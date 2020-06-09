MasterCard : 2020 Annual Meeting Rules of Conduct

If you are not a stockholder or do not have a control number, you may attend as a guest of the meeting, but you will not have the option to vote your shares, submit questions or otherwise participate in the virtual meeting.

If you wish to vote your shares during the Annual Meeting, or change your previous submitted vote, you may do so while the polls are open by following the instructions on the meeting website. If you have voted your shares prior to the start of the Annual Meeting, your vote has been received by our inspector of elections and there is no need to vote those shares during the meeting unless you wish to revoke or change your vote.