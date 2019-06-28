Massimo Zanetti Beverage : SEGAFREDO ZANETTI ESPRESSO REACHES 8 OPENINGS AT CAIRO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

28.6.2019 New Opening

Segafredo Zanetti Espresso has recently opened a new cafeteria at Cairo International Airport. This is the eighth opening in the airport, which confirms Segafredo's and Target for Touristic Investment's fulfilment of the agreed development plan.

The new eye-catching unit located inside the International Departures Terminal grants great exposure to Segafredo and passengers can now have an excellent coffee cup or grab a snack whilst waiting to board their flight.

'Our expansion inside Cairo Airport has been possible thanks to our great relationship with the Airport Management and above all to the passion of our partner for Segafredo' says Hubert Hahn, Chief Operating Officer of Segafredo Zanetti Espresso Worldwide 'For sure, none of the 17 million passengers transiting at Cairo Airport every year will leave without noticing our brand'.