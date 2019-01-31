Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  MasterCard    MA

MASTERCARD (MA)
My previous session
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/31 09:32:52 am
210.16 USD   +3.01%
09:16aMASTERCARD : Expenses Rise Faster than Revenue Due to Litigation Provision
DJ
08:34aMASTERCARD : profit beats on holiday season boost
RE
08:11aMASTERCARD : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Mastercard : Expenses Rise Faster than Revenue Due to Litigation Provision

01/31/2019 | 09:16am EST

By Allison Prang

Mastercard Inc.'s profit rose in the fourth quarter along with revenue despite the credit-card company setting aside $757 million for litigation costs.

Operating expenses rose 44% to $2.57 billion in the quarter, including a $757 million litigation provision.

Mastercard said the provision was tied to a fine from the European Commission of $654 million and settlements with merchants in Europe of $103 million. In early December, both Mastercard and competitor Visa Inc. agreed to lower fees placed on merchants for accepting cards not issued in the region, European Union regulators said.

The company said net revenue rose 15% to $3.81 billion in the latest quarter. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting $3.8 billion in revenue.

The credit-card company's gross dollar volume -- or the value of card transactions -- increased 9.4% to $1.55 trillion.

Profit nearly quadrupled to $899 million, compared with $227 million a year earlier. Earnings were 87 cents a share, up from 21 cents a share. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting earnings of $1.47 a share.

Mastercard's profit was driven higher by a $941 million drop in income tax expenses from the comparable quarter a year ago.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.61 billion, up 33%. Adjusted earnings were $1.55 a share, up from $1.14 a share. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting adjusted earnings of $1.52 a share.

On Wednesday, Visa reported earnings for its fiscal first quarter and said it had $5.51 billion in net revenue and a profit of $1.30 a share.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 935 M
EBIT 2018 8 372 M
Net income 2018 6 515 M
Finance 2018 1 010 M
Yield 2018 0,50%
P/E ratio 2018 32,94
P/E ratio 2019 27,26
EV / Sales 2018 14,0x
EV / Sales 2019 12,4x
Capitalization 211 B
Chart MASTERCARD
Duration : Period :
MasterCard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASTERCARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 227 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ajaypal S. Banga President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ari Sarker Co-President-Asia Pacific
Richard Neil Haythornthwaite Chairman
Edward McLaughlin President-Operations & Technology
Martina T. Hund-Mejean Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MASTERCARD8.15%210 711
VISA4.29%303 299
PAYPAL HOLDINGS9.91%108 904
PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC13.01%20 196
AVAST-0.79%3 512
MIMECAST LTD7.37%2 169
