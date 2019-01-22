Mastercard : Fined EUR570 Million by EU for Obstructing Access to Cross-Border Services

By Donato Paolo Mancini



European antitrust authorities fined Mastercard Inc. (MA) EUR570 million ($648 million) for obstructing merchants' access to cross-border card-payment services, the European Commission said Tuesday.

The fine is for limiting the possibility for merchants to benefit from better conditions offered by banks established elsewhere in the single market, the EU said.

"By preventing merchants from shopping around for better conditions offered by banks in other member states, Mastercard's rules artificially raised the costs of card payments, harming consumers and retailers in the EU," competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said.

Mastercard cooperated with the EU by acknowledging the facts and the infringements of EU competition rules, the EU said. In return for this, the EU granted the company a 10% fine reduction.

Mastercard had no immediate comment.

