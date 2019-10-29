Log in
MASTERCARD    MA

MASTERCARD

(MA)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/28 04:04:06 pm
275.93 USD   +2.12%
09:11aMASTERCARD : Earnings Rise 11%
DJ
08:36aMASTERCARD : Profit Increases 11% as Revenue Rises 15%
DJ
08:32aStrong consumer spending drives Mastercard profit beat
RE
Mastercard : Earnings Rise 11%

10/29/2019 | 09:11am EDT

By Allison Prang

Mastercard Inc.'s profit rose 11% from the comparable quarter a year earlier, driven by an increase in revenue.

The credit-card company's profit came in at $2.11 billion, while earnings were $2.07 a share, up from $1.82 a share.

Net revenue was $4.47 billion, up 15%. Adjusted earnings were $2.15 a share. Both beat estimates from analysts polled by FactSet.

The value of its card transactions, or gross dollar volume, increased 12% to $1.65 trillion.

Shares of Mastercard rose 1.1% premarket.

During the third quarter, Mastercard said it was in a $3.19 billion deal -- what it said is its biggest yet -- to buy the majority of the corporate services businesses of Nets A/S, a Danish payment services company. The assets Mastercard is buying include account-to-account payments infrastructure.

Mastercard also reported $100 million in net losses on equity investments. Income tax expense also rose to $426 million, up 17%.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 16 849 M
EBIT 2019 9 652 M
Net income 2019 7 932 M
Finance 2019 10 732 M
Yield 2019 0,45%
P/E ratio 2019 35,6x
P/E ratio 2020 30,7x
EV / Sales2019 16,0x
EV / Sales2020 13,7x
Capitalization 280 B
Chart MASTERCARD
Duration : Period :
MasterCard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASTERCARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 306,86  $
Last Close Price 275,93  $
Spread / Highest target 18,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ajaypal S. Banga President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Neil Haythornthwaite Chairman
Edward McLaughlin President-Operations & Technology
Sachin J. Mehra Chief Financial Officer
David R. Carlucci Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MASTERCARD46.27%279 947
VISA36.30%389 148
PAYPAL HOLDINGS26.77%125 169
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.21.02%22 108
AVAST45.35%5 220
MIMECAST LIMITED16.56%2 429
