Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  MasterCard    MA

MASTERCARD (MA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Mastercard : Fined EUR570 Million by EU for Obstructing Access to Cross-Border Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 06:05am EST

By Donato Paolo Mancini

European antitrust authorities fined Mastercard Inc. (MA) EUR570 million ($648 million) for obstructing merchants' access to cross-border card-payment services, the European Commission said Tuesday.

The fine is for limiting the possibility for merchants to benefit from better conditions offered by banks established elsewhere in the single market, the EU said.

"By preventing merchants from shopping around for better conditions offered by banks in other member states, Mastercard's rules artificially raised the costs of card payments, harming consumers and retailers in the EU," competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said.

Mastercard cooperated with the EU by acknowledging the facts and the infringements of EU competition rules, the EU said. In return for this, the EU granted the company a 10% fine reduction.

Mastercard had no immediate comment.

Write to Donato Paolo Mancini at donatopaolo.mancini@dowjones.com; @donatopmancini

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MASTERCARD
06:30aMASTERCARD : Fined EUR570 Million by EU for Cross-Border Obstruction -- Update
DJ
06:21aMASTERCARD : EU regulators fine Mastercard more than half a billion euros
AQ
06:05aMASTERCARD : Fined EUR570 Million by EU for Obstructing Access to Cross-Border S..
DJ
05:49aMASTERCARD : EU fines Mastercard 570 million euros over cross-border barriers
RE
01/21MASTERCARD : SEB-Contactless Cards Become New Payment Standard for Latvians
AQ
01/20MASTERCARD : changes rules on automatic billing for free trials
AQ
01/20MASTERCARD : changes rules on automatic billing for free trials
AQ
01/20MASTERCARD : changes rules on automatic billing for free trials
AQ
01/18MASTERCARD : Square launches debit card for SMBs
AQ
01/17MASTERCARD : Cracks Down On ‘Free Trial' Subscriptions
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 948 M
EBIT 2018 8 382 M
Net income 2018 6 522 M
Finance 2018 2 417 M
Yield 2018 0,50%
P/E ratio 2018 32,53
P/E ratio 2019 26,94
EV / Sales 2018 13,8x
EV / Sales 2019 12,1x
Capitalization 209 B
Chart MASTERCARD
Duration : Period :
MasterCard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASTERCARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 227 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ajaypal S. Banga President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ari Sarker Co-President-Asia Pacific
Richard Neil Haythornthwaite Chairman
Edward McLaughlin President-Operations & Technology
Martina T. Hund-Mejean Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MASTERCARD7.08%208 624
VISA4.97%305 282
PAYPAL HOLDINGS8.36%107 372
PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC7.94%19 289
AVAST1.44%3 530
MIMECAST LTD2.74%2 075
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.