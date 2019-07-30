Log in
MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE GROUP SPA

MASSIMO ZANETTI BEVERAGE GROUP SPA

(MZB)
Segafredo Zanetti Espresso in Jerusalem: the Italian espresso in the Holy Land

07/30/2019

30.7.2019 New Opening

Segafredo Zanetti Espresso in Jerusalem: the Italian espresso in the Holy Land

A small, yet astonishing Segafredo Zanetti Espresso café has just opened its doors in one of the world's most sacred places - Jerusalem. A very important project which Segafredo is most proud of, created together with the Custodia Terrae Sanctae, the fraternity of the Franciscans Friars who has served the Holy Land for over 800 years.

Segafredo's cozy location is situated close to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, which is daily visited by thousands of pilgrims. A true Italian espresso is the most requested beverage, but people also like to order cold beverages and artisanal Italian gelato.

'This is one of the most important openings for Segafredo Zanetti Espresso' comments Hubert Hahn, Chief Operating Officer of Segafredo Zanetti Espresso Worldwide 'Jerusalem is an outstanding spiritual place and opening a cafeteria here is a privilege and will indeed impact on our brand's global recognition. I would like to thank Father Faltas and Mr. Hasbun, who helped us make it come true'.

Disclaimer

Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 11:19:11 UTC
