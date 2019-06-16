MasterCard : Priceless Experiences Are Coming to a Smart Speaker Near You

No exciting plans this weekend? No problem! Today, Mastercard
announces it’s first-ever voice skill for smart speakers: the Priceless
Experiences skill. With 75 percent of US households expected to own at
least one smart speaker by 20201, and with 74 percent of
Americans prioritizing experiences over products2, Mastercard
has developed the skill as a go-to resource for unique experiences in
your home city or while traveling.
Available exclusively to Mastercard cardholders, Priceless Experiences
offers access to unforgettable activities in the cities where you live
and travel. Whether you’re looking for memorable experiences while
vacationing or you want a special encounter closer to home, as a
cardholder, you can now access experiences through your Alexa-enabled or
Google smart speaker, as well as through Priceless.com.
The skill, which will be available this summer, will allow users to hear
about a wide variety of experiences available in cities including New
York, Miami, Los Angeles, Boston and Chicago, simply by asking their
speaker to “Open Priceless Experiences.” Smart speaker owners will know
the skill has activated thanks to the immediate chime of the Mastercard
sonic melody. Content for cities outside the U.S. is expected in 2020.
“Voice is the next frontier of search and retail. Sound—and in this case
the Priceless Experiences skill marked by the Mastercard sonic brand—is
a powerful way for us to create a culturally-relevant and emotional
connection with consumers,” said Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing and
Communications Officer, Mastercard.
The digital age continues to transform the way we live, shop and
pay—hundreds of millions of people are already using smart speakers, and
voice shopping alone is set to hit $40 billion by 2022.
Priceless experiences include touring a private art collection in
Miami’s Design District, dining at the chef’s table at a famous LA
restaurant and visiting the world’s first urban rooftop vineyard. As
Mastercard builds out the skill for global use, it will continue to add
experiences such as going behind the scenes at the Forbidden City palace
complex in Beijing or getting VIP tickets to The BRIT Awards.
"Mobile, desktop and voice are now the core digital interfaces. As usage
grows, consumers will expect anything that is available digitally can be
accessed with their smart speakers,” said Wilson Standish, Director of
Voice, Gimlet. “We are thrilled to work with Mastercard in finding a way
to make Priceless Experiences accessible in this audio-first medium."
So, if you’re not sure what to do on the weekend or looking for help
planning an adventure on your next vacation, simply ask Amazon Alexa or
the Google Assistant to “Open Priceless Experiences” and start something
priceless.
