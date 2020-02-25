Mastercard Down Over 7%, on Pace For Largest Percent Decrease Since August 2011 -- Data Talk

Mastercard Incorporated Class A (MA) is currently at $301.54, down $23.13 or 7.12%

-- Would be lowest close since Jan. 7, 2020, when it closed at $300.21

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Aug. 8, 2011, when it fell 10.59%

-- Earlier Tuesday, Mastercard said that Ajay Banga, its chief for nearly a decade, will be replaced by Chief Product Officer Michael Miebach effective Jan. 1, 2021. Mr. Banga will become executive chairman of the board. Current Chairman Richard Haythornthwaite will retire

-- On Monday, Mastercard Inc. said year-over-year net revenue growth in the first quarter could be affected by the coronavirus, given its effect on cross-border travel and cross-border e-commerce growth

-- Currently down four consecutive days; down 12.49% over this period

-- Longest losing streak since Sept. 11, 2019, when it fell for four straight trading days

-- Worst four day stretch since the four days ending Dec. 17, 2010, when it fell 14.69%

-- Down 4.56% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Dec. 2018, when it fell 6.18%

-- Down 12.49% from its all-time closing high of $344.56 on Feb. 19, 2020

-- Traded as low as $300.76; lowest intraday level since Jan. 8, 2020, when it hit $300.51

-- Down 7.36% at today's intraday low

-- Seventh worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 2:50:24 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet