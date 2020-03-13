Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A.    MZB   IT0005042467

MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE GROUP S.P.A.

(MZB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Massimo Zanetti Beverage S p A : Publication of Notice of Calling of Annual Shareholders Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 04:23am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE GROUP: PUBLICATION OF THE NOTICE OF CALLING OF THE ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF APRIL 22, 2020 AND OF THE ILLUSTRATIVE REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 125-TER OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE NO. 58 OF FEBRUARY 24, 1998 CONCERNING THE ITEMS ON THE AGENDA

March 13, 2020 - This is to announce that today Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. has made available the notice calling the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April 22, 2020 on the corporate website www.mzb-group.com, section IR/Shareholders Information", as well as through the authorized storage system "eMarket STORAGE". In addition, the document was published today in excerpted form in the dailies "Il Sole 24 Ore".

It is hereby also announced that as of today, the Illustrative Report of the Board of Directors pursuant to Article 125-ter of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998, has been made available to the public at the company's registered office in Villorba (Treviso, Italy), Viale G. Giacomo Felissent 53, and on the corporate website www.mzb- group.com, section "IR/Shareholders Information", as well as through the authorized storage system "eMarket STORAGE". Furthermore, the proxy form and the information regarding the amount and composition of share capital have also been made available at the company's registered office and on the corporate website. Further documents concerning the Shareholders' Meeting will be made available to the public in the manner and within the terms required by applicable laws.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Marina Cargnello: marina.cargnello@mzb-group.com;mob: +39 334 65 35 536

MEDIA RELATIONS

Barabino & Partners

Federico Vercellino: f.vercellino@barabino.it; mob: +39 331 57 45 171

Maria Vittoria Vidulich: m.vidulich@barabino.it; tel: +39 02 72 02 35 35

MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE GROUP S.P.A.

Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. is a world leader in the production, processing and marketing of roasted coffee, distributed in about 110 countries. The Group manages the different activities, from procurement to consumption, operating 18 facilities across Europe, Asia and the Americas, and through a global network of about 400 coffee shops in 50 countries. Moreover, Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group completes the range of its products through the sale of professional coffee machines "La San Marco" and complementary products, such as tea, cocoa, chocolate and top-quality spices.

2

Disclaimer

Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 08:22:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE G
04:23aMASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE S P A : Publication of Notice of Calling of Annual Shar..
PU
01/24SUSTAINABILITY : Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group's Finnish company Meira uses bio..
PU
01/22MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE S P A : Boncafé now in yogyakarta, indonesia
PU
2019MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE S P A : Segafredo raises sustainability awareness
PU
2019MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE S P A : MZBG - Corporate events calendar for fiscal yea..
PU
2019MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE S P A : MZBG - The Board of Directors approves the nine..
PU
2019MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE S P A : Segafredo Zanetti selected as most popular coff..
PU
2019MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE S P A : Segafredo Zanetti celebrates Trek-Segafredo's d..
PU
2019MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE S P A : La San Marco V6 selected by ADI Design Index
PU
2019MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE S P A : Segafredo Zanetti is now served in the business..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 902 M
EBIT 2020 33,5 M
Net income 2020 15,2 M
Debt 2020 262 M
Yield 2020 5,21%
P/E ratio 2020 8,30x
P/E ratio 2021 7,93x
EV / Sales2020 0,43x
EV / Sales2021 0,40x
Capitalization 125 M
Chart MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE GROUP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE G
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,55  €
Last Close Price 3,65  €
Spread / Highest target 78,1%
Spread / Average Target 52,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Massimo Zanetti Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Heritier Chief Operating Officer
Leonardo Rossi Chief Financial Officer & Director
Matteo Zanetti Non-Executive Director
Laura Zanetti Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE GROUP S.P.A.-37.71%139
NESTLÉ S.A.-13.98%272 161
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC-13.74%68 079
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-4.51%39 442
DANONE-28.42%37 952
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-6.65%30 241
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group