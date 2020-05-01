Mastercard : Delivers Digital Resources, Access to Experts and Tools to Support Main Street Businesses

Company presents Create & Cultivate’s Money Moves Digital Summit, launches online mentorship program and expands its Easy Savings small business benefits

Small businesses serve as the foundation for our economy, and now more than ever are in need of support and resources to sustain their business and build for the future. While the world changes every day, Mastercard continues to pivot along with the small business community to deliver the digital tools, programs and mentorship needed to navigate this new normal today and tomorrow.

“Mastercard remains committed to delivering on the unique needs of the small business community to ensure they not only survive but thrive during this time,” said Cheryl Guerin, executive vice president of North America Marketing and Communications for Mastercard. “We are proud to stand by our partners to provide real, actionable insights and meaningful connections to small business owners across the country now through virtual means.”

Pivoting with Purpose and Reach

Mastercard is proud to partner with Create & Cultivate to present their first-ever digital, stay-at-home summit. The Money Moves Digital Summit will take place on May 2nd, providing attendees a full day of virtual conversations, panels, workshops and mentor sessions, from the comfort and safety of their homes. Topics cover all the essentials of running a business right now, including financial strategies, the state of content creation, WFH organization, how to spend marketing dollars, health & wellness balance, mentorship and more with the best in the business, such as Carolyn Rodz, Founder & CEO, Hello Alice, Payal Kadakia, Founder & Executive Chairman of ClassPass, Morgan DeBaun, CEO & Founder of Blavity and Shay Mitchell, Founder & Chief Brand Officer of Beis. To join the summit go to https://www.createcultivate.com/cc-tickets/moneymoves.

“In navigating this situation – right alongside everyone else! - we felt that now, more than ever, we needed to create new ways to come together as a community, combine our resources, and give back to those who need it most it’s who Create & Cultivate is and what we have always set out to do. Whether you’re in the middle of a business pivot or planning out a new career path, we want to show up and help our community navigate these times, providing them with a best-in-class experience one would expect at any IRL C&C event, from the safety of their homes. That’s why we launched the Money Moves Summit in partnership with Mastercard, to arm our Create & Cultivate community with the tools, guidance, inspiration and connection they need to navigate their careers in this ‘new normal’.” - Jaclyn Johnson, Create & Cultivate CEO and Founder

Commitment to Making Meaningful Connections

Small Businesses are feeling the impact of COVID-19, in fact only 38% feel that they will survive in the current conditions for 12 months. To help provide small businesses across all industries with the insights and information they need to remain open or get back to business, Mastercard is launching “Priceless Conversations: Real Talk, Real Action,” an on-going online mentorship program, leveraging Mastercard’s Women Business Advisory Council members, external experts and partners to curate unique small business engagements. The content will be available across Hello Alice, the Mastercard Her Ideas Start Something Priceless Community, as well as the Create & Cultivate and Mastercard digital channels.

This mentorship program will provide the opportunity for Hello Alice’s Business For All community members to engage with the “expert of the week” and receive unique perspectives on their hard-hitting questions on the community’s online forum. The expert will then join a live @createcultivate Instagram session with CEO and Founder of Create & Cultivate, Jaclyn Johnson, to talk the talk and bring those questions and more to life. Priceless Conversations experts include the Founder of Unique Markets, Sonja Rasula, Jaclyn Johnson herself, among others, who will discuss how to pivot, market and manage your business across a variety of industries. For additional insightful and inspiring resources, join the Her Ideas Start Something Priceless Community here.

Resources For Today and Every Day

Mastercard continues to work closely with partners to provide small business owners with the resources they need and the seamless experience they deserve. As part of this on-going effort, Mastercard is announcing an expansion of its Easy Savings automatic rebate offerings to include new partners such as Squarespace* and EdCast. From allowing small business owners to quickly establish an online presence, to accessing tools that assist with learning, knowledge sharing, remote work and collaboration, these new benefits help business owners manage their day-to-day and focus on their future.

To further Mastercard’s commitment to helping business owners survive and thrive through this crisis, the company will be launching The Main Street Resource Center, an online place for small businesses to access a curated set of needs-based solutions and resources to help them in the current environment, as well as through recovery. These efforts build on Mastercard’s expanded worldwide commitment to financial inclusion, pledging to bring a total of 1 billion people and 50 million micro and small businesses into the digital economy by 2025. And given the crucial role that women play in these businesses; we’re pledging to reach 25 million women entrepreneurs.

*The Squarespace benefit will be available on Premium Easy Savings, which is the Easy Saving version for World Elite cardholders and provides additional offers and capabilities including offers on top of what is available on Easy Savings and savings on experiences and travel.

