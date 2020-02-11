MasterCard : China's Central Bank Gives Green Light to Mastercard's China JV for Clearing Business

Log in
02/11/2020 | 05:15am EST

By Yifan Wang

China's central bank has approved an application from a Chinese joint venture of Mastercard Inc. to start a bank-card clearing business in the country.

The decision, made with China's banking regulator, gives Mastercard's JV one year to prepare for the clearing business, after which the company can apply to commence operations, the People's Bank of China said in a statement Tuesday.

The action is part of efforts to open up China's financial industry, the PBOC said.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -0.32% 3.12 End-of-day quote.-6.59%
MASTERCARD 1.00% 330.28 Delayed Quote.10.61%
