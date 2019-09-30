Mastercard : Incorporated to Host Conference Call on Third-Quarter 2019 Financial Results

On Tuesday, October 29, 2019, Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) will release its third-quarter 2019 financial results. The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The financial results will be posted on the company’s website at investor.mastercard.com. The company will issue an alert over a news wire when the earnings materials are publicly available, including a link to those documents.

Conference Call Details:

U.S. dial-in: 833-236-5755

International dial-in (outside the U.S.): 647-689-4183

A replay of the call will be available for 30 days and can be accessed by dialing 800-585-8367 (within the U.S.) and 416-621-4642 (outside the U.S.), using passcode 3496343.

A webcast for this call can also be accessed at investor.mastercard.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190930005819/en/