases of services, leases and rentals (78,321) -19.4% (84,724) -19.3% 6,403 -7.6% Personnel costs (76,467) -18.9% (76,546) -17.4% 79 -0.1% Other operating costs, net (896) -0.2% (199) 0.0% (697) >100% Impairment (1,899) -0.5% (1,080) -0.2% (819) 75.8% EBITDA 11,906 2.9% 33,904 7.7% (21,998) -64.9% Non recurring items 2,811 0.7% 1,791 0.4% 1,020 57.0% EBITDA Adjusted 14,717 3.6% 35,695 8.1% (20,978) -58.8% Depreciation and amortization (24,333) -6.0% (22,216) -5.1% (2,117) 9.5% Operating result (12,427) -3.1% 11,688 2.7% (24,115) < -100% Net finance costs (5,098) -1.3% (5,039) -1.1% (59) 1.2% Share of losses of companies accounted for using the (322) -0.1% (1,055) -0.2% 733 -69.5% equity method Result before tax (17,847) -4.4% 5,594 1.3% (23,441) < -100% Income tax expense 886 0.2% (2,137) -0.5% 3,023 < -100% Result of the period (16,961) -4.2% 3,457 0.8% (20,418) < -100% (*) For a better presentation, the temporary worker cost has been reclassified from services cost to personnel costs. 7 RECLASSIFIED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET As of June 30, As of December 31, (in thousands of Euro) 2020 2019 Investments: Intangible assets 218,804 227,016 Property, plant and equipment and investment properties 262,644 270,370 Investments in joint ventures and associates 10,857 11,166 Non-current trade receivables 2,907 2,949 Deferred tax assets and other non-current assets 38,178 35,423 Non-current assets (A) 533,390 546,924 Net working capital (B) 96,932 103,790 Employee benefits (10,381) (10,491) Other non-current provisions (2,973) (3,039) Deferred tax liabilities and other non-current liabilities (31,758) (33,250) Non-current liabilities (C) (45,112) (46,780) Net invested capital (A+B+C) 585,210 603,934 Sources: Equity 297,885 337,407 Net Financial Debt 287,325 266,527 Sources of financing 585,210 603,934 NET WORKING CAPITAL As of June 30, As of December 31, (in thousands of Euro) 2020 2019 Inventories 174,521 154,525 Trade receivables 83,938 114,635 Income tax assets 3,474 3,512 Other current assets 14,014 20,594 Trade payables (139,204) (155,238) Income tax liabilities (2,242) (2,531) Other current liabilities (37,569) (31,707) Net working capital 96,932 103,790 RECLASSIFIED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT 8 Six months ended June 30, (in thousands of Euro) 2020 2019 EBITDA Adjusted 14,717 35,695 Non-recurring Items (914) (2,064) Changes in Net Working Capital (8,322) (10,293) Net recurring investments (15,644) (16,474) Income tax paid (1,459) (3,420) Other operating items 2,164 1,485 Free Cash Flow (9,458) 4,929 Net non-recurring investments (1,616) (22,256) Investments in financial receivables (7,618) 1,455 Interest paid (3,404) (3,491) Net cash generated from financing activities 36,808 23,319 Net cash outflow from leasing accounted under IFRS 16 (5,726) (4,930) Dividends paid (6,517) (6,657) Exchange gains/(losses) on cash and cash equivalents (824) 383 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,645 (7,248) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 94,846 93,491 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 96,491 86,243 CHANGES IN NET WORKING CAPITAL Six months ended June 30, (in thousands of Euro) 2020 2019 Changes in inventories (19,915) (15,192) Changes in trade receivables 29,147 2,192 Changes in trade payables (16,408) 4,831 Changes in other assets/liabilities (755) (1,730) Payments of employee benefits (391) (394) Changes in net working capital (8,322) (10,293) 9 NET DEBT As of June 30, As of December 31, (in thousands of Euro) 2020 2019 A Cash and cash equivalents (854) (1,108) B Cash at bank (95,637) (93,738) C Securities held for trading - - D Liquidity (A+B+C) (96,491) (94,846) E Current financial receivables (9,605) (1,994) F Current loans 76,896 61,699 G Current portion of non-currentmedium/long-term loans 133,099 66,230 H Other current financial payables 15,736 15,569 I Current debt (F+G+H) 225,731 143,498 J Net current debt (I+E+D) 119,635 46,658 K Non-currentmedium/long-term loans 128,869 175,001 L Issued bonds - - M Other non-current financial payables 38,821 44,868 N Non-current debt (K+L+M) 167,690 219,869 O Net financial debt (J+N) 287,325 266,527 10 CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM INCOME STATEMENT Six months ended June 30, (in thousands of Euro) 2020 2019* Revenue 404,029 439,450 Other income 1,883 2,720 Purchase of goods (234,540) (242,997) Purchases of services, leases and rentals (78,321) (84,724) Personnel costs (76,467) (76,546) Other operating costs (2,779) (2,919) Amortization, depreciation and impairment (26,232) (23,296) Operating result (12,427) 11,688 Finance income 345 373 Finance costs (5,443) (5,412) Share of losses of companies accounted for using the equity method (322) (1,055) Result before tax (17,847) 5,594 Income tax expense 886 (2,137) Result for the period (16,961) 3,457 Result attributable to: Non-controlling interests (89) 85 Owners of the parent (16,872) 3,372 Basic/diluted earnings per share (in Euro) (0.49) 0.10 * For a better presentation, the temporary worker cost has been reclassified from services cost to personnel costs. 11 CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As of June 30, As of December 31, (in thousands of Euro) 2020 2019 Intangible assets 218,804 227,016 Property, plant and equipment 257,773 265,436 Investment properties 4,871 4,934 Investments in joint ventures and associates 10,857 11,166 Non-current trade receivables 2,907 2,949 Deferred tax assets 14,847 12,908 Non-current contract assets 8,314 7,505 Other non-current assets 15,017 15,010 Total non-current assets 533,390 546,924 Inventories 174,521 154,525 Trade receivables 83,938 114,635 Income tax assets 3,474 3,512 Current contract assets 2,493 3,317 Other current assets 21,126 19,271 Cash and cash equivalents 96,491 94,846 Total current assets 382,043 390,106 Total assets 915,433 937,030 Share capital 34,300 34,300 Other reserves 88,433 103,914 Retained earnings 173,365 197,308 Total equity attributable to owners of the Parent 296,098 335,522 Non-controlling interests 1,787 1,885 Total equity 297,885 337,407 Non-current borrowings 167,690 219,869 Employee benefits 10,381 10,491 Other non-current provisions 2,973 3,039 Deferred tax liabilities 27,472 29,205 Non-current contract liabilities 367 418 Other non-current liabilities 3,919 3,627 Total non-current liabilities 212,802 266,649 Current borrowings 225,731 143,498 Trade payables 139,204 155,238 Income tax liabilities 2,242 2,531 Current contract liabilities 1,818 1,817 Other current liabilities 35,751 29,890 Total current liabilities 404,746 332,974 Total liabilities 617,548 599,623 Total equity and liabilities 915,433 937,030 12 CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW Six months ended June 30, (in thousands of Euro) 2020 2019 Result before tax (17,847) 5,594 Adjustments for: Amortization, depreciation and impairment 26,232 23,296 Provisions for employee benefits and other charges 236 376 Finance costs 5,098 5,039 Other non-monetary items 2,248 811 Net cash generated from operating activities before changes in net working capital 15,967 35,116 Decrease/(Increase) in inventories (19,915) (15,192) Decrease/(Increase) in trade receivables 29,147 2,192 Increase/(Decrease) in trade payables (16,408) 4,831 Changes in other assets/liabilities (755) (1,730) Payments of employee benefits (391) (394) Interest paid (3,404) (3,491) Income tax paid (1,459) (3,420) Net cash generated from / (used in) operating activities 2,782 17,912 Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired (1,616) (20,756) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (14,045) (14,189) Purchase of intangible assets (2,160) (2,729) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 555 428 Proceeds from sale of intangible assets 6 16 Investments in joint ventures and associates - (1,500) Changes in financial receivables (7,674) 1,384 Interest received 56 71 Net cash used in investing activities (24,878) (37,275) Proceeds from long-term borrowings 42,001 41,345 Repayment of long-term borrowings (21,050) (22,220) Increase / (decrease) in short-term borrowings 15,857 4,194 Changes in lease receivable and liabilities (5,726) (4,930) Dividends paid (6,517) (6,657) Net cash generated from / (used in) financing activities 24,565 11,732 Exchange gains/(losses) on cash and cash equivalents (824) 383 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,645 (7,248) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 94,846 93,491 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 96,491 86,243 13 Attachments Original document

