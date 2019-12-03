Log in
MASTERCARD

MASTERCARD

(MA)
  Report  
News 


Mastercard : Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend and $8 Billion Share Repurchase Program

0
12/03/2019 | 04:44pm EST

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 40 cents per share, a 21 percent increase over the previous dividend of 33 cents per share. The cash dividend will be paid on February 7, 2020 to holders of record of its Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of January 9, 2020.

The Board of Directors also approved a new share repurchase program, authorizing the company to repurchase up to $8 billion of its Class A common stock.

The new share repurchase program will become effective at the completion of the company’s previously announced $6.5 billion program. The company has approximately $300 million remaining under the current program authorization.

About Mastercard Incorporated

Mastercard (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com, is a technology company in the global payments industry. Our global payments processing network connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories. Mastercard products and solutions make everyday commerce activities - such as shopping, traveling, running a business and managing finances - easier, more secure and more efficient for everyone. Follow us on Twitter @MastercardNews, join the discussion on the Beyond the Transaction Blog and subscribe for the latest news on the Engagement Bureau.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical facts are forward-looking and subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “believe”, “expect”, “could”, “may”, “would”, “will”, “trend” and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Mastercard’s future prospects, developments and business strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in the company’s expectations.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 16 870 M
EBIT 2019 9 661 M
Net income 2019 7 893 M
Debt 2019 135 M
Yield 2019 0,44%
P/E ratio 2019 37,0x
P/E ratio 2020 31,7x
EV / Sales2019 17,1x
EV / Sales2020 14,9x
Capitalization 289 B
Chart MASTERCARD
Duration : Period :
MasterCard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASTERCARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 310,61  $
Last Close Price 286,47  $
Spread / Highest target 21,5%
Spread / Average Target 8,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ajaypal S. Banga President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Neil Haythornthwaite Chairman
Edward McLaughlin President-Operations & Technology
Sachin J. Mehra Chief Financial Officer
David R. Carlucci Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MASTERCARD51.85%289 009
VISA37.78%391 872
PAYPAL HOLDINGS26.31%124 711
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.19.30%22 012
AVAST52.82%5 557
MIMECAST LIMITED29.14%2 692
