MasTec : Senior Management at Morgan Stanley and D.A. Davidson Investor Conferences in Dana Point and Chicago

09/05/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) today announced that its senior management will be presenting in Dana Point, California at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference on Wednesday, September 12th, at approximately 5:00 p.m. ET and in Chicago at the DADCO Diversified Industrials & Services Conference on Thursday, September 20th at approximately 11:20 a.m. ET.  Additionally, one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and MasTec's senior management are also being arranged as a part of the conferences.

The presentation and/or fireside chat audios and any related materials may be accessed through links on the "Investors" page of MasTec's website at www.mastec.com.  Interested parties should check the Company's website for any schedule updates, or time changes.  The presentations will also be available for replay on the MasTec website for approximately 30 days.

MasTec, Inc. is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly throughout North America across a range of industries.  The Company's primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy and utility infrastructure, such as: wireless, wireline/fiber, satellite communications and customer fulfillment activities; petroleum and natural gas pipeline infrastructure; electrical utility transmission and distribution; power generation; and industrial infrastructure.  MasTec's customers are primarily in these industries.  The Company's corporate website is located at www.mastec.com.  The Company's website should be considered as a recognized channel of distribution, and the Company may periodically post important, or supplemental, information regarding contracts, awards or other related news on the Presentations/Webcasts page in the Investors section therein. 

 

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mastec-senior-management-at-morgan-stanley-and-da-davidson-investor-conferences-in-dana-point-and-chicago-300705775.html

SOURCE MasTec, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
