Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  MasterCard    MA

MASTERCARD

(MA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Mastercard : Digital Wellness Program to Enhance Transparency, Security and Choice for Online Shopping

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 05:28am EDT

AI technology and suite of resources empowers small and independent businesses, makes password-free, online checkouts more secure for cardholders

Purchase, NEW YORK - June 7, 2019 - Mastercard today launched the Mastercard Digital Wellness program, a host of technologies and resources that enable all businesses, especially small and independent merchants, to better serve today's digital-first consumer.

As part of this program, Mastercard will deploy EMVCo's specification for fast, click-to-pay check-out for digital commerce. The specification replaces laborious key-entry guest check-out with a consistent, simple and secure guest checkout experience, no matter where a consumer shops online, or which device or card they use.

[Attachment]

'We launched Mastercard Digital Wellness today because we believe that businesses shouldn't have to sacrifice safety or choice as they build the best experiences for their customers,' said Jess Turner, executive vice president, Digital Payments and Labs, North America, Mastercard. 'Any changes to how we shop online must deliver enhanced levels of security, transparency and flexibility for everyone.'

According to a Deloitte study on small businesses in the U.S., enterprises that were more digitally advanced were four times more likely to achieve revenue growth. Mastercard is bringing its resources and knowledge of secure digital commerce to businesses that form the backbone of the U.S. economy.

Merchants that enable the click-to-pay standard with Mastercard will automatically get access to an added layer of security through tokenization and NuData, a Mastercard artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. NuData works with retailers around the globe to help anticipate and prevent fraud by monitoring website traffic changes, analyzing sudden changes in browser type, surfing speed and time spent on web pages, allowing businesses to either monitor further or stop access. During the 2018 holiday season, NuData, helped businesses worldwide identify over 1 billion irregular digital activities and stopped 99 percent of these fraudulent attacks, saving them over $500 million.

Importantly, by implementing the Mastercard Digital Wellness program, merchants will benefit from access to tokenization and NuData for both streamlined guest check-out sales as well as their card-on-file business.

Recent market analysis from Mastercard has identified key opportunities for retailers to improve their customer experience. Unease about online payment security and challenging user-account creation experiences were pinpointed as the top reasons consumers abandon a purchase before completion. As a result, shoppers are often cautious of storing their card details with smaller, newer merchants.

Businesses that enable the EMVCo click-to-pay specification with Mastercard can streamline and secure their card-on-file and guest check-out experiences. Mastercard cardholders will no longer be required to enter a password before they pay online, and the suite of products and services available in the Mastercard Digital Wellness program will help to increase approval rates, lower fraud and reduce PCI compliance burden. Mastercard is working with payment processors and payment platforms such as Worldpay, Square, Adyen, Mastercard Payment Gateway Services, and Stripe to make these features available to more businesses more quickly.

'Expanding the availability of a secure, simple and consistent ecommerce guest checkout experience to small businesses brings great potential,' said Amy Zirkle, interim CEO, Electronic Transactions Association (ETA). 'We share Mastercard's belief that both the acquiring community and payment service providers play a critical role in supporting how merchants connect to the consumer.'

Mastercard Digital Wellness, a one-stop resource for all things digital for small business:

In addition to the security capabilities of NuData and support for the EMVCo standard, businesses that participate in the Mastercard Digital Wellness program will get access to a diverse set of resources and tools to protect and empower business owners. It includes a cyber toolkit for small businesses to combat online attacks, and access to the Cyber Readiness Program from the Cyber Readiness Institute, an initiative designed to help organizations educate their workforce on issues like phishing, authentication and patching. Additional resources will be introduced over time, providing business owners guidance how to manage and grow their business as well.

Mastercard Digital Wellness will roll out first to all U.S. businesses; the new click-to-pay checkout will be live for U.S. cardholders and merchants during the third quarter of this year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com, is a technology company in the global payments industry. Our global payments processing network connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories. Mastercard products and solutions make everyday commerce activities - such as shopping, traveling, running a business and managing finances - easier, more secure and more efficient for everyone. Follow us on Twitter @MastercardNews, join the discussion on the Beyond the Transaction Blog and subscribe for the latest news on the Engagement Bureau.

Mastercard Communications Contact

Chaiti Sen

Email: chaiti.sen@mastercard.com

Tel: 914.263.6542

Disclaimer

MasterCard Inc. published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 09:27:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MASTERCARD
05:28aMASTERCARD : Digital Wellness Program to Enhance Transparency, Security and Choi..
PU
06/06MASTERCARD : Nike ‘very concerned' about rape accusation against Brazilian..
AQ
06/06MASTERCARD : cancels advertising campaign for Neymar after rape accusation
AQ
06/06MASTERCARD : 10-Year Old Basmah Alshnaifi First Ever Saudi Girl to Become Champi..
AQ
06/06MASTERCARD : DPO Launches B2B Virtual, Prepaid Payment Card in Kenya and Tanzani..
AQ
06/06BANK OF AMERICA : Sonesta International Hotels Corporation Announces Sonesta Wor..
AQ
06/06MASTERCARD : adds world No. 1 tennis player Naomi Osaka to global sponsorship po..
AQ
06/06MASTERCARD : Manchester City Extends Partnership with Wega
AQ
06/06MASTERCARD : Axiom's Prepaid Card Solutions are Just What the Millennials Want
AQ
06/05MASTERCARD : Standard Bank launches digital solution to help SA SMEs start onlin..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 16 773 M
EBIT 2019 9 649 M
Net income 2019 7 789 M
Finance 2019 2 126 M
Yield 2019 0,46%
P/E ratio 2019 33,87
P/E ratio 2020 28,82
EV / Sales 2019 15,4x
EV / Sales 2020 13,5x
Capitalization 260 B
Chart MASTERCARD
Duration : Period :
MasterCard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASTERCARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 276 $
Spread / Average Target 7,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ajaypal S. Banga President, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Ari Sarker Co-President-Asia Pacific
Richard Neil Haythornthwaite Chairman
Edward McLaughlin President-Operations & Technology
Martina T. Hund-Mejean Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MASTERCARD36.67%244 649
VISA26.51%346 602
PAYPAL HOLDINGS32.93%123 979
PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC5.77%18 878
AVAST9.44%3 799
MIMECAST LTD35.21%2 669
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About