Massimo Zanetti Beverage S p A : SEGAFREDO ZANETTI IS THE NUMBER 1 OF THE TOP COFFEE BARS IN GERMANY

27.3.2020 Group's activities

The German leading coffee bars market is steadily growing and, in this context, Segafredo is the number one brand in the country in terms of number of locations with a total of 354 cafeterias in 2019. The ranking has been drawn up by German 'Foodservice Magazine' and includes franchise cafeterias as well as bar concepts.

Segafredo Zanetti has been operating in Germany since 1990 and is ready to celebrate its 30th anniversary this year. In 2019, Segafredo opened two franchise outlets, strategically located at Berlin's TV tower and in Munich downtown.

Germany's high attention to sustainability translates into tangible actions also within the cafeteria sector: from the increase of Fairtrade and Organic certified coffee supply, to disposable cup and straw abolishment, from plastic-free packaging, to prevention of waste and waste of resources, Segafredo is extremely careful to deliver to its customers the most sustainable coffee.