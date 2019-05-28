MasterCard : Free Writing Prospectus - Filing under Securities Act Rules 163/433

Relating to Preliminary Prospectus Supplement dated May 28, 2019
Mastercard Incorporated
$2,000,000,000
$1,000,000,000 2.950% Notes due 2029 $1,000,000,000 3.650% Notes due 2049
Pricing Term Sheet
May 28, 2019
Issuer:
Mastercard Incorporated
Security:
2.950% Notes due 2029
Format:
SEC Registered
Size:
$1,000,000,000
Maturity Date:
June 1, 2029
Coupon:
2.950%
Interest Payment Dates:
Semi-annually on June 1 and December 1 of each
year, commencing December 1, 2019 (long first
coupon)
Price to Public:
99.862%
Benchmark Treasury:
2.375% due May 15, 2029
Benchmark Treasury Price and Yield:
100-31; 2.266%
Spread to Benchmark Treasury:
+ 70 basis points
Reoffer Yield:
2.966%
Optional Redemption:
Make-Whole Call:
+ 10 basis points prior to March 1, 2029
Par Call:
On or after March 1, 2029 (three months prior to
the maturity date of the Notes)
3.650% Notes due 2049
$1,000,000,000
June 1, 2049
3.650%
Semi-annually on June 1 and December 1 of each year, commencing December 1, 2019 (long first coupon)
99.855%
3.000% due February 15, 2049
105-29+; 2.708%
95 basis points
3.658%
15 basis points prior to December 1, 2048
On or after December 1, 2048 (six months prior to the maturity date of the Notes)
CUSIP / ISIN:
57636Q AM6 / US57636QAM6
57636Q AL8 / US57636QAL86
Denominations:
$2,000 and integral multiples of $1,000 in excess thereof
Trade Date:
May 28,
2019
Expected Settlement Date:
May 31,
2019 (T+3)*
Book Running Managers:
Citigroup Global Markets Inc.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
MUFG Securities Americas Inc.
Santander Investment Securities Inc.
U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc.
BofA Securities, Inc.
Barclays Capital Inc.
Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
HSBC Securities (USA) Inc.
SG Americas Securities, LLC
Senior Co-Managers:
BB&T Capital Markets, a division of BB&T Securities, LLC
ICBC Standard Bank PLC
Lloyds Securities Inc.
Loop Capital Markets LLC
Mizuho Securities USA LLC
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
NatWest Markets Securities Inc.
SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.
Co-Managers:
Academy Securities, Inc.
Blaylock Van, LLC
Cabrera Capital Markets, LLC
R. Seelaus & Co., LLC
Stern Brothers & Co.
We expect that delivery of the notes will be made against payment therefor on or about May 31, 2019, which will be the third business day after the date hereof. Under Rule 15c6-1 of the SEC under the Exchange Act, trades in the secondary market generally are required to settle in two business days, unless the parties to a trade expressly agree otherwise. Accordingly, purchasers who wish to trade the notes on the date hereof will be required, by virtue of the fact that the notes will settle in three business days, to specify an alternative settlement cycle at the time of any such trade to prevent a failed settlement. Such purchasers should consult their own advisors in this regard.
