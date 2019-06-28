Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  MasterCard    MA

MASTERCARD

(MA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Mastercard : Incorporated to Host Conference Call on Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 03:58pm EDT

On July 30, 2019, Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) will release its second-quarter 2019 financial results. The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The financial results will be posted on the Investor Relations section of Mastercard.com. The company will issue an alert over a news wire when the earnings materials are publicly available, including a link to those documents.

The dial-in information for this call is 833-236-5755 (within the U.S.) and 647-689-4183 (outside the U.S.). A replay of the call will be available for 30 days and can be accessed by dialing 800-585-8367 (within the U.S.) and 416-621-4642 (outside the U.S.), using passcode 9648527.

A webcast for this call can also be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.mastercard.com/investor.

About Mastercard Incorporated

Mastercard (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com, is a technology company in the global payments industry. Our global payments processing network connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories. Mastercard products and solutions make everyday commerce activities - such as shopping, traveling, running a business and managing finances - easier, more secure and more efficient for everyone. Follow us on Twitter @MastercardNews, join the discussion on the Beyond the Transaction Blog and subscribe for the latest news on the Engagement Bureau.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MASTERCARD
03:58pMASTERCARD : Incorporated to Host Conference Call on Second-Quarter 2019 Financi..
BU
11:46aMASTERCARD : ING Turkey enable micro businesses to convert smartphones into POS ..
AQ
06:06aMASTERCARD : Credit Cards Still Valid - ZTA
AQ
05:45aFACEBOOK'S LIBRA CRYPTOCURRENCY : How It Stacks Up to Bitcoin and PayPal
DJ
06/27'League of Legends' publisher hires Nielsen to measure sponsorship value
RE
06/26MASTERCARD : NuData co-founder Bailey tapped as CEO following retirement of Glas..
AQ
06/26CREDIT AGRICOLE : G+S launch biometric pilot in France with Mastercard
AQ
06/26MASTERCARD : Showcases Next Steps in Advancing Urban Inclusion at United States ..
AQ
06/26MASTERCARD : Showcases Next Steps in Advancing Urban Inclusion at United States ..
PU
06/26MASTERCARD : NuData co-founder Bailey tapped as CEO following retirement of Gias..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 16 783 M
EBIT 2019 9 665 M
Net income 2019 7 790 M
Finance 2019 2 126 M
Yield 2019 0,46%
P/E ratio 2019 34,36
P/E ratio 2020 29,09
EV / Sales 2019 15,6x
EV / Sales 2020 13,7x
Capitalization 264 B
Chart MASTERCARD
Duration : Period :
MasterCard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASTERCARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 277 $
Spread / Average Target 6,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ajaypal S. Banga President, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Ari Sarker Co-President-Asia Pacific
Richard Neil Haythornthwaite Chairman
Edward McLaughlin President-Operations & Technology
Martina T. Hund-Mejean Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MASTERCARD38.40%266 693
VISA29.78%374 204
PAYPAL HOLDINGS35.18%133 555
PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC8.78%19 664
AVAST3.73%3 640
MIMECAST LTD37.02%2 830
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About