MasterCard : 2020 Annual Meeting Rules of Conduct

06/09/2020 | 04:48pm EDT

2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders June 16, 2020, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Rules of Conduct

Mastercard welcomes you to its Annual Meeting of Stockholders, being conducted virtually at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MA2020. In fairness to all in attendance, and in the interest of conducting an orderly meeting, we require you to honor the following rules of conduct:

  1. Unless otherwise announced by the Chairman, the meeting will follow the agenda.
  2. Only stockholders of record or their proxies are entitled to submit questions and vote during the Annual Meeting.
    • To be admitted to the meeting with the ability to vote and submit questions, stockholders must log in using the unique16-digit control number found on the voting instruction form, Notice of Internet Availability, proxy materials or email.
    • Only one stockholder per control number will be permitted to participate at the meeting.
    • If you are not a stockholder or do not have a control number, you may attend as a guest of the meeting, but you will not have the option to vote your shares, submit questions or otherwise participate in the virtual meeting.
    • You are encouraged to log in to the webcast up to 15 minutes before the meeting's start time.
  4. If you wish to vote your shares during the Annual Meeting, or change your previous submitted vote, you may do so while the polls are open by following the instructions on the meeting website. If you have voted your shares prior to the start of the Annual Meeting, your vote has been received by our inspector of elections and there is no need to vote those shares during the meeting unless you wish to revoke or change your vote.
  5. Questions or comments can be submitted before and during the Annual Meeting atwww.proxyvote.com.
  6. Stockholders can submit questions online in advance of and during the meeting by logging in to the meeting as a stockholder using their unique16-digit control number and following the instructions on the meeting website.
    • When submitting a question during the meeting, please include your name and organization (if applicable), along with the text of your question.
    • To allow us to answer questions from as many stockholders as possible, please keep questions clear and concise and related to a single topic. Questions from multiple stockholders on the same topic or that are otherwise related may be grouped, summarized and answered together with a single response during the meeting.
  2. The views and comments of stockholders are welcomed. However, conducting the business set out in the agenda for the benefit of all stockholders will be paramount. We reserve the right to edit inappropriate language, or to exclude questions that are:
    • irrelevant to the business of Mastercard or the business of the Annual Meeting,
    • substantially repetitious to other questions submitted by other stockholders,
    • in furtherance of the person's business, personal or political interests,
    • regarding pending or threatened litigation, or
    • otherwise inappropriate for discussion at the meeting.
  4. Questions or comments unrelated to the Annual Meeting or that are of an individual concern rather than of concern to stockholders may be submitted by contacting Investor Relations athttps://investor.mastercard.com.
  5. In the event of disorder, technical malfunction or other significant problem that disrupts the meeting, the Chairman may adjourn, recess or expedite the Annual Meeting or take such action that the Chairman or Corporate Secretary determines is appropriate in light of the circumstances.
  6. Recording of the Annual Meeting is prohibited. A webcast playback will be available after the completion of the meeting atwww.virtualshareholdermeeting.com.
  7. If you encounter any difficulties accessing the virtual meeting portal during the check- in or meeting time, please call the technical support number that will be posted on the Virtual Shareholder Meeting log in page.

Thank you for your cooperation and for joining our Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Disclaimer

MasterCard Inc. published this content on 09 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2020 20:47:05 UTC
