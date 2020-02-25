Log in
MASTERCARD    MA

MASTERCARD

(MA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Mastercard Down Over 7%, on Pace For Largest Percent Decrease Since August 2011 -- Data Talk

02/25/2020 | 03:13pm EST

Mastercard Incorporated Class A (MA) is currently at $301.54, down $23.13 or 7.12%

-- Would be lowest close since Jan. 7, 2020, when it closed at $300.21

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Aug. 8, 2011, when it fell 10.59%

-- Earlier Tuesday, Mastercard said that Ajay Banga, its chief for nearly a decade, will be replaced by Chief Product Officer Michael Miebach effective Jan. 1, 2021. Mr. Banga will become executive chairman of the board. Current Chairman Richard Haythornthwaite will retire

-- On Monday, Mastercard Inc. said year-over-year net revenue growth in the first quarter could be affected by the coronavirus, given its effect on cross-border travel and cross-border e-commerce growth

-- Currently down four consecutive days; down 12.49% over this period

-- Longest losing streak since Sept. 11, 2019, when it fell for four straight trading days

-- Worst four day stretch since the four days ending Dec. 17, 2010, when it fell 14.69%

-- Down 4.56% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Dec. 2018, when it fell 6.18%

-- Down 12.49% from its all-time closing high of $344.56 on Feb. 19, 2020

-- Traded as low as $300.76; lowest intraday level since Jan. 8, 2020, when it hit $300.51

-- Down 7.36% at today's intraday low

-- Seventh worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 2:50:24 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.71% 27200.33 Delayed Quote.1.59%
MASTERCARD -6.13% 305.045 Delayed Quote.13.77%
NASDAQ 100 -2.12% 8889.970471 Delayed Quote.8.17%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.24% 9017.628742 Delayed Quote.6.73%
S&P 500 -2.57% 3144.08 Delayed Quote.3.31%
Latest news on MASTERCARD
DJ
03:10pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street plunges as coronavirus spread sends inv..
RE
03:01pMastercard CEO Ajay Banga to step down, insider Miebach tapped
RE
01:18pMastercard's Next CEO to Continue Company's Push Beyond Cards--2nd Update
DJ
11:34aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street deepens losses with virus spread in foc..
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:46aMASTERCARD : Banga to become exec chairman, Miebach tapped as CEO
AQ
09:38aMastercard Lays Out Succession Plans -- Update
DJ
09:34aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Boeing gets 2020’s first order, Expedia slashes 3000 job..
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 19 335 M
EBIT 2020 10 946 M
Net income 2020 8 877 M
Debt 2020 622 M
Yield 2020 0,44%
P/E ratio 2020 36,5x
P/E ratio 2021 30,4x
EV / Sales2020 16,9x
EV / Sales2021 14,7x
Capitalization 326 B
Technical analysis trends MASTERCARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 355,75  $
Last Close Price 324,67  $
Spread / Highest target 18,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ajaypal S. Banga President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Neil Haythornthwaite Chairman
Edward McLaughlin President-Operations & Technology
Sachin J. Mehra Chief Financial Officer
David R. Carlucci Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MASTERCARD13.77%326 329
VISA5.80%427 065
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.7.65%136 579
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.2.63%23 248
AVAST PLC-6.98%5 490
MIMECAST LIMITED4.82%2 843
Categories
