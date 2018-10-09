Big Bang: Mastercard and Scholastic Team Up on STEM Education for America’s Girls

Across the globe, there is an increasing disparity between school-aged
boys and girls who indicate an interest in science, technology,
engineering, and math (STEM) related careers. Fewer than one in 20 girls
consider a career in STEM, compared to one in five boys1.
Today, Mastercard and Scholastic, the global children’s publishing,
education and media company, announced plans to help raise awareness of
STEM-opportunities among all students, reaching 20,000 classrooms,
including 300,000 girls nationwide through hands-on, in-class materials.
The free materials are based on Mastercard’s Girls4Tech program,
launched in 2014 to help bridge the gap between opportunity, awareness
and readiness. It provides schools and community organizations with
resources to educate, inspire and equip young girls with the skills and
confidence they need to envision themselves as future professionals in
STEM fields.
“There’s nothing like helping a girl find her passion and reach her full
potential,” said Dana Lorberg, executive vice president of Operations
and Technology at Mastercard. “Partnering with Scholastic exponentially
broadens the impact Girls4Tech can make on our young girls today and in
turn, our workforce of tomorrow. It’s powerful for girls, women,
education and STEM, and I’m incredibly proud to be a part of it.”
In just a few short years, Girls4Tech has reached nearly 75,000 girls in
21 countries around the world. Through the collaboration with Mastercard
and Scholastic, Girls4Tech will significantly broaden its reach in the
U.S. by making these curriculum and resources more accessible for
teachers to introduce into their classrooms.
“Teachers are always looking for ways to make STEM fun and engaging in
the classroom,” says Chandra Turner, executive director of Scholastic
National Partnerships. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to
provide classrooms with these resources that will inspire the country’s
future engineers, mathematicians, and scientists.”
Mastercard and Scholastic will work with teachers to adopt the
Girls4Tech materials through a dedicated microsite on Scholastic.com,
magazines and in-classroom guides. Teachers will have access to lesson
plans and hands-on demos related to algorithms, encryption, fraud
detection, data analysis, digital convergence and more. These materials
were created in collaboration with some of the world’s top technologists
and inspired by the power of the Mastercard network.
The initiative also includes two contests: the Tech4Innovation contest
encourages students to develop a future digital innovation to solve a
real-world problem and the Teacher Sweepstakes asks educators to explain
why their school would benefit from a Girls4Tech workshop event where
students participate in activities based on innovation and technology.
For more information on Girls4Tech, visit https://www.facebook.com/mastercardgirls4tech/.
