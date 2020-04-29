Mastercard : Contactless Transactions Jump More Than 40% -- Update

By Allison Prang

Consumers' moves to limit contact amid the coronavirus pandemic is reshaping how they are paying at the register.

Mastercard Inc.'s contactless transactions increased over 40% world-wide in the quarter that ended in March, the company's President Michael Miebach said Wednesday, and he expects those habits to last.

"Our recent consumer insights indicate that habits are being created today," he said on Mastercard's earnings call Wednesday. "They will last beyond the current situation."

Mastercard, like many other business and industries, is seeing how the Covid-19 pandemic is affecting the consumer. The company reported Wednesday that switched volumes -- or the payments that it authorizes, clears or settles -- rose 8% in the first quarter.

Switched volume fell 30% in the week of April 14. Last week's decline improved to 20%.

"Spending on items that are either discretionary or require mobility are down significantly," Chief Financial Officer Sachin Mehra said on the call Wednesday, highlighting categories like gas, restaurants and travel. "We have also seen people defer health-care services other than those related to Covid-19."

Lockdowns, implemented in response to the pandemic, have hurt businesses as consumers have stayed home, off roads and worked remotely when possible.

Mastercard's earnings fell to $1.69 billion, or $1.68 a share. The company reported $174 million in net losses on equity investments, which hurt profit. Adjusted earnings were $1.83 a share and topped the FactSet consensus of $1.72 a share.

Revenue at the card company also rose more than analysts were expecting, climbing over 3% to $4.01 billion. The company logged a 5.5% rise in value of card transactions -- known as gross-dollar volume -- in the first quarter.

Shares of Mastercard increased 6.6% Wednesday afternoon.

Operating expenses included a $6 million litigation provision in the first quarter and rose over 7%. While general and administrative costs increased, the company's advertising and marketing expenses declined.

Mastercard, in line with many companies, said it has halted share buybacks because of the pandemic. The company pulled its guidance for the fiscal year last month for the same reason.

