Mastercard : Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend and $8 Billion Share Repurchase Program

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 40 cents per share, a 21 percent increase over the previous dividend of 33 cents per share. The cash dividend will be paid on February 7, 2020 to holders of record of its Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of January 9, 2020.

The Board of Directors also approved a new share repurchase program, authorizing the company to repurchase up to $8 billion of its Class A common stock.

The new share repurchase program will become effective at the completion of the company’s previously announced $6.5 billion program. The company has approximately $300 million remaining under the current program authorization.

