MASTERCARD

(MA)
Mastercard : Incorporated Publishes Updated Second-Quarter 2020 Operating Metrics on Company's Website

06/24/2020 | 04:46pm EDT

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) today published updated operating metrics for its second quarter through the week ending June 21, 2020. The metrics are available on the company’s Investor Relations website at investor.mastercard.com and have also been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K.

About Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.


© Business Wire 2020
