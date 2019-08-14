MasterCard : NYC & Company announces the return of its celebrated program NYC Broadway Week with Mastercard

24 Productions Make Broadway Theater Accessible

with 2-for-1 Tickets to Performances September 3-16

Inaugural Sponsorship by Mastercard,

Preferred Payment Partner of NYC Broadway Week

New York City (August 14, 2019) - NYC & Company, New York City's official destination marketing organization, announced NYC Broadway Week tickets will be on sale to the public beginning tomorrow morning. The popular biannual program, now in its ninth year, will run September 3-16, 2019, offering theater lovers and newcomers 2-for-1 tickets to 24 Broadway shows. Twelve shows are new to the program for fall 2019. Mastercard is NYC & Company's global sponsor, supporting the program for the first time. Tickets for NYC Broadway Week can be purchased now at nycgo.com/broadwayweek.

'New York City is renowned for offering the very best in live theater, and NYC Broadway Week's 2-for-1 ticket promotion-in partnership with The Broadway League and preferred payment partner Mastercard-provides extraordinary access to these world-famous productions for locals and visitors alike,' said Fred Dixon, president and CEO of NYC & Company.

The 24 shows participating in NYC Broadway Week fall 2019 are:*

Ain't Too Proud - The Life & Times of the Temptations**

Aladdin

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Beetlejuice**

Betrayal**

The Book of Mormon

Chicago The Musical

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen

Derren Brown: Secret**

Frozen

The Great Society**

Harry Potter & the Cursed Child**

The Height of the Storm**

The Lion King

Mean Girls

Oklahoma!**

The Phantom of the Opera

Sea Wall / A Life**

Slave Play**

The Sound Inside**

Tootsie**

Waitress

Wicked

*Subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply.

**New participants in NYC Broadway Week.

'It's an ideal time to come and see a Broadway show and our ongoing partnership with NYC & Company makes it more accessible than ever with two weeks of 2-for-1 tickets,' said Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League. 'Whether you're a newcomer or a longtime fan, there are so many choices that you'll definitely find something that's right for you-from high energy new productions to celebrated long-running shows. I encourage everyone to take advantage of this summertime treat.'

'Mastercard is proud to bring priceless experiences to cardholders. We are excited to sponsor NYC Broadway Week which will offer countless locals and visitors the advantage of experiencing the best in theater at a 2-for-1 value' said Cheryl Guerin, executive vice president of North America Marketing & Communications at Mastercard.

This year, booking a Broadway show will be easier to navigate, thanks to the enhanced user experience on NYCGo.com. Visitors can now build a wish list by favoriting shows and can also filter by '2019 Tony Award® Winners,' 'Kid-Friendly,' 'Musical,' 'Play,' and 'Magic.' Consumers who need assistance narrowing down options will benefit from original content on the website, including a fall theater guide.

NYC Broadway Week is produced by NYC & Company in partnership with The Broadway League, Telecharge, Ticketmaster and NYC & Company's preferred payment partner, Mastercard. NYC Broadway Week will be promoted through dedicated outreach to the Mastercard database; exclusive content on NYCGo.com; out-of-home media across the five boroughs; digital advertising; commercials running in NYC taxicabs; and through NYC & Company's verified social media handle @nycgo, using both original content and user-generated content, pegged to the hashtag #NYCBroadwayWeek.

Since its launch in January 2011, NYC Broadway Week has cumulatively sold more than 1,464,000 tickets, generating nearly $100 million in revenue for Broadway.

For more information and tickets, visit nycgo.com/broadwayweek.

About NYC & Company:

NYC & Company is the official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau for the City of New York, dedicated to maximizing travel and tourism opportunities throughout the five boroughs, building economic prosperity and spreading the positive image of New York City worldwide. For all there is to do and see in New York City, visit nycgo.com.

About Mastercard:

Mastercard (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com , is a technology company in the global payments industry. Our global payments processing network connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories. Mastercard products and solutions make everyday commerce activities - such as shopping, traveling, running a business and managing finances - easier, more secure and more efficient for everyone. Follow us on Twitter @MastercardNews , join the discussion on the Beyond the Transaction Blog and subscribe for the latest news on the Engagement Bureau.

The Broadway League:

Charlotte St. Martin, President

Founded in 1930, The Broadway League is the national trade association for the Broadway industry. The League's 700-plus members include theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers who present in nearly 200 markets in North America. Each year, League members bring Broadway to nearly 30 million people in New York and on tour across the U.S. and Canada. The Broadway League has recently added a new category for International membership to collaborate with professionals from around the world who produce and present Broadway quality theatre. The Broadway League annually co-presents the Antoinette Perry 'Tony' Awards®, one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry. For more information, visit BroadwayLeague.com or follow @BroadwayLeague on Twitter and visit us at Facebook.com/BroadwayLeague. Follow @Broadway on Instagram for more Broadway content.

