Mastercard : Incorporated to Host Conference Call on Third-Quarter 2019 Financial Results

09/30/2019 | 05:13pm EDT

On Tuesday, October 29, 2019, Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) will release its third-quarter 2019 financial results. The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The financial results will be posted on the company’s website at investor.mastercard.com. The company will issue an alert over a news wire when the earnings materials are publicly available, including a link to those documents.

Conference Call Details:

U.S. dial-in: 833-236-5755
International dial-in (outside the U.S.): 647-689-4183

A replay of the call will be available for 30 days and can be accessed by dialing 800-585-8367 (within the U.S.) and 416-621-4642 (outside the U.S.), using passcode 3496343.

A webcast for this call can also be accessed at investor.mastercard.com.

About Mastercard Incorporated

Mastercard (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com, is a technology company in the global payments industry. Our global payments processing network connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories. Mastercard products and solutions make everyday commerce activities - such as shopping, traveling, running a business and managing finances - easier, more secure and more efficient for everyone. Follow us on Twitter @MastercardNews, join the discussion on the Beyond the Transaction Blog and subscribe for the latest news on the Engagement Bureau.


© Business Wire 2019
