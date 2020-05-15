Log in
MASTERCARD

MASTERCARD

(MA)
  Report
News 
Press Releases

Mastercard : Announces Change to Format of 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

05/15/2020 | 12:02pm EDT

In response to continued public health precautions regarding in-person gatherings as a result of COVID-19, Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) today announced that its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders has been changed to a virtual meeting.

The meeting will continue to be held on June 16, 2020, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. As described in the previously distributed proxy materials, holders of record of Mastercard’s Class A Common Stock as of the close of business on April 20, 2020 will be entitled to participate in the annual meeting, including to vote their shares and ask questions.

The meeting can be accessed via the internet at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MA2020.

Whether or not stockholders plan to participate in the virtual-only annual meeting, Mastercard encourages stockholders to submit their votes in advance of the meeting by using one of the methods described in the proxy materials.

Annual Meeting Admission and Guidelines

To be admitted to the virtual annual meeting with the ability to both vote and ask questions, stockholders must enter their unique 16-digit voting control number. This voting control number can be found on the voting instruction form, Notice of Internet Availability, proxy materials or email. Those without a control number may attend as guests of the meeting, but they will not have the option to vote their shares, ask questions or otherwise participate in the virtual meeting.

Stockholders are encouraged to log into http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MA2020 and check-in to the webcast up to 15 minutes before the meeting’s start time.

Stockholders may also submit questions in advance of the meeting at ProxyVote.com.

All participants in the virtual annual meeting should reference the meeting rules of conduct, including guidelines for submitting questions. These rules will be posted prior to the meeting to the “Investor Relations” section of Mastercard’s website at https://investor.mastercard.com.

About Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.


