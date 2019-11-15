Mastercard : Enters $6 Billion Credit Facility

By Dave Sebastian

Mastercard Inc. (MA) said it has entered a five-year unsecured $6 billion revolving credit facility on Thursday, amending its prior $4.5 billion credit facility that was to expire on Nov. 15, 2023.

Borrowings under the credit facility, which will expire on Nov. 14, 2024, are available in U.S. dollars and euros for general corporate purposes, Mastercard said.

Serving as the credit facility's managing administrative agent is Citibank NA, while JPMorgan Chase Bank NA serves as an administrative agent.

