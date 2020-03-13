Massimo Zanetti Beverage S p A : Publication of Notice of Calling of Annual Shareholders Meeting

PRESS RELEASE

MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE GROUP: PUBLICATION OF THE NOTICE OF CALLING OF THE ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF APRIL 22, 2020 AND OF THE ILLUSTRATIVE REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 125-TER OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE NO. 58 OF FEBRUARY 24, 1998 CONCERNING THE ITEMS ON THE AGENDA

March 13, 2020 - This is to announce that today Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. has made available the notice calling the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April 22, 2020 on the corporate website www.mzb-group.com, section IR/Shareholders Information", as well as through the authorized storage system "eMarket STORAGE". In addition, the document was published today in excerpted form in the dailies "Il Sole 24 Ore".

It is hereby also announced that as of today, the Illustrative Report of the Board of Directors pursuant to Article 125-ter of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998, has been made available to the public at the company's registered office in Villorba (Treviso, Italy), Viale G. Giacomo Felissent 53, and on the corporate website www.mzb- group.com, section "IR/Shareholders Information", as well as through the authorized storage system "eMarket STORAGE". Furthermore, the proxy form and the information regarding the amount and composition of share capital have also been made available at the company's registered office and on the corporate website. Further documents concerning the Shareholders' Meeting will be made available to the public in the manner and within the terms required by applicable laws.

