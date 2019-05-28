Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  MasterCard    MA

MASTERCARD

(MA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

MasterCard : Free Writing Prospectus - Filing under Securities Act Rules 163/433

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 05:19pm EDT

Filed pursuant to Rule 433

Registration No. 333-223679

Issuer Free Writing Prospectus dated May 28, 2019

Relating to Preliminary Prospectus Supplement dated May 28, 2019

Mastercard Incorporated

$2,000,000,000

$1,000,000,000 2.950% Notes due 2029 $1,000,000,000 3.650% Notes due 2049

Pricing Term Sheet

May 28, 2019

Issuer:

Mastercard Incorporated

Security:

2.950% Notes due 2029

Format:

SEC Registered

Size:

$1,000,000,000

Maturity Date:

June 1, 2029

Coupon:

2.950%

Interest Payment Dates:

Semi-annually on June 1 and December 1 of each

year, commencing December 1, 2019 (long first

coupon)

Price to Public:

99.862%

Benchmark Treasury:

2.375% due May 15, 2029

Benchmark Treasury Price and Yield:

100-31; 2.266%

Spread to Benchmark Treasury:

+ 70 basis points

Reoffer Yield:

2.966%

Optional Redemption:

Make-Whole Call:

+ 10 basis points prior to March 1, 2029

Par Call:

On or after March 1, 2029 (three months prior to

the maturity date of the Notes)

3.650% Notes due 2049

$1,000,000,000

June 1, 2049

3.650%

Semi-annually on June 1 and December 1 of each year, commencing December 1, 2019 (long first coupon)

99.855%

3.000% due February 15, 2049

105-29+; 2.708%

  • 95 basis points
    3.658%
  • 15 basis points prior to December 1, 2048

On or after December 1, 2048 (six months prior to the maturity date of the Notes)

CUSIP / ISIN:

57636Q AM6 / US57636QAM6

57636Q AL8 / US57636QAL86

Denominations:

$2,000 and integral multiples of $1,000 in excess thereof

Trade Date:

May 28,

2019

Expected Settlement Date:

May 31,

2019 (T+3)*

1

Book Running Managers:

Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

MUFG Securities Americas Inc.

Santander Investment Securities Inc.

U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc.

BofA Securities, Inc.

Barclays Capital Inc.

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

HSBC Securities (USA) Inc.

SG Americas Securities, LLC

Senior Co-Managers:

BB&T Capital Markets, a division of BB&T Securities, LLC

ICBC Standard Bank PLC

Lloyds Securities Inc.

Loop Capital Markets LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

NatWest Markets Securities Inc.

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Co-Managers:

Academy Securities, Inc.

Blaylock Van, LLC

Cabrera Capital Markets, LLC

R. Seelaus & Co., LLC

Stern Brothers & Co.

  • We expect that delivery of the notes will be made against payment therefor on or about May 31, 2019, which will be the third business day after the date hereof. Under Rule 15c6-1 of the SEC under the Exchange Act, trades in the secondary market generally are required to settle in two business days, unless the parties to a trade expressly agree otherwise. Accordingly, purchasers who wish to trade the notes on the date hereof will be required, by virtue of the fact that the notes will settle in three business days, to specify an alternative settlement cycle at the time of any such trade to prevent a failed settlement. Such purchasers should consult their own advisors in this regard.

The issuer has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the SEC for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents the issuer has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the issuer and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Web site at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the issuer, any underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus if you request it by calling Citigroup Global Markets Inc. toll-free at 1-800-831-9146, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at 1-212-834-4533, MUFG Securities Americas Inc. toll-free at 1-877-649-6848, Santander Investment Securities Inc. toll-free at 1-855-403-3636 or U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. toll- free at 1-877-558-2607.

Any disclaimer or other notice that may appear below is not applicable to this communication and should be disregarded. Such disclaimer or notice was automatically generated as a result of this communication being sent by Bloomberg or another email system.

2

Disclaimer

MasterCard Inc. published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 21:18:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MASTERCARD
05:19pMASTERCARD : Free Writing Prospectus - Filing under Securities Act Rules 163/433
PU
09:05aMASTERCARD : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2)
PU
12:16aMASTERCARD : Azerbaijani Central Bank, MasterCard sign memorandum of understandi..
AQ
05/26MASTERCARD : Dilyor Khakimov holds talks with the President of the MasterCard's ..
AQ
05/25MASTERCARD : Ivanka Trump and Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to lead closing session ..
AQ
05/24MASTERCARD : BT's new fantastic fibre broadband deals go big on vouchers and fre..
AQ
05/24Foreign investors hope India dials back policy shocks after Modi win
RE
05/24MASTERCARD : Azerbaijani Central Bank, MasterCard sign memorandum of understandi..
AQ
05/24MASTERCARD : Adds World Number One Tennis Player Naomi Osaka to Global Sponsorsh..
BU
05/23MASTERCARD : and Interac collaborate to give Canadians a fast, simple and secure..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 16 773 M
EBIT 2019 9 649 M
Net income 2019 7 789 M
Finance 2019 2 126 M
Yield 2019 0,48%
P/E ratio 2019 33,04
P/E ratio 2020 28,09
EV / Sales 2019 15,0x
EV / Sales 2020 13,2x
Capitalization 254 B
Chart MASTERCARD
Duration : Period :
MasterCard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASTERCARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 276 $
Spread / Average Target 9,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ajaypal S. Banga President, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Ari Sarker Co-President-Asia Pacific
Richard Neil Haythornthwaite Chairman
Edward McLaughlin President-Operations & Technology
Martina T. Hund-Mejean Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MASTERCARD33.31%253 960
VISA23.27%355 431
PAYPAL HOLDINGS30.63%129 066
PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC14.82%20 271
AVAST10.77%3 892
MIMECAST LTD36.90%2 816
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About